Flames’ Kylington a Complete Wild Card Heading Into 2023-24

With all the chatter on the Calgary Flames surrounding the futures of players like Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, and Noah Hanifin, Oliver Kylington has turned into an afterthought. The 26-year-old also happens to be entering the final year of his contract and is hoping to perform well enough in order to get a raise from his current $2.5 million salary.

What remains to be seen is whether or not he will be capable of doing that. Kylington appears to be working very hard to get back into game shape but could be rusty given that he hasn’t seen game action since the 2021-22 campaign. He remained in Sweden for the entire 2022-23 season due to a personal matter.

Kylington Was Making Big Strides in 2021-22

Heading into the 2021-22 campaign, there were questions as to whether or not Kylington would even crack the opening night roster. To that point, he had struggled to get into the Flames’ lineup and spent plenty of time in the American Hockey League (AHL) as a result.

Oliver Kylington, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Whether it was simply just a boost in confidence or a big jump in improvement, Kylington not only made the Flames out of training camp but went on to have a huge role for them. His nine goals and 32 points in 73 games were both career-highs, as was the 18:10 of ice time he averaged per game. It was such an impressive season that he was rewarded with a two-year extension worth $5 million.

Fans and the Flames organization hoped that Kylington would be able to return at some point last season, but that never came to fruition. It had to have been frustrating for both parties, as he was making huge strides in his game and looked to be a legitimate top-four NHL defenceman.

Regaining Prior Form Won’t Come Easy

From an age perspective, there is no reason to think that Kylington can’t get back to his former level. At 26 years old, he is just entering his prime years. That said, taking an entire year off isn’t easy for anyone, especially a player who was only just starting to become a reliable option on the back end. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if head coach Ryan Huska forces him to earn back the role he had in 2021-22, rather than simply throwing him in and hoping for the best.

Also not working in Kylington’s favour is that he is rejoining what could be a pretty crowded blue line in Calgary. Assuming no trades are made prior to the season beginning, the Flames have seven other defencemen signed to NHL contracts in Hanifin, MacKenzie Weegar, Rasmus Andersson, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, Jordan Oesterle, and Dennis Gilbert. Gilbert may very well spend the majority of the season in the AHL as he did in 2022-23, but he could earn a spot with the Flames if he has a strong training camp.

Potential Flames Trades Could Benefit Kylington

The one thing that could be highly beneficial for Kylington is if others on the Flames’ back end are traded. The most likely candidate to be moved as of now is Hanifin, which would take a left-handed shot out of the lineup. That would give Kylington a much easier path to not only a top-six role but perhaps a top-four. If he were able to stay afloat in that role, he has a great chance to earn an extension given that the Flames will need to keep some bodies around. He would be a much more intriguing player to re-sign than a player like Tanev, who is far older.

With the Flames likely being forced to retool over the next year, keeping a player like Kylington around would make plenty of sense. That said, he will need to prove that he is worth an extension first. If he isn’t able to impress the coaching staff, there is a chance that he is moved at some point this season.