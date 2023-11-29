Flames News & Rumors: Zadorov, Trade Candidates & Oesterle

In this latest edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, NHL insider Kevin Weekes provided updates on which teams are currently expressing interest in disgruntled Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov. In other news, NHL insider Chris Johnston listed Zadorov and three other Flames as the top trade candidates in the NHL right now. Lastly, Jordan Oesterle has been called back up to the NHL roster.

Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Nov. 29) Flames News & Rumors column now.

Zadorov Linked to 5 Teams

Since requesting a trade earlier this month, Zadorov has been one of the most-talked-about players in the rumor mill. Last night (Nov. 28), Weekes provided updates about which teams are currently involved in the sweepstakes through two separate posts on X.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his first post, the former NHL goaltender noted that the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs are all current suitors for Zadorov. A few hours later, after the Anthony Beauvillier trade, Weekes reported that the Vancouver Canucks are also still in the mix for Zadorov

The Maple Leafs, Devils, and Canucks have been connected to Zadorov for quite some time, so it is not surprising to hear that they remain interested. The Stars could also use more physicality and size on defence, while the Islanders have a significant need for a left-shot defenceman with Adam Pelech recently placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

In 21 games this season, Zadorov has one goal, six points, 41 hits, and 19 blocks. While his offence is lower this season, his size and tenacious style of play should only lead to more teams inquiring about him as the season continues.

4 Flames at the Top of Johnston’s Trade Board

As noted above, Johnston recently released the Athletic’s latest trade targets board, and, without much surprise, it is full of Flames players (from ‘NHL trade board 2023-24: The latest on all the top targets from Chris Johnston, The Athletic, 11/29/23). In fact, Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Zadorov are the first four players listed in that order.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Seeing this quartet of players at the top of this list is understandable, as Pierre LeBrun recently reported that the Flames are willing to hear offers for their four pending unrestricted free agents (UFA). With that, the Flames have had a slow start to the season, heightening the odds of them being sellers.

All four players have the potential to net the Flames pretty big returns if they officially elect to move them this season. Hanifin and Tanev play top-four minutes, Lindholm is a top-six center who plays an excellent two-way game, and Zadorov is the big physical defencemen that every playoff team would love to land. Thus, this could be a big season of trading for the Flames.

Oesterle Called Back Up by the Flames

The Flames have added to their depth on defence, as they have called Oesterle back up to the NHL roster. The 31-year-old defenceman was placed on waivers at the beginning of November and was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) after clearing. Yet, he is now getting another crack at the NHL roster and will look to take advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

In four games this season with the Flames, the Michigan native has zero points with a minus-2 rating. Down in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, he has eight assists in 12 games. We will now need to wait and see how much of an impact he will make with the Flames during this latest call-up.