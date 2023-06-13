Flames  Prospects Close to NHL Ready

Building and maintaining a strong prospect pool is vital for any NHL team looking to achieve long-term success. The Calgary Flames, like all other hockey organizations, understand the importance of developing young talent to secure a bright future. As the 2023-24 season approaches, this is especially true for the Flames. New general manager (GM) Craig Conroy stressed in his initial press conference just how crucial these prospects are to the future of his club.

As the Flames have their backs against the wall with their salary cap situation and multiple unrestricted free agents (UFAs) both this season and next, it is important to evaluate the organization’s prospect depth and assess the potential impact these young players will have on the team’s success. Here, I will analyze the Flames’ prospects across various positions, highlight their strengths and weaknesses, and discuss their readiness to contribute at the NHL level.

“There is going to be a chance,” Conroy said. “I think the guys felt like that’s all they’ve ever wanted, is to know that there are some chances. I think in years past as we’ve gotten close to training camp, we’ve filled up roster spots with veteran players. I think my goal is to let these guys battle it out and fight for it and see if they can do it.” – Craig Conroy

Forwards

The Calgary Flames possess a solid group of forward prospects, all of whom are right on the cusp of full-time NHL employment. They each offer diverse skill sets as potential contributors to the team.

Connor Zary

The Flames’ first-round pick in 2020 is a well-rounded center with a strong two-way game. Zary’s combination of scoring ability, playmaking skills, and responsible defensive play makes him an attractive prospect who could contribute as a reliable middle-six forward in the near future.

Jakob Pelletier

Pelletier is a skilled and tenacious winger who will bring energy, defensive acumen and offensive creativity to the Flames’ lineup. Pelletier, the Flames’ 2019 first-round pick, has the ability to generate scoring chances and play a responsible 200-foot game, as evidenced during his 24-game call-up this season, where he tallied three goals and seven points despite limited ice time. He has the ability and versatility to play all forward positions up and down the lineup.

Matthew Coronato

Selected by the Flames in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Matt Coronato is one of the top young goal-scorers in his age group. He’s a tenacious and versatile right-shot forward with experience at centre as well as right wing. He is an elite combination of shooter and playmaker who represented his country at the 2022 World Junior Championships as well as the 2023 IIHF World Championships. He projects as a top-six forward in the NHL.

Defensemen

Although an area the Flames may wish to address at the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, the team’s defensive prospect pool does showcase a couple of promising young players who could bolster the blue line in the coming seasons.

Yan Kuznetsov

This towering 21-year-old Russian defenseman has good mobility and a strong defensive game. He offers good NHL potential for a shutdown role, although he demonstrated some offensive chops in his first full American Hockey League (AHL) season. He may need another year of seasoning in the AHL, but his size and reach, coupled with his ability to make a good first pass, make him an intriguing defensive prospect.

Jeremie Poirier

Drafted in 2020, Poirier is definitely a puck-moving defender who skates well with the puck, and he was the final cut at last year’s Flames’ training camp. He makes up for what he lacks defensively with his high hockey IQ. He is a dangerous threat in the attacking zone and a great power-play quarterback option. But he probably will need another year with the AHL Wranglers to address his defensive liabilities.

Goaltending

Goaltending depth is crucial for any organization, and the Flames have invested in developing their goaltending prospects.

Dustin Wolf

A standout in the AHL the last two seasons, Wolf may well push Dan Vladar for the big team’s backup tender role. He has consistently demonstrated his skill and potential. His exceptional athleticism, competitiveness, and ability to make timely saves make him an exciting goaltending prospect who could become a future NHL starter.

Other Prospects

In addition to the aforementioned prospects, the Flames have several other promising young players in their system. Matthew Phillips, a small but highly skilled forward, has impressed with his offensive abilities and work ethic. Adam Ruzicka, a big centre with a scoring touch, brings size and skill to the Flames’ prospect pool. Both Phillips and Ruzicka could develop into impact players at the NHL level.

The Flames’ prospect pool offers a mix of skilled forwards, solid defensive prospects, and a potential starting goaltender. The forward group features players with playmaking ability, offensive creativity, and responsible defensive play. On the defensive end, prospects like Kuznetsov and Poirier bring strong defensive instincts and the ability to contribute offensively.

The Flames’ management and scouting staff have five picks scheduled for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Undoubtedly, they will be looking for trades to add picks and reduce their cap hit prior to or even during the draft. They will be looking for more elite scoring forwards, goaltending and top-notch defensive prospects to increase depth through the prospect pipeline.

While there are always areas for improvement, particularly in the acquisition of high-end scoring forwards, the Flames’ young talents have the potential to contribute to the team’s success in the coming years. Continued development and integration into the NHL lineup will be crucial in maximizing the potential of these prospects and solidifying the Flames’ position as a competitive team in the future.