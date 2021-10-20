Flames Prospects Report: Beck, Strömgren, Wolf & Poirier

Welcome back for another edition of the Calgary Flames prospects report! This is a reoccurring segment at The Hockey Writers, following the seasons and storylines of all the prospects in the Flames system throughout the 2021-22 season.

This week looks at the fast start by Jack Beck in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) after losing an entire season. William Strömgren gets his first call-up to Rögle BK’s senior team for some Champions Hockey League (CHL) action. While the Stockton Heat gets their season underway with a pair of games in Tuscon. Plus more!

Beck Off to a Hot Start in the OHL

Jack Beck was selected in the sixth round, 168th overall, by Calgary in the 2021 NHL Draft. When he last played a season in the OHL he posted seven goals and 19 points in 56 games for the Ottawa 67’s. He is currently on pace to surpass his career high by Game 13 of the 2021-22 campaign. At the time of writing this article, he is fifth in OHL scoring, having netted five goals and eight points in eight games.

Through five games this season Beck has been held off the scoresheet just once and he has scored in three of five contests. Currently playing on the right side of the top line, it looks as though Beck will be counted on heavily for offence this season with Ottawa.

Strömgren Scores in Rögle Debut

Strömgren’s play for Rögle BK in the J20 Nationell paid off as he was assigned to the parent club for their CHL game against Danish club SønderjyskE Ishockey. He scored his first goal with the club and added two assists after the team was down 3-2 and stormed back to win 8-3. His goal came in the third period when he snapped a shot from the left side of the slot.

After his goal, a five-minute major was handed out to SønderjyskE forward Sean O’Donnell and Rögle scored four times on the man advantage. Strömgren grabbed a secondary assist on the second power-play goal as he played the puck out from behind the net.

The unit went right back to work and scored just 1:06 later as Strömgren, once again from behind the net, made the pass in front, but this time straight to the one-timer in the slot.

Since that game, he has not played for the senior team and has been held off the scoresheet in two consecutive games with the J20 squad. He currently sits fifth on the J20 team in scoring, collecting three goals and 10 points in 13 games.

Wolf Stands Tall to Start AHL Season

In his debut with the Stockton Heat back in February, Dustin Wolf had a tough outing, letting in five goals on just 11 shots. However, his debut as a full-time Heat goalie this past weekend went much differently. He was given the start for the team’s lone preseason game against the Bakersfield Condors and made 33 saves for the shutout and the win.

The Heat then opened their season over the weekend against the Tuscon Roadrunners and Wolf was spectacular two nights in a row. In Game 1, he made 34 saves on 35 shots, making some key saves including a breakaway, and several in overtime. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t give him any run support and fell 1-0 in overtime. On the second night, he was excellent once again, and the team was able to generate some offence as he picked up the 3-2 win with 32 saves on 34 shots.

#Flames prospect Dustin Wolf's first official pro season is off to a 🔥 start.



A 33-save shutout in their pre-season game last week.



0 goals in regulation in last night's 1-0 OT setback to Tucson.



One of his 34 saves last night ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FNN0sy1uxL — Torie Peterson (@ToriePeterson) October 16, 2021

In the four games since Wolf’s rough debut with Stockton back in February, he has posted a 0.955 save percentage (SV%) and 1.50 goals-against average (GAA). It’s very early into his professional career, but the early returns are ones that management and fans can get excited about.

Francis Earns PTO with Stockton

Ryan Francis was one of the few teenagers to get into a preseason game with the Flames this year. Instead of being sent back to junior, he was sent to Stockton’s training camp and then signed to a professional tryout contract (PTO). According to Ryan Pike on Twitter, the contract will allow Francis to play up to 25 games with the Heat.

Francis played in the lone preseason contest against the Condors and scored the third and final Heat goal of the game. In the weekend set against Tuscon, he went without collecting a point and had just one shot on goal. The American Hockey League (AHL) will be a good learning curve for Francis, but at some point, he’ll most likely be sent back to the Saint John Sea Dogs to finish the year as they are hosting the Memorial Cup in May.

Poirier Nets a Hat Trick Versus Cape Breton

Jèrèmie Poirier has gotten used to being an offensive defenceman in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), but he had a bit of a slow start to the 2021-22 season. He was held off the scoresheet in Saint John Sea Dogs’ first three games. Since then, he has recorded five points in four games, which included a hat trick against the Cape Breton Eagles. He scored all three goals in regulation while firing nine shots on net before the Sea Dogs won 4-3 in overtime.

🚨 Jeremie Poirier opened the scoring tonight with his first of the year! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jDaevhdjKW — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) October 16, 2021

While he was at Flames training camp, Poirier was signed to an entry-level contract. He is now in his fourth season with Saint John and should be looking to be one of the premier defenders in the league. During the shortened 2020-21 season, he was one of the best offensive defencemen, but still lacked in his own end in terms of breaking out and turning the puck over. The offence may have to take a back seat this season in order for him to work out the kinks in his defending.

That wraps up another edition of the Flames prospects report. Be sure to check back often on The Hockey Writers to read more storylines on the Flames prospects this season.