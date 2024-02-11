3 Reasons the Calgary Flames Have Won 5 Straight Road Games

Don’t look now, but the scorching-hot Calgary Flames, after beating the New York Islanders 5-2, have won five on the bounce in enemy environs. A plethora of factors have contributed to their recent road success, but three primary reasons stick out, like Andrei Kuzmenko‘s larger-than-life personality. Nobody reading this will be surprised to see Jacob Markstrom’s name topping the list. The Flames’ ace has enjoyed arguably his best stint of the season in the last handful of road contests.

Latest News & Highlight

His indomitable presence between the pipes has galvanized the collective, raising each player’s level. Kevin Rooney’s return has also injected a surge of energy, while Kuzmenko’s first few games have been awe-inspiring. Both players have been influential, but the power play and the team’s sizzling starts deserve accentuated acclaim.

1. Calgary Flames’ Sizzling Starts

The Flames have scored first in four of the last five away games, allowing Ryan Huska’s men to play free and on the front foot. The 5-3 victory in New Jersey on Feb. 8 was the only time Calgary conceded first. The Devils’ lead lasted just three minutes and 10 seconds, thanks to Mikael Backlund‘s 11th of the season. The captain’s timely goal was the first of three in a row, giving Calgary the buffer required to secure the win.

Backlund was up to his old tricks in Arizona on Jan. 11, the first game in the collection of Calgary’s five triumphs. He scored 20 seconds into that contest, setting the stage for three goals in the opening 7:56 and a four-goal first period. A two-goal first in Las Vegas was matched in Boston, while one first-period marker provided the advantage against the Islanders.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames, who have scored first in 15 of 28 games on the road, are accustomed to starting quickly in hostile rinks. Only three teams, Los Angeles (16), Vancouver (18), and Boston (19), have opened the scoring first on the road more. Calgary has the seventh-most wins when scoring first (10).

It’s uncertain where Calgary’s alert and snappy starts on the road come from. Maybe it’s the divine, sumptuous breakfasts offered at five-star hotels- not that I would know what those consist of. Perhaps it’s due to the boys being able to spend more quality time together. Regardless, the Flames can credit a series of sizzling starts to their road riches.

2. Flames’ Power Play Perking Up

The Flames’ joint-fifth-worst power play (15.0%) rarely springboards momentum. Sometimes, it has the opposite effect, putting the team on their collective heels. It’s been Huska’s bugbear all season, contrasting the team’s proficient penalty kill. That hasn’t been the case recently. Consistently threatening with the man advantage, the Flames are 5-for-14 (36%) with the power play on the road in the current winning run.

There to bury it 💪 pic.twitter.com/LYexVu8ttP — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 10, 2024

Scoring at least one power-play marker in all but one game, the Flames sourced a newfound chemistry thanks primarily to Kuzmenko’s arrival. The power-play specialist scored the opener in Boston with the man advantage, his first in a Flames’ uniform. Calgary potted two power-play goals against the Bruins, the third time this season they’ve managed that feat.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second power-play goal of the season on the only attempt in the matinee against the Islanders. You know things are going well when Huberdeau pots a power-play goal. The five power-play markers in as many games account for 21% of their season total (24). The power-play finally acted as a momentum builder, not its usual momentum mincer. The Flames’ penalty kill was also excellent, allowing just one goal in 10 short-handed situations.

3. Jacob Markstrom’s Vezina-Like Play

Markstrom has been sensational in the five victories as if anybody is surprised. Calgary was outshot in four of five contests, with the only exception occurring in Beantown. Aside from attempting to score an empty netter and handing the Islanders a late consolation goal, Markstrom has been lights out. During the five-game streak, Markstrom has allowed nine goals on 165 total shots, facing 33 shots per game. That’s a .945 save percentage, sweetly complemented by his 1.80 goals-against average.

While the swollen save count is unequivocally eye-popping, the number of high-difficulty, timely stops was more impressive. Craig Conroy has a massive decision to make regarding his No. 1 netminder. While Markstrom’s market value has never been higher, it’s hard to imagine seeing him shipped out this season, especially considering his unmatched impact.

When Markstrom stands on his head, the team often can’t find a way to offer goal support. Thankfully for the Flames and the netminder, that hasn’t been the case lately. The Flames have scored 4.6 goals per game in the last five on the road, conceding just 1.8. Both numbers are far superior to the season average. In 52 games, the Flames average 3.52 goals per game and 3.19 against.

Related: Extended Winning Streaks Elusive for Calgary Flames

Calgary closes out its four-game-road set in the Big Apple on Monday, Feb. 12. What might have seemed inconceivable a few weeks ago suddenly seems possible, if not probable. A win against the New York Rangers, the league’s ninth-best home team, would make it six in a row on the road and five overall. Not bad for a team preparing to embark on a rebuild.