3 Reasons the Flames Should Trade Jacob Markstrom

Despite being the most influential reason the Calgary Flames are within two games of a playoff spot, they should pull the trigger on a Jacob Markstrom trade. No sane human would argue his importance to the hockey club. While playoff aspirations rely heavily on Markstrom’s presence, the time has come, in the famous words of Chris Martin, to uncouple.

Trade rumours and potential suitors continue circling like a flock of ravenous vultures. The latest speculation, which had Markstrom potentially heading for New Jersey, hit the headlines last week. Markstrom has a no-trade clause in his contract, so any potential trade must have his rubber-stamped approval.

However, the Swedish veteran is reportedly open to the right deal, recently saying that it’s up to the organization to decide their preferred path. Markstrom’s contract runs through 2025-26, and his $6 million cap hit could deter some would-be suitors. So, there are several obstacles to overcome. With that said, here are three reasons the Flames should send Markstrom packing if the opportunity presents itself.

1. The Earlier Dustin Wolf Gets the No. 1 Job, the Better

Dustin Wolf is itching for his shot as a No. 1 netminder, and it’s incumbent upon the Flames to make that happen. While he is only 22, giving him more responsibility now would benefit the organization’s long-term future. Admittedly, there would be some immediate pitfalls: the Flames’ chances of making the playoffs this season would diminish. However, according to Money Puck, they currently have just a 20.9% chance of securing a postseason berth, rendering the previous point inconsequential.

Trading Markstrom would also represent a significant risk. Wolf is unproven and mostly untested at an elite level, playing only six NHL contests. He made his long-awaited debut at home against the Sharks in the final game of last season, winning 3-1 on the back of a 23-save performance, not even a week after the Flames were eliminated from playoff contention. Despite Markstrom enduring a rocky season, Darryl Sutter, in typical Sutter fashion, refused to insert Wolf into a meaningful contest. That debut came almost three years after signing a three-year, entry-level contract. Wolf is 1-2-1 with a 3.46 goals-against average (GAA) and a .893 save percentage (SV%) in the current campaign.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

With those possible shortcomings in mind, gambling on Wolf is worth the risk. Dan Vladar is a proven backup who can step into the No. 1 role if things go wayward for the rookie netminder. Also, there is enough of an impressive sample size, albeit in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and American Hockey League (AHL), to trust in Wolf. He finished his WHL career 106-34-6 with a 1.84 GAA and a .935 SV%. His AHL numbers are almost as impressive. He has won 95 of 133 games, with a 2.24 GAA and a .927 SV%.

In addition, Wolf needs to get amongst it with his fellow youngsters, who will shape Calgary’s future. The more on-ice time he spends with Connor Zary, Martin Pospíšil, Yegor Sharangovich, Matt Coronato, and company, the better. That would foster a build-up of trust, heightened cohesiveness, and an iron-clad collective chemistry.

2. Focus Needs to Shift to the Future

Even if the Flames defy the odds and make the playoffs, how far can Markstrom take them? Does a first-round triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights or Edmonton Oilers sound feasible? I guess anything is possible if Markstrom can emulate Miikka Kiprusoff’s otherworldly play during the 2003-04 run. The chances of that happening are probably about the same as Calgary punching its postseason ticket.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

To no fault of their own, Flames fans have become familiar with mediocrity. Finishing eighth in the Western Conference and bowing out in the first round sounds a lot like mediocrity to me. It’s an overplayed song in Cowtown that needs to stop being given airtime. General manager Craig Conroy understands more than most what the Flames’ past looks like and will do everything he can to avoid a similar fate.

Dealing Markstrom would yield some excellent talent, both NHL-ready and young prospects. Conroy made his intentions clear with the Elias Lindholm trade. While Chris Tanev is expected to be dealt in the coming weeks, nobody knows which way Noah Hanifin is leaning. Although, if he hasn’t signed by now, one could assume his chances of leaving are more likely.

3. Markstrom’s Trade Stock Will Never Be This High Again

Markstrom is back to the eminent heights of the 2021-22 campaign when he was a Vezina finalist, making the prospect of him leaving a more awkward pill to swallow. He is again infiltrating the Vezina conversation, his case strengthened by a near-immaculate five-game road trip in which he was 4-1. He was also named the NHL’s first star of the week earlier in the successful road stint (from ‘Flames notes: Markstrom named NHL’s first star of week as trade talk swirls,’ Calgary Herald, Feb. 12, 2024).

Jacob Freaking Markstrom 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lbtr0B9ds0 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 13, 2024

He gives the Flames a chance to win almost every night. Markstrom is 17-14-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .916 SV%. However, now 34, he only has a few elite years left. When Father Time catches up with him, and it invariably will, the Flames will no longer be able to offload him.

That option would also result in Wolf remaining in the background as an under-utilized understudy. While countless obstacles exist, Conroy must get resourceful in the coming weeks and find a team willing to meet his asking price. It’s a trade that would reverberate across the NHL while shaping the club’s long-term future and, if the stars align, could eventually lead the Flames back to the promised land.