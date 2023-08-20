Flyers’ 2023-24 Stats Predictions: Forwards

With next season quietly approaching, now is a good time to start projecting what some of the prominent members of the Philadelphia Flyers’ offense will produce in 2023-24.

Travis Konecny

Despite missing 22 games last season, Travis Konecny led the Flyers in goals (31) and points (61). He seems poised to run it back.

Konecny of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Konecny was very streaky last season, scoring 20 points in a 10-game span and then immediately following it up with just three points in a 13-game span. He certainly has the potential to get better, but it might be more likely that he has another solid but not elite scoring season on this Flyers’ team.

In a much healthier 78-game season for Konecny, I predict that he will reach 36 goals and 37 assists for 73 points on the year.

Owen Tippett

Owen Tippett was a breath of fresh air for the Flyers last season, scoring career highs in every single offensive statistic, with 27 goals, 22 assists and 49 points in 77 games. In 2023-24, there is reason to believe he is capable of more.

Tippett of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tippett is strong on the puck and has a pretty good shot. That could take him far, especially next season. If the Flyers can see some improvement on the power play, his numbers could also rise. I believe the Flyers can get 81 games out of the forward, and he can score 32 goals and 31 assists for 63 points in that time.

Morgan Frost

Morgan Frost took a massive step forward in his development last season, truly establishing himself as a reliable top-six option. His 19 goals, 27 assists and 46 points were all career highs for the 24-year-old.

Frost of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In a similar role next season, there should be optimism for Frost. He could definitely progress, especially if the players around him do as well. I think he can get 80 games of action and put up 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points.

Joel Farabee

Last season, Joel Farabee struggled a bit at times. With a bounceback likely in the cards, we might see a better version of him than his 15 goals, 24 assists, and 39 points suggest.

Farabee of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Farabee saw his play improve in the latter of last season. This serves as optimism for what he can achieve. I think he can play in 79 games and put up 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points.

Sean Couturier

Sean Couturier is one of two members of this list who missed the entirety of last season due to injury. He has been a vital member of the team for several years now, so finally getting him back could do wonders for the Flyers.

Couturier of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Couturier will be a massive question mark for the Flyers. While all signs point to him returning, he might not be the Selke Trophy-caliber player he once was. The Flyers might be a bit cautious with him, so he probably doesn’t play for the whole season. I think it is reasonable that he plays in 62 games, scoring 19 goals and 29 assists for 48 points.

Scott Laughton

In a more involved role, Scott Laughton put up the best offensive numbers of his career, with a quiet 18 goals, 25 assists, and 43 points in 78 games. For now, he is slated to see a similar amount of action.

Laughton of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Laughton was relied upon for his offense much more in 2022-23 than he has been previously. He likely retains his middle-six role for the Flyers. If he does, I think he plays in all 82 games but sees some scoring regression with 13 goals, 21 assists, and 34 points.

Cam Atkinson

Losing Cam Atkinson for the entirety of last season was a bigger loss than some people might realize. In his last appearance with the team, he put up 23 goals, 27 assists, and 50 points in 73 games. Even if the Flyers are not getting that version of him back, it will be a huge asset.

Atkinson of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is unlikely that Atkinson is fully healthy next season, but he provides an energy that the Flyers truly lacked. With that back, Philadelphia will be a better club. Motivated to have a great season, I think Atkinson plays in 70 games and scores 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points.

Tyson Foerster

Tyson Foerster might be one of the Flyers’ biggest wild cards next season. In his brief time in the NHL last season, he registered three goals and four assists for seven points in just eight games. At just 21 years old, he might be on the verge of a breakout campaign.

Foerster of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Foerster probably has the most boom or bust potential out of any of the Flyers’ forwards. He likely makes the opening roster seated in a third-line role. He could definitely move up in the lineup, which is why I think he plays in all 82 games and scores 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 points.

Noah Cates

Noah Cates had a stellar rookie season for the Flyers last season despite having relatively poor scoring efficiency. Already being an elite forward in his own end, he could see some improvement in his offensive game. It is worth noting that his 13 goals, 25 assists, and 38 points are not bad, either.

Cates with the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cates was impressive in his rookie season, but maybe not so much offensively. With Couturier probably taking his top-six center role, he might not progress in the offensive zone. In 82 games, I predict he will score 16 goals and 23 assists for 39 points

Garnet Hathaway

Garnet Hathaway is the only offseason addition to make an appearance on this list, but he could have some genuine importance for the Flyers next season. In 84 total games last season, he scored 13 goals and nine assists for 21 points. Is he capable of more?

Hathaway with the Bruins (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Hathaway is one of very few physical depth players who has a complete game. He is pretty spectacular in his own end, so the scoring upside he has is a nice boost. The Flyers probably shouldn’t expect much out of him given that he will be stapled to the bottom-six. I think he can realistically appear in 73 games and score eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in the process.

Flyers Poised for Better Offensive Output

In improving their offense through signings, gaining players back from injury, or just pure development, the Flyers should be a better offensive unit in 2023-24. While injuries are always in the cards, they can really only get better than they were in their previous season.