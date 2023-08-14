Flyers’ Foerster Ready for a Break Out in 2023-24

Last season, the Philadelphia Flyers got a taste of what prospect Tyson Foerster could bring to the table. In 2023-24, he might be on the verge of something greater.

Foerster’s Successes in the Minors

For the Flyers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Foerster was selected to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team last season after posting 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points in 66 regular-season games with the club. The 21-year-old led the team in points despite being the fourth-youngest player on the team.

Foerster in Flyers’ Action (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Foerster’s efforts were enough to secure the team their first playoff appearance since 2017-18. While the Phantoms only lasted three games, Foerster registered three points in Lehigh Valley’s lone three-game series. The youngster has shown that he is ready to make an impact in the NHL, with his game being more than mature enough to have him flourish at the AHL level.

Foerster’s Brief Stint with the Flyers

It is important to note that Foerster’s time with the Flyers was short, so it is hard to go off of what he did with the team as a direct gauge for next season. With that being said, he was incredible and was a source of genuine optimism in an otherwise gloomy season for the Orange and Black.

In eight games with the Flyers, Foerster scored three goals and put up four assists for seven total points. He scored all but one assist during even-strength play, a category in which the Flyers ranked in the bottom six last season in terms of total goals.

If Foerster could provide this level of scoring over the course of a full season, the Flyers would be over the moon. With some improvements to his game, he has the potential to be an even greater commodity right away. Analyzing his play from what we know now, Foerster has a great release on his shot that is certainly already at the NHL level.

Foerster has shown some nice defensive positioning as well, having a block that directly led to a goal in Philadelphia’s game against the Florida Panthers in March of last season. While basic statistics like hitting and blocked shots don’t tell the whole story, 10 blocks and 12 hits are pretty involved for a player who was called up towards the end of the season.

Overall, there was a lot to like about his game. If it is an indication of anything, he will have an outstanding year for the Flyers if he wins a roster spot, which he looks poised to do.

What We Can Expect From Foerster

If Foerster makes the team from the jump, fans can likely expect him to serve in a middle-six role and play some time on the second-line power play. The Flyers found it difficult to score on the power play last season with their league-worst 15.6 percent scoring rate on the man-advantage. With power play scoring being an ongoing issue for the team, the 6-foot-2 forward can provide a scoring touch and boost their percentage to a more respectable number, or at least higher than it was last season.

In what is considered one of the tightest races for the Calder Trophy for the best rookie of the season to date, Foerster will be right in the mix of it all.

If Foerster can move up the Flyers’ depth chart as the season progresses, we will see more and more of what he is capable of. Injuries will obviously play a factor, but Foerster may likely score 40 to 50 points over an entire season. With more ice time available to him, he has what it takes to surpass these totals on an offense that was poor in terms of goal-scoring last year.

To a certain degree, Foerster’s success will depend on how good his teammates are. If he can play alongside notable players like Sean Couturier, Morgan Frost, Cam Atkinson, or Joel Farabee, he could be in the running for the Calder Trophy.

Couturier, Flyers’ veteran and leader (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With his powerful shot and responsible play, Foerster could see himself playing with the big guns pretty quickly. If this happens, he will break out for the Flyers and give the team some hope when it comes to the youth in the organization.

Foerster Has to Put in the Work

Even for a player that has shown so much promise, Foerster still has some work to do. Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella has a no-nonsense style, so the young forward will have much to learn. He is certainly on the right path to making significant strides in the NHL as it stands, however.