Flyers’ Cam Atkinson an X-Factor for Team Success

Cam Atkinson had a productive debut season with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021-22. After he missed all of last season recovering from surgery to repair a herniated disc, he is set to return this season. His production was hard to replace, and he could be a valuable piece for the Flyers in 2023-24.

Atkinson’s Successes in 2021-22

To make cap room ahead of the 2021-22 season, the Flyers parted ways with forward Jakub Voracek and his $8.25 million average annual value (AAV) contract for a lighter cap hit in Atkinson at $5.875 million. As a result, there were heightened expectations for the newly acquired veteran, and he, arguably, lived up to them.

Voracek for the Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Atkinson finished second on the team in goals (23), assists (27), and points (50) despite only appearing in 73 games, and emerged as an energy player for the Flyers. For a team that finished 29th in the standings that season, he provided a necessary spark that showed the fanbase that the players were invested, regardless of where they finished. Whether they were winning or losing, he brought the same sense of joy, and that could be vital this season.

Atkinson’s production dipped after Claude Giroux was dealt to the Florida Panthers that season, but he was also relied on to be the team’s primary scorer with Sean Couturier out of the lineup. Finishing just two points behind first place on the team in points, the Flyers would have been much worse without him, proven by their 2-7-0 record when he was not in the lineup in 2021-22.

The Flyers Missed Atkinson

While Atkinson might not have been the best player defensively, he was still a strong penalty-killing option, with three shorthanded goals in 2021-22. That season, the team killed a lowly 75.7 percent of penalties. Last season, this number dropped to 74.7 percent. Having another player available for more than even-strength play is something the Flyers were missing.

Atkinson also appeared on the power play in 2021-22 but was not productive overall. Still, it would have been nice to have him as an option in 2022-23. Scoring at a 15.6 percent rate on the power play, the team finished with the worst efficiency on the man-advantage.

Atkinson with the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When he was healthy, Atkinson provided the Flyers with 42 points at even-strength, which was tied for the team lead. Last season, Philadelphia was tied for 29th in the league in goals scored at 5v5 and desperately missed his presence.

He also proved to be an effective leader and someone who will hold himself accountable if things don’t go to plan. After a disappointing 2021-22 season, he was awarded the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team’s most valuable player. Nonetheless, he admitted:

I don’t know if anyone deserved that award this year… I obviously appreciate being awarded that, and I personally like to give it my all every single shift. – Atkinson during 2021-22 exit interviews, per NHL.com

Atkinson has seen winning teams in the past and recognized that he and the rest of the Flyers did not live up to expectations. A head coach like John Tortorella, whom he was coached by when he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, could be a fan of this type of mindset.

Atkinson’s Expectations for 2023-24

If healthy, Atkinson will be an essential piece of the roster. He was a top offensive producer and played on both special-team units, which was missed last season. The veteran can still be an X-Factor for the club’s success despite being 34 years of age.

However, Atkinson should not be expected to produce at the same rate as he did in 2021-22, but he should be expected to contribute in the middle-six. Heading into last season, if he had played, it was expected that he would be relied upon to be an effective top-six player.

With lower expectations, Atkinson has the opportunity to surprise. As an effective leader and point producer, he should be a big asset to the team in multiple facets of game, including his on-ice and off-ice contributions.