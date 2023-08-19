Flyers’ Improved Mindset Vital to Successful 2023-24

The human aspect of hockey is something that is overlooked quite frequently, but it is pivotal in the success of teams in the league today. For the Philadelphia Flyers, the mindset of the players in the locker room might be the most important thing for them to improve on in 2023-24.

John Tortorella’s Coaching Style

In what was the worst-kept secret in the league, veteran forward Kevin Hayes and head coach John Tortorella had a bit of a falling out. Tortorella frequently benched his players if he felt they had a bad game, regardless of their importance to the team. He wanted to send a message that nobody is safe.

John Tortorella behind the Flyers’ bench (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although it was much deeper than that, Hayes took exception to this. Nobody except the people in that locker room would really know what was being said, but it is logical to assume that Hayes could have been one to sound off on his frustrations over time. Since Tortorella had made it clear that he would continue to sit players for poor performance, if a veteran is upset with how things are being run and young players begin to share that sentiment, this would make a toxic locker room situation that might never be fixed.

Former Flyers’ defenseman Chris “Bundy” Therien spoke on the matter in an appearance on Episode 216 of the Snow The Goalie Podcast:

That’s the kind of attitude you got to get out of the locker room as soon as possible, because it will literally spread like a wildfire. Therien on Hayes’ situation with the team, how it might impact young players

As such, the Flyers traded Hayes for pennies on the dollar in order to resolve the situation. Receiving a sixth-round pick in 2024 yet having to retain half of his salary for the next three seasons, the Flyers definitely didn’t make out as winners in the deal. However, it was a move that they knew they had to make.

With some of the players that were victimized the most by Tortorella’s benching tactics now gone, it is important that the players on the team currently can stay positive even if they feel they are being treated unfairly by their coach. Sometimes, it is easier to be a good hockey player than it is to have a strong mentality when faced with adversity. For the Flyers next season, they might face a lot of it given their status as a rebuilder.

It’s Easier to Win in a Healthy Locker Room

It goes without saying, but typically the better a locker room is, the more successful a team is. When the Flyers are were on their game, they’ve shown it by going on nice stretches. When the team was cold, they lost in bunches. There were more negative rumors about the the team’s locker room when they were losing rather than when they were winning.

Flyers win, picturing Hart and Couturier (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A losing team is made much worse in an unhealthy environment. If the Flyers are serious about winning despite the lack of buying in the offseason, the mental side of the game is a start.

Flyers Lack Superstar Talent

One of the major reasons why the Flyers are in a rebuild is because of their lack of true superstar talent. While players like Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, and Carter Hart are a place to start, they don’t have “the guy” on their team yet, even if they might have drafted one in Matvei Michkov.

It is known that the best players in the league are often on winning teams. Superstars are that impactful to their team’s success, even if it can be limited given hockey is a team sport where you rely heavily on the people around you. With the Flyers’ lone All-Star in 2022-23 leaving during the offseason, they are left with some great players that could be contributors on Stanley Cup teams, but nobody to carry that workload fully.

Travis Konecny of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is possible to win without a game-breaking player, however. We saw the New York Islanders advance to the Eastern Conference Final in consecutive seasons with contributions from everyone on their team. One thing that can be assumed is that they had a healthy locker room and their mental state was in the right place. Competent coaching was a big reason as well, but the Flyers must do the most with what they have.

In a New Era of Orange, Flyers’ Dysfunction Seems to be Eliminated

With the unveiling of their new uniforms after the season, the Flyers branded it as a “New Era of Orange.” This applies for the team, too.

With a new general manager in Danny Briere as well as other new management, the dysfunction in the Flyers’ organization seems to be fleeting. With a smarter organization comes a happier and more confident team, speaking in the most general sense possible. The Flyers’ new era serves as confidence for the team to actually enjoy their time playing in Philadelphia. If they are a fun environment, the team should be more fun to watch and have a quicker rebuild.