Flyers News & Rumors: World Juniors, Carter Hart, Stadium Series

The Philadelphia Flyers have been one of the biggest stories of the NHL this season, holding a playoff spot a third of the way into the season. As we get closer to the holidays, more interesting news is creeping up about the team. We will look at the World Junior Championship rosters, Carter Hart, and a new announcement about the Flyers’ Stadium Series matchup in February.

World Juniors Rosters Announced, 3 Flyers Participating

World Junior action starts on Dec. 26, and the rosters for each country have already been announced. Defenseman Oliver Bonk, whom the Flyers selected with their 22nd-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is the Flyers’ lone representative on Team Canada.

The 18-year-old blueliner is a point-per-game in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights, tied for sixth in overall points among defensemen in the OHL with 30. He’s a pretty clear choice to make the team, enjoying a 17-11-1 record with the Knights. London teammate and third-round selection of the Flyers in 2023, Denver Barkey, did not make the final cut despite leading the team with 41 points.

Canada’s roster is a bit weaker than in previous years — especially without teenage star Connor Bedard this time around — but they still have some good talent. Canada won the tournament last season, but it won’t be a gimme for them to do it again.

Oliver Bonk of the Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

No surprises, the Flyers’ former fifth-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, Cutter Gauthier, was a lock for Team USA. On a fairly stacked roster, he is one of the most talented players on the team. Playing for Boston College, he is tied for second in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in goals with 13 and is the only teenager in the league in the top 10. His 23 points in 17 games put him in some pretty good company, but his shot is the most lethal part of his game. There’s still some growth needed in his overall game, but he has time for that to happen.

What Cutter Gauthier (PHI) does well, he does really well. Namely: shoot the puck, accumulate chances, and score goals. Also plenty of entries through carrying the puck. Defensive results are tanking the overall grade a bit, though. #LetsGoFlyers https://t.co/4FiIZuDXC0 pic.twitter.com/1cLu9f1wn4 — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) December 12, 2023

Finally, a second Flyers draft selection (2023) was chosen to represent his country. Alex Ciernik, a winger out of Slovakia drafted in the fourth round, is playing solid hockey in the HockeyAllsvenskan. Among teenagers in the league, he is third in points with 12 in 19 games. The individual numbers aren’t super impressive, but he is also playing in a league that is largely filled with players older than him. He should be one of the best that Slovakia has to offer, and the tournament should help his game be more recognized in North America.

Hart Chasing Goaltending History

Hart has been climbing up the franchise wins leaderboard — recently passing both Bob Froese and Roman Cechmanek for 92 wins — and now finds himself tied with Wayne Stephenson with 93 wins for fourth all-time in team history.

Hart is sure to attain sole possession of this spot at some point this season, but he has a chance to do it as soon as the Flyers’ matchup with the Washington Capitals on Thursday (Dec. 14). If he gets the win, he would be chasing Steve Mason for third – he has 104 wins.

Carter Hart of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s rather impressive that a 25-year-old who has played several years on a rebuilding or struggling team has piled up as many wins as he has. He also ranks 11th all-time in save percentage (SV%) with a .907 for his career, but he holds a subpar goals-against average (GAA) of 2.92 – that’s worse than franchise legend Ron Hextall, yet he holds a .895 SV% for his career.

Hart needs an extension this offseason, but the Flyers have time to figure that out before he becomes a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer. The debate between trading him and re-signing him looms large, but his strong performance and that of the team would make moving on from him a tough pill to swallow. For now, it seems that his future resides in Philadelphia. Even if it doesn’t, he should move up either one or two spots on the wins leaderboard before that happens.

The Flyers will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17, 2024, in an outdoor showdown that is sure to be a fantastic matchup. Concerts are a big part of these events, and this time around, the Jonas Brothers will headline the action while the players are absent from the ice.

From the state of New Jersey, it makes sense for them to perform — and the brothers are pretty well-known, too. Meanwhile, the emergence of the Flyers as a competitive team this season makes this game one to look forward to. Outdoor games are always exciting, but given the potential playoff implications in this one, it should take it to another level. In the Flyers’ lone matchup against the Devils this season, they were defeated 4-3 in overtime. They will face off again before their penultimate contest on Dec. 19.

Around this time of year, news is typically a bit weak. There is still plenty of time before the trade deadline, but that will be an intriguing time. For now, the Flyers are enjoying success, and they should see their prospects do the same in a couple of weeks.