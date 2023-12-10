Team USA Players to Watch at 2024 WJC

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship is approaching fast and the road to gold in Gothenburg has begun. Teams have started to release their preliminary rosters ahead of the week-and-a-half-long tournament beginning Dec. 26. One of the biggest favorites heading into the tournament is Team USA, which boasts a very deep and talented roster full of plenty of future NHL stars.

Among the star-spangled list of talent sits a slew of names to keep tabs on throughout the tournament. Among the few are the potential line combo of Will Smith-Gabe Perreault-Ryan Leonard, Jimmy Snuggerud, Lane Hutson, Seamus Casey, and goaltender Jacob Fowler. For Team USA, it’s gold or nothing in this year’s tournament. Ahead of final rosters, we at The Hockey Writers take a deep dive into the names mentioned above and why you should be keeping tabs on them later this month.

Potential Line Combo of Smith-Perreault-Leonard

Without a doubt, the top thing to keep tabs on for Team USA in this year’s tournament isn’t a single player, but rather a potential line combination. The trio of Smith-Perreault-Leonard are no strangers to one another. Playing on a line together during the 2022-23 season with the U.S. National U18 Team for the National Team Development Program (NTDP), the trio put up some astonishing numbers, recording 155 goals and 198 assists for 353 points in 180 combined games. All three finished in the top five for points on the team with Perreault finishing atop with 132 points, Smith coming in second with 127 points, and Leonard finishing fourth with 94 points.

Related: 2024 Guide to the World Junior Championship

Latest News & Highlights

Their stellar time together at the U18 level would carry over to this season, committing to the Greg Brown-coached Boston College Eagles, where they have continued to dominate at the collegiate level. Easily the deadliest and most skilled trio throughout the entire tournament, head coach David Carle can set any worries aside, knowing the potential these three have and their ability to change a game at a moment’s notice. Perreault (New York Rangers 2023 first-round pick), Smith (San Jose Sharks 2023 first-round pick), and Leonard (Washington Capitals 2023 first-round pick) are all future stars in the making and can solidify that reputation by capturing gold.

Jimmy Snuggerud

The next player on our list is no stranger to the World Junior Championship, having represented Team USA in the 2023 tournament and recording 13 points in seven games. Jimmy Snuggerud is back for his chance to capture gold. A first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2022, the Minnesota native has spent the past two seasons at the University of Minnesota with Bob Motzko’s Golden Gophers, putting up a respectable 50 points in 40 games on 21 goals and 29 assists during the 2022-23 season en route to a national championship loss against Quinnipiac University. He currently has 13 points in 16 games this season on a rather young Golden Gophers squad and will look to contribute while playing with higher-talented forwards.

Jimmy Snuggerud, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

Speaking of contribution, Team USA will greatly benefit from the return of Snuggerud, who’s putting his own achievements and accomplishments aside and instead focusing solely on a team-first mentality. “After getting a silver medal at the U18s two years ago and bronze last year, a gold medal is really the only goal at this time. If I make the team, I’ll have the same mindset at that tournament this year and that my own personal goals and stats will come as the wins come,” he said.

Lane Hutson

The first of two defensemen included on this list is Lane Hutson. Considered one of the best puck-moving defensemen in the tournament, the Boston University blueliner is ready to return and make a run for gold after recording four points in seven games in last year’s tournament. With the departure of Luke Hughes, Hutson becomes Team USA’s top defenseman. A sharp defensive hockey IQ and ability to quarterback the power play will result in some heavy minutes for the Montreal Canadiens prospect, who has impressed during his sophomore season with the Terriers, recording 20 points in 15 games (eight goals, 12 assists).

Seamus Casey

Huston’s defensive partner, Seamus Casey, is another name to keep tabs on at this year’s tournament. The Michigan Wolverine defenseman has been catching attention since his freshman season last year, where he put up 29 points in 37 games. Upon the departure of Luke Hughes, Casey has filled the role as Michigan’s top defenseman quite well, recording 23 points through 18 games.

Seamus Casey, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

A sharp, smooth-skating offensive defenseman with great discipline, Team USA will benefit from the potential defensive pairing of Hutson and Casey, one that will shut teams down defensively. Alongside Snuggerud, Gauthier, and others, the New Jersey Devils’ 2022 second-round pick is ready to take on a big role and help get the U.S. back on top.

Jacob Fowler

Perhaps one of the biggest questions facing head coach Carle will be between the pipes. With a trio of solid goaltending options, the biggest name to keep tabs on will be Jacob Fowler, the 2023 Canadiens third-round pick. Another fellow Boston College Eagle on the roster, the 6-foot-1 netminder, has been turning heads for the last four years, including this season. The freshman goaltender has been on quite the tear, posting a 12-3-1 record with the Eagles, alongside a 2.04 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The path to being named starting goalie isn’t an easy one. Newcomer Sam Hillebrandt slots in as the team’s third netminder but will be vying for a shot at the starting spot. Returner Trey Augustine comes into camp currently holding the number-one spot after backstopping Team USA to a 4-1-0 record in six games at last year’s championship. Should he fumble a little, Fowler could very easily steal the show and starting position. Nevertheless, the goaltending battle between the three at camp will be an interesting one to keep tabs on.

Honorable Mentions/Final Thoughts

As stated from the beginning, Team USA has a deep roster at this year’s championship, one filled with skill and a slew of returning players hungry for that elusive gold. Some other honorable mentions to keep tabs on include Cutter Gauthier, Isaac Howard, Rutger McGroarty, Frank Nazar III, Oliver Moore, Sam Rinzel, and Augustine. Three of the following names mentioned participated in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. David Carle is tasked with assembling the best possible team, which means some tough cuts must be made.

After finishing last year with a bronze medal, Team USA needs to remain focused on a mindset of “gold or nothing” if they want to win the tournament for the first time since 2021.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter