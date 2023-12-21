Team Slovakia Players to Watch at 2024 WJC

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship is less than a week away. Teams are making final cuts to their rosters and preparing to battle it out in Gothenburg, Sweden. The week-and-a-half-long tournament begins on Dec. 26, and it’s been an annual tradition for many hockey fans around the world. One of the underdog teams in the tournament is Slovakia, but if healthy, the Slovaks could surprise a few people because they boast a handful of future potential NHL stars.

While they are without the services of Simon Nemec, Team Slovakia does have a nice cast of star power elsewhere. The likes of Samuel Honzek, Dalibor Dvorsky, Filip Mesar, Maxim Strbak, and Adam Gajan can help the Slovaks earn their first medal since 2015. Ahead of the final rosters, we at The Hockey Writers dive into the names mentioned above and why you should be watching them in this year’s tournament.

Honzek Looks To Make Up For Lost Time

Selected 16th-overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Samuel Honzek will likely be playing this year’s tournament with a chip on his shoulder. In the forward’s return Team Slovakia, he will certainly be a significant asset on the power play and penalty kill.

Honzek was injured during the second game of the 2023 WJC and he was eventually replaced in the tournament. The 19-year-old will be looking to make an immediate impact for Team Slovakia as he was sidelined early in the NHL preseason with an injury. With five games on his resume this season for the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants, he may make up for lost time by dominating the 2024 tournament.

Honzek is a 6-foot-4 winger who can protect the puck well with his long reach and has learned to use his big frame to create offence. He also has a high hockey IQ, which he combines with a strong sense of positioning on the ice. The Slovaks will certainly benefit from Honzek’s return to international competition.

Dvorsky Headlines Team Slovakia

Without question, the Slovaks are headlined by the emerging talents of center Dalibor Dvorsky. Drafted 10th-overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, he will certainly be at the top of the Slovaks’ offensive production.

Dvorsky began his 2023-24 season facing a bit of adversity, finding himself playing with IK Oskarshamn in the SHL but recording zero points in ten games. He then signed with the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he began to dominate. He has scored 18 goals and 34 points in 20 games with the Wolves, a promising stat line as he will certainly have extra media coverage on him this year.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

A great defensive center, Dvorsky has developed the tools to be a dominant two-way force. Combine this with his lethal wrist shot, his strong passing, and a high competitive level, the Slovaks will be led by his reliability and talents. The 6-foot-1 product has shown strong tendencies to see his teammates quickly when on the rush. Given the opportunity, putting Dvorsky with Honzek may not be a bad idea. As previously mentioned, Honzek will be looking to make a statement in this year’s tournament, and when combined with Dvorsky having a high competitive level, could make up two-third of a highly productive top line.

Mesar Is Back For a Third Time

Filip Mesar’s experience in the WJC will be crucial if Team Slovakia is looking to win a medal this year as if the 2022 WJC wasn’t cancelled due to COVID-19, he would be in his fourth WJC with Slovakia. He’s a highly-energetic and fast winger who will look to be a driving factor in the Slovaks offence. His international performances netted him a 26th-overall draft selection by the Montreal Canadiens in 2022. He has spent the majority of his last two seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Proving his offensive abilities, he has 13 goals and 32 points in 20 games with the Rangers this season.

Like Dvorsky, Mesar is a strong two-way player, and this is seen by his on-ice drive which forces play in his team’s favour. He’s a well-rounded player that will only get stronger as time passes. Rather than stacking the top line, it is likely that he will find himself injecting energy into the second line.

Mesar’s skills are complimented by his strong skating abilities. Due to his great skating, he can effectively transition from zone to zone and gains the offensive zone with ease. This is all worth watching as he prepares to suit up.

Strbak Looks to Be Team Slovakia’s Top Defenseman

Maxim Strbak is the Slovak’s lone NHL-drafted defenseman, making his presence at this year’s tournament invaluable. This opportunity allows him to share his knowledge and experience with his teammates, but it also poses a significant challenge. Since he finds himself as the lone NHL-drafted defenseman, he’ll likely receive additional expectations due to his potential. The question to ask now is can he use his skills, both on and off the ice, to elevate the entire d-corp?

The 6-foot-2 right-shot blue liner was drafted 45th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He will bring physicality and strong defensive positioning paired with his shutdown mentality and can prove to be a valuable asset. While he won’t be putting up many points, he will be an anchor on defence and a great puck mover. Additionally, his leadership and past experiences in the tournament will be one of the strengths he provides.

Gajan Looks to Build Off Last Year’s Performance

Adam Gajan will undoubtedly be Team Slovakia’s starting goaltender. In net in last year’s tournament, he came out of nowhere to nearly push the Slovaks over Team Canada in the quarterfinal game. Canada would beat Slovakia in overtime, but Gajan’s performance was still noteworthy even in defeat. With 53 saves in that quarterfinal loss, the performance was nothing to shake your head at. Overall, he played four games, posting a 2.40 goals against average and a .936 save percentage. This year, he will get the call to be one of Slovakia’s key names due to his performance with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

Adam Gajan, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

In 20 games, Gajan has posted a of 14-4-1 record, an impressive set of numbers. Slovakia hopes this dominance can continue into the 2024 WJC as they look to finish higher than a quarterfinal loss. The 6-foot-4 goaltender plays with confidence and has a swagger to his game that will be the key to a strong performance this year. Combining his confidence with incredible athleticism and a great mental attitude when it comes to playing the game, the Slovaks are in good hands with him in the net.

Bonus Player to Watch: Jakub Chromiak

Chromiak will be one of the most interesting players to watch on Team Slovakia. The 2024 NHL Entry Draft-eligible prospect looks to raise his draft stock by anchoring the Slovak defence. Currently seen as one of the top defensive prospects available, he will certainly be given a big opportunity with Nemec not being available. With his presence, he can help shut the narrative down that the Slovak defence is thin this year.

His best attribute is his puck-moving and passing, but his hockey IQ is not too far behind. He also plays a really strong two-way game and naturally visualizes plays before they happen. This allows him to move between all three zones with ease and will certainly pose a threat to other teams. The Kingston Frontenacs defenseman has one goal and six points in 16 games, an offensive outburst Team Slovakia hopes will transition to this year’s tournament.