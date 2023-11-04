3 Flyers’ Trade Candidates for 2023-24 Deadline

The Philadelphia Flyers have had some solid individual performances in the early stages of their 2023-24 season. With them being in a rebuild, there are a few veterans that could be traded away by the time the trade deadline hits. Who could those players be, and what might their value look like?

Cam Atkinson

Cam Atkinson has two years left on his $5.875 million cap hit contract, and could be a very solid add for contenders looking for a spark on offense. The 34-year-old has some value, as he is among the top leaders in goals this season. A rebuilding Flyers team won’t be in need of his services for much longer, so he could be shipped out before his deal expires after the 2024-25 NHL season.

Cam Atkinson of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Atkinson has meshed well with forwards Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett on the Flyers’ first line, making up one of the best forward lines in the league in terms of all-around play. While he may be an important member of the team right now, it is very unlikely that he will earn another contract with the Flyers.

With that being said, Atkinson may be one of the biggest deadline pieces available. If he continues to play at the level he has shown, there will be several contenders calling about him. While he is no longer in his prime, teams are likely to give up a hefty sum in order to acquire his services. Before this season, the expectation for a return on him would have been a bit low. Now that he is hot, a first-round draft pick could be in the mix if he continues his production.

Latest News & Highlights

Ideally, the Flyers would be looking at anything from a good prospect to a draft pick within the first two rounds in order to ship him off. The good news for them is that they don’t necessarily have to trade him this deadline, with a year still on his deal heading into next season. Some retention on his contract would likely be involved, but that is something the Flyers can stomach if it means they are getting what they desire in return. Anything less, and they might decide to wait until next season to move him.

Sean Walker

Sean Walker was essentially a throw-in piece in the Flyers’ trade for Ivan Provorov, with the Los Angeles Kings using the Flyers as a team to dump off some of their unwanted contracts. So far, it has been a massive win for the Flyers, and they got a nice defenseman for their lineup in the process. Some teams could come calling for him at the deadline.

Sean Walker of the Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Walker has been a huge bright spot on the Flyers’ defense in the 2023-24 season thus far. He has been one of their most stable defenders, and has done well with a decently sized workload. Producing offensively, not afraid to jump in on the forecheck, and playing well in his own end, he could be a big asset for a team that values solid two-way play out of their defenders.

Right-handed defenders are valuable in the NHL world, as exemplified by the haul the Flyers got in return for Provorov that made this all possible. Still under 30 years of age, it wouldn’t be impossible for the Flyers to consider extending Walker for a short period of time if the interest for him is low. If it’s not, an early second-day draft choice wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities for a return if he was shipped off at the deadline. If that were the case, the Flyers would be more than happy to send him to a contender. With a cap hit of just $2.65 million, it’s definitely not a number that general managers (GMs) will balk at.

Scott Laughton

Scott Laughton was in trade rumors over the summer, but the Flyers ultimately decided against sending him off. Reportedly, they received an offer that included the lofty sum of two first-round picks in exchange for the veteran forward. The fact that the team was unwilling to ship him off then might be an indication that they intend on keeping him. However, that doesn’t mean he will be donning the Orange and Black for the rest of the season. If the Flyers get a big offer for him and they see themselves as sellers at the deadline, there is a chance that he goes.

Scott Laughton of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Laughton played his first game with the Flyers in the 2012-13 season, meaning he has been in the Flyers’ organization for over a decade. By the time the trade deadline comes around, he will still be just 29 years of age. He has three years left on his $3 million cap-hit contract, meaning that the Flyers have a long time to decide if and when they want to trade him elsewhere.

Laughton could be in the mix to be the Flyers’ next captain, so there is no guarantee that he will be dealt. If potential offers for him are anywhere close to what they were just a few months ago, the Flyers might give in and sell him off. They would have to get a price they really like to part ways with him, however.

Related: 3 Candidates to Be Flyers’ Next Captain

Offensively, he has been rather productive this season. His average ice time is significantly less than it was last season, so his importance to the lineup has taken a bit of a hit with how well the Flyers’ offense has played. If he becomes expendable, he could be moved to a contender needing a skilled middle-six forward who can play in nearly any situation. He is not the fastest player by any means, but he has great hands. This makes him an interesting player for other GMs to consider, and would thus provoke a decent offer that could include a first-round draft pick.

It has been rare for the Flyers to be aggressive sellers at the deadline, but this season could mark the first in quite some time. It is unknown how many pieces they will trade, but what is known is that they will gain an accumulation of goods in dealing some of their veterans. The trade deadline later this season could potentially be one that is huge in pushing the rebuild forward.