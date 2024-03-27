Jake Guentzel Confirms He Wanted to Stay With the Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes went out and bolstered their lineup with the surprise acquisition of Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals, but that wasn’t their biggest move. The Hurricanes pulled off a massive blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins before the 2024 Trade Deadline, adding forward Jake Guentzel and defenceman Ty Smith for Michael Bunting, Vasily Ponomarev, Ville Koivunen, and two draft picks.

The deal shocked the hockey world even after weeks of speculation that it might be coming, and the Hurricanes are now considered Stanley Cup favorites heading into the postseason. Unfortunately, Guentzel’s recent comments suggest this wasn’t what he wanted.

Guentzel recently told the media that he intended to remain with the Penguins, but management wanted to go in a different direction:

“My intention was to stay, but they just thought there was a better direction to go, a different way. It’s out of my hands. It’s not my choice.” – ‘Jake Guentzel opens up about Pittsburgh exit after Penguins beat Hurricanes in his return’ – Matt Vensel – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – 03/27/2024.

The Penguins drafted Guentzel in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (77th overall) after a strong season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux City Musketeers, where he scored 29 goals and 44 assists through 60 games. He spent the next three seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the NCAA before earning his first shot at the professional ranks in the American Hockey League (AHL). In 503 games with the Penguins, Guentzel scored 219 goals and 466 points.

Jake Guentzel, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the NCAA, Guentzel scored 40 goals and added 79 assists for 119 points through 108 games, which comes out to a 1.10 points-per-game average. In his final season during the 2015-16 campaign, Guentzel scored 19 goals and added 27 assists for 46 points through 35 games and earned the opportunity to play in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he scored two goals and six points through 11 games.

Since joining the Hurricanes, Guentzel has scored two goals and 12 points through nine games. In 59 games this season, he has 24 goals and 64 points between the two teams, maintaining a strong 1.08 points-per-game average. While he seems driven to help the Hurricanes win a Stanley Cup, there is a chance he will become a free agent on July 1. Given his skill and knowing how much he can provide teams at both ends of the ice, he will be one of, if not the most sought-after free agent in the offseason should he become available.

What’s Next for Guentzel and the Hurricanes?

I expect the Hurricanes to try to re-sign Guentzel this offseason, but his asking price will be high, and he will most likely hit the open market to see what offers are out there. Contending teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche should make a pitch to sign him somewhere in the ballpark of a seven-year contract worth between $9.5 million – $11 million per season.

Right now, though, the team’s focus is on the postseason. Guentzel and the Hurricanes are expected to be a tough team to beat. They are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Penguins in Guentzel’s return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, and they aren’t back in action until Thursday (March 28) when they face the Detroit Red Wings. The Hurricanes are looking for a strong finish to their 2023-24 campaign and to build momentum heading into their first-round matchup.