Jack Quinn Returning to Sabres’ Lineup for Stretch Run

The Buffalo Sabres are about to receive a major boost and it couldn’t come at a better time. It’s been confirmed that Jack Quinn will return to the lineup for tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators in Buffalo, exactly two months to the day after his last appearance. The news is music to the organization’s ears, who will need all the help they can get to make a last-ditch push for a playoff spot down the final stretch.

Jack Is Back (Again)

Quinn’s sophomore campaign has been tumultuous, to say the very least. Last summer, he suffered an Achilles injury while training that required surgery. He spent most of the first half of the season recovering and returned just before Christmas. He didn’t miss a beat with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and a plus-1 rating in 17 games. Unfortunately, his bad luck didn’t end there.

Against the Sharks in San Jose on Jan. 27, the winger was shoved from behind along the boards, fell awkwardly, and left the game. It was later revealed that he had sustained a lower-body injury that again needed surgery. This time, his recovery timetable was only eight weeks, but it was uncertain whether he would return this season. However, he returned to practice earlier this month and was given the green light today.

Quinn skates against the Sharks in San Jose on Jan. 27. He was injured later in the contest. (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers).

It’s been a rollercoaster nine months for the 22-year-old, and he’s had to overcome a lot of adversity at such an early stage of his career. Returning from two major setbacks in such a short span is a testament to his resilience, and everyone will be hoping he’s back for good this time.

Quinn’s Return Comes Not a Moment Too Soon

Quinn’s return couldn’t come at a better time. The Sabres have 10 games remaining on the schedule and were eight points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot as of March 26. Despite narrowing the gap to three points two weeks ago, a pair of losses during their annual Western Canadian road trip proved incredibly costly.

The team desperately needs an edge, and Quinn could be just that. His absence for most of the season is one of the biggest reasons the Sabres’ offense has fallen off so sharply. Inconsistent scoring has been the team’s biggest issue, and injuries have played a large role in that; one of their top-six forwards being back into the fray will give them a full deck for their stretch run and could spark several of his teammates.

It would take a miracle for the Sabres to make their playoffs and end the longest active postseason drought in the NHL. Can Quinn’s return ignite the team for an against-all-odds rally, or is it too little, too late?