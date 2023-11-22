Henrik Lundqvist Impressed by William Nylander’s Rise to NHL Star

When he played, former New York Rangers Hall-of-Fame goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was known as “The King.” Now retired and residing in Sweden, he is widely considered one of the greatest at his position. Lundqvist made a significant impact during his illustrious NHL career.

Selected by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL Draft, Lundqvist became one of the premier goalies of his day. He was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender in the 2011-2012 season. He was athletic, had quick reflexes and was calm in high-pressure situations. He became the face of the Rangers and played a crucial role in their deep playoff runs, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014.

Lundqvist is a well-loved figure not only in North America but also in his native Sweden. His legacy extends beyond his numerous accolades, making him an iconic figure in the world of hockey.

Lundqvist Spoke to Kyper and Bourne About William Nylander

Recently in Toronto to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, Lundqvist was part of a goalie-heavy 2023 class on Monday that also included Mike Vernon and Tom Barrasso. It was the first time three netminders had entered the Hall of Fame together in more than 60 years.

In an interview on Tuesday, Lundqvist joined Nick Kyproes and Justin Bourne to discuss what it was like as a Swede to watch the 2023 Global Series in Stockholm. During the interview, Lundqvist talked about knowing William Nylander as a little kid when he (Lundqvist) and Michael Nylander played together. Even then, he was impressed by the young Nylander’s performances.

As a Swede, Lundqvist expressed his joy in witnessing the excitement. It was special for any Swedish player to come home to play in front of fans in their own country.

However, Lundqvist was particularly impressed by the play of his young countryman. He couldn’t help but notice his stellar performances and his flair for the dramatic. In his words, Nylander has “taken his game to the next level.”

For a Swede, Playing in Front of a Home Crowd is Significant

Reflecting on the significance of playing in Sweden, Lundqvist emphasized the pride that comes with representing both one’s team and country. Having experienced it himself during his time with the Rangers, Lundqvist understands the unique and special nature of these overseas games.

Lundqvist also recalled his early connection with Nylander when he played alongside Nylander’s father, Michael, back in the 2005-06 season. Lundqvist vividly remembered Nylander as a “tiny little kid” with undeniable talent. Fast forward to the present, and Lundqvist marvels at the remarkable journey Nylander has undertaken, evolving from a “talented little kid” to NHL standout.

Nylander’s Play With the Maple Leafs Is Nothing Short of Spectacular

In Lundqvist’s eyes, Nylander’s current gameplay is nothing short of spectacular. Describing him as “fun to watch” and praising his combination of power and skill, Lundqvist highlighted the significant strides Nylander has made in his career. The veteran goaltender expresses his genuine excitement for Nylander’s success, showcasing the admiration and camaraderie that exists within the Swedish community.

In that, Lundqvist is similar to North American Maple Leafs fans. This season, Nylander has risen to become an elite player. While it’s unlikely, given his background as an opponent of the Maple Leafs for so many seasons, that Lundqvist is remotely a Maple Leafs fan, he does appreciate his own country’s native son doing well with the team.

For Lundqvist, Nylander isn’t just a talented kid anymore. He’s a bona fide NHL star.