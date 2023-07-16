Maple Leafs’ Nylander Doesn’t Deserve Criticism for Salary Ask

William Nylander’s contractual uncertainty is among the many stories circulating the Toronto Maple Leafs media sphere. The 27-year-old winger is entering the final year of his six-year contract, which has an average annual salary (AAV) of $6.962 million. With insiders consistently updating the public with the ongoing negotiations between the player and general manager (GM) Brad Treliving, the public found out his reportedly high ask.

Many Maple Leafs fans feel Nylander’s ask is too high. While his initial asking price is above what many think he is due, it is essential to remember two things. Agents and players will always start negotiations by asking for more money than their perceived market value, and hockey is a business where either party will typically do what is best for them.

What Is Nylander’s Alleged Ask?

According to insider Chris Johnston, Nylander believes he is worth $10 million annually or above. Currently, only 15 players in the NHL have an AAV of $10 million or higher. Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Artemi Panarin sit one, two, and three, respectively. The number expands to 37 if we include players making a minimum AAV of $9 million. Is Nylander a top-15 player in the NHL right now? Most people would say no. Top 37? Some may lean yes. If Nylander were to sign an extension with the Maple Leafs carrying an AAV of $10 million, it would roughly take up 12 percent of the current salary cap. This ask seems high; however, it is expected that the salary cap will jump in the coming years, significantly reducing the percentage of the cap eaten up.

The ask is high, but as ‘The Old Prof’, my colleague at The Hockey Writers, pointed out in a recent article that Nylander’s production over the past three seasons puts his value around the $9.5 million range in today’s market. Meaning his ask of $10 million or a hair higher is not too far-fetched in reality once the cap jumps.

Nylander is 22nd in total goal production with 81 and has 209 points, good for 23rd in the NHL. He can drive a line, is a lethal passer and shooter, and is seemingly close with his teammates. He is a first-line winger, and if not for the Maple Leafs having Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares, he would likely be a perennial All-Star.

Why Are Some Fans Upset?

It is easy to understand why some fans may be shocked and upset with the high asking price from Nylander. A $10 million plus AAV is usually for the elite of the elite in the NHL. People are throwing out many reasons why he does not deserve the price tag. Aside from the initial shock of his current ask, these are some of the most understandable talking points.

Some fans may still have resentment, considering the sour taste the Nylander negotiations of 2018 left in Maple Leaf fans’ mouths. Following the expiration of his entry-level deal, Nylander held out for the start of the 2018-19 season. He sat out two months as tense negotiations ensued between his agent and the Maple Leafs. At the final hour on Dec. 1, 2018, Nylander signed the aforementioned six-year deal, squeezing out as many pennies as possible. In retrospect, Nylander at an AAV of $6.96 million is a steal; however, it only looks like a steal now due to his extraordinary play since then.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)



By holding out in 2018, and his starting ask on his new contract coming in at the $10 million range, some fans may view Nylander not as a team-first player but as a player who focuses on the name on the back rather than the crest on the front. At first glance, it is easy to assume this. However, there have been zero reputable reports of Nylander being a problem in the locker room. While one can have opinions on the perception of how Maple Leafs’ players conduct themselves, Nylander’s consistency since the 2019-20 season, continued growth and improvement, and arguably being their best playoff performer year in and year out should calm down the animosity and ill thoughts surrounding him.

Why Fans Shouldn’t Be Upset: Discounts

Matthews and Marner did not take discounts on their contracts after completing their entry-level deals. Their AAVs are among the highest in the NHL—Matthews has an AAV of $11.6 million, and Marner comes in at $10.9 million annually. Marner has received criticism and hate for his high salary, while Matthews, who is also an unrestricted free agent (UFA) following the 2023-24 season, is reportedly unwilling to sign a long-term deal. Expecting Nylander to take a discount and budge too much off his ask is unfair. Insider Elliotte Friedman said on the NHL Network that he doesn’t think Nylander will take a discount if other players aren’t willing to.

Considering Matthews’ want of a short-term deal and the unknown with Marner, Nylander’s reluctance to come down from his ask is understandable. In an ideal situation, all players take under what they are worth to help the team win, but that reality is unrealistic to hope for. Friedman’s statement also leaves room for theorizing. If his superstar teammates take less than market value, one could speculate that Nylander may be willing to come down in his ask, potentially even taking a sizeable discount. It appears he will do what is fair, and if no one takes a discount, it is unfair for him to take one.

Why Fans Shouldn’t Be Upset: Nylander’s Playoff Performance

Aside from not taking less than others, he is one of, if not the Maple Leafs’ most consistent playoff performers in the last few years. Forget Nylander setting career-highs in goals (40), assists (47), and points (87) this season for a moment. He has led the Maple Leafs in playoff goals over the last three years. In 25 playoff games, he has 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points during those three years. He only trails Marner in points by one and is tied with Matthews in points for second on the team. Both have also played 25 games. He also put up these totals in significantly less ice time. Nylander averaged only 18:30 in time-on-ice, versus Marner’s 23:57 and Matthews’ 22:59. By the stats, he is arguably the most effective offensive player on the team when the playoffs come around over the last three years.



As Maple Leafs fans know, it is the playoffs when it matters. Nylander is a clutch playoff performer, coming up big when needed. He leads the team in playoff goals and is tied for second in points while playing nearly four minutes less than Matthews and Marner. He does have his defensive deficiencies, but the damage he does in the time he gets is remarkable. His ask for today’s NHL is high, but trading one of your team’s most consistent playoff performers in recent years due to his ask, which will become reasonable in the coming years, is risky. $10 million is a hefty amount, but Nylander deserves it, and fans should not attack or be upset with him, given his track record.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)



Of course, not all Maple Leafs fans are critiquing his ask, while just a few publicly voice their distaste for the players through forums and social media. Many are simply asking why he wants so much, given the lack of team success the Maple Leafs have experienced. The questions are fair. Individually, Nylander has proven himself. Unfortunately, the shine goes to the attention-grabbing names in Matthews, Marner, and Tavares, but he deserves a salary close to theirs once the cap makes the expected jump.

Nylander is a Maple Leaf. It is easy to forget in the firestorm that is contract negotiations that he loves playing for the Maple Leafs. It’s fair to debate why he is or isn’t worth x-amount of dollars, but it’s important not to belittle, attack, or hate him for simply wanting what is best for him and his family. An ask of $10 million per year is shocking to see initially; however, these are just negotiations. If he signs a contract carrying an AAV in the $9 million range, it will become a steal. He is a clutch playoff performer who can handle the stress of playing in the Toronto market. If other players do not take discounts, Nylander should not be expected to either.