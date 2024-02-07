Hill Leads Golden Knights to Streak-Snapping Victory Over Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-6) returned from the NHL All-Star Break with a statement victory, defeating the Edmonton Oilers (29-16-1) 3-1 and ending their 16-game winning streak. The Golden Knights have now widened the gap with the Oilers and sit firmly in the second-place spot in the Pacific Division with a seven-point lead.

The Oilers had the chance to make NHL history last night, with the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins being the only team in league history to win 17 games in a row. On top of this winning streak, they’ve won 24 of their last 28 games and have climbed into a playoff spot after a horrible start to the season.

Arguably the most pivotal moment for the Oilers this season was when they made personnel changes behind the bench, firing head coach Jay Woodcroft and hiring Kris Knoblauch in November, with Paul Coffey also being hired as his assistant coach. Since Knoblauch’s first game on Nov. 13, they have put together an NHL-best 26-6-0 record, have averaged more than a goal more per game (3.91 vs. 2.69) and are giving up 1.6 goals less (2.28 vs. 3.92).

The Golden Knights have had a resurgence of their own, albeit on a much smaller scale, going 6-1-1 in their last eight games after going 3-8-0 in their previous 11.

It was a rough start for the Golden Knights, giving up a shorthanded two-on-none to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, with McDavid finishing off a one-timer to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

After a ton of tight defensive hockey, Nicolas Roy tied the game 1-1 with 1:54 remaining in the first period, scoring his 10th of the season and extending his point streak to five games. Roy has also recorded 12 points in his last eight games, leading the Golden Knights over that stretch.

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Things opened up a bit in the second period with both teams trading rush chances, but ultimately nothing came of it, entering the third period still tied at one. However, the quality of chances each team created was far from equal, with the Oilers showing off their speed and ability to cycle in the offensive zone, while the Golden Knights were only able to counter on the rush.

Chandler Stephenson gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the game just 1:24 into the third period, beating Stuart Skinner cleanly on an unsuspecting, long-distance shot with no traffic in front of the net. Skinner has been remarkable during this incredible run by the Oilers, and this was an uncharacteristically bad goal to let in at this point in the game.

Mark Stone picked up an assist on William Karlsson’s 3-1 empty net goal that closed the game out, giving him his team-leading 50th point (15 goals, 35 assists). This makes it the eighth time in Stone’s career that he has had at least 50 points in a season, and it’s the first time since 2020-21 that he’s done so. Most importantly, he has played in all 51 games for the Golden Knights this season after missing a combined 84 games over the previous two seasons.

Oilers’ Defensive Supremacy

McDavid’s opening goal came at the end of a high sticking penalty taken by Dylan Holloway, making it the 16th straight killed penalty for the Oilers, who are operating at a league-leading 97% since Jan. 1. Despite this unbelievable defensive performance over the past month, this was their first shorthanded goal of the calendar year.

It’s hard to believe that a team as offensively dominant as the Oilers have been are now just as strong defensively, but that’s what we’ve seen as of late. They’ve shown a ton of growth in being comfortable playing low-event hockey, and this is the way they’re going to need to play in order to have success in the postseason. In previous years, and even earlier this season, the Oilers would have to outscore their defensive issues, but the new coaching staff seems to have made some impactful systematic adjustments.

Skinner is also a huge reason why the Oilers have been able to limit offense from their opponents throughout this stretch. Since Dec. 20, he has gone 12-1-0 with a .948 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.46 goals-against average (GAA).

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The main weakness that highlighted the Oilers’ struggles early in the season was their inability to get consistent goaltending from Skinner as well as Jack Campbell. With Skinner playing at the top of his game the Oilers have shown what they are capable of, but the ultimate test will come in the postseason to see if his success is sustainable.

Adin Hill Dominates

In a game filled with offensive talent on both rosters, Adin Hill was without a doubt the best player on the ice. He made multiple highlight-reel saves in this game and was able to hold off a ton of sustained pressure in the Golden Knights’ zone, especially when the game tilted heavily in the Oilers’ favor in the second period. The Golden Knights were outshot in the final 40 minutes 23-13, and Hill finished with 30 saves.

The Golden Knights’ defense also deserves a ton of credit for their commitment to sacrificing their bodies, blocking 26 shots in this game. They had three players in the top 10 in blocked shots last season and have three in the top 20 this season, with this game proving that their defensive identity is still giving them the chance to win games.

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In his three starts since returning from injury, Hill has a .955 SV%, a 1.67 GAA, and a 5.33 goals saved above average (GSAA). GSAA measures the number of goals that a goalie has allowed compared to a league-average goaltender, and Hill has been exceptional in that category over this recent stretch of games.

Final Thoughts

This was the closest thing to a playoff game that the Golden Knights have played this season, and they were able to win without a fully healthy roster. The Oilers were definitely the better team for a majority of the game, but that shouldn’t be that surprising considering the mismatched roster. While the Golden Knights’ offense failed to really establish themselves throughout this game, they were opportunistic when they needed to be and made the best of the limited chances they created.

Next up, the Golden Knights will head on the road to take on the Arizona Coyotes, who they were shut out by 2-0 in their only matchup earlier this season. This will be a good chance for the Golden Knights to continue this hot streak and get some revenge, with the Coyotes losing three games in a row and allowing a combined 15 goals in that stretch.