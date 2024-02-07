Huberdeau Plays Best Game in a Flames Sweater Versus Bruins

If his performance on Tuesday night is any indicator, Jonathan Huberdeau still possesses elite-level skill. The 30-year-old was fantastic in the Calgary Flames’ 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, scoring a goal and adding two helpers. The goal snapped a nine-game drought for Huberdeau, while the three-point outing marks his first of the season.

Even with the big night, Huberdeau still has just seven goals and 29 points through 49 outings, proving just how rough of a season it has been for him. As everyone is well aware, 2022-23 wasn’t much better, as he finished with 55 points in 79 games. This game does give some hope that things may begin changing for him, however, which would be a major relief for the Flames organization.

Flames’ New Line Looks Electric

The reason that there is some hope that Huberdeau could begin turning things around is due to a new line put together by head coach Ryan Huska. That line consisted of Huberdeau, Yegor Sharangovich, and newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko.

Kuzmenko, who was acquired last Wednesday in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Elias Lindholm, couldn’t have had a better Flames debut. Not only did he score the opening goal on a terrific wrist shot that beat Jeremy Swayman, but he seemed to gel with Huberdeau right from the get-go.

As for Sharangovich, he continued what has been an excellent season. After years of inconsistency with the New Jersey Devils, he seems to have really settled in with the Flames. Though he was held pointless in this one, he created plenty of opportunities both for himself and his linemates. Best of all, he seemed to be at ease playing centre, and went 3-7 on faceoffs.

Though it was only one game, the fact that these three looked as good as they did against one of the league’s best in the Bruins suggests this could be a pattern that continues. At the very least, they played more than well enough for Huska to keep them together for the time being.

Kuzmenko More Impactful Than Lindholm

When the Flames first acquired Huberdeau, fans felt that with his elite playmaking abilities, he and Lindholm would work terrifically together. The fit seemed to make perfect sense on paper, as Lindholm was coming off of a season in which he found the back of the net with ease, netting a career-high 42 goals.

For whatever reason, the two never meshed and forced both Darryl Sutter, and this season Huska, to constantly juggle lines in hopes of striking gold. Perhaps moving on from Lindholm, who didn’t seem to want to be with the Flames anymore, will prove to be a deal that was needed to help begin turning Huberdeau’s game around.

Flames’ Next Stretch of Games Will Be Telling

The Flames’ next game, which will come on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils, will give this new line another chance to prove they are for real. There will be plenty of motivation for Sharangovich, as he is facing off against his former team. That motivation should help rub off on Huberdeau and Kuzmenko, which could result in them shining once again.

The Flames will then face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday, which will mark their final game of the week. Should they perform well again in that one, Flames fans will really be singing general manager Craig Conroy’s praises, as he may have finally found a way to get his highest-paid player in Huberdeau going. There is still plenty of road to go, but it is hard not to be excited right now if you are a fan of this Flames team. At the very least, it gives hope, something they haven’t been able to experience in some time.