Hurricanes’ Kochetkov Looking to Seize the Starting Role

Something had to give somewhere, as the Carolina Hurricanes have not played up to their normal standards. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour has been vocal about the team’s level of play and the line was drawn in the sand after Friday night (Dec. 15). After an overtime defeat against the Nashville Predators, the Hurricanes placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers.

Raanta has been a key component the last two seasons, as he has provided stability in net for the team. However, goaltending has been inconsistent and the poorest in the league during the 2023-24 season. Having off nights is normal, as these players are human beings too and nobody is perfect. However, at some point, the goalies have to come up with a key save and thrive at the position.

The Hurricanes are already without Frederik Andersen, and after waiving Raanta, are without both players Don Waddell opted to bring back in free agency. However, Andersen has been medically cleared and could return in another month.

Frederik Andersen has been medically cleared to resume skating and may be a month away from making a return.



(Via @AGoldFan)

In the meantime, the keys to the crease have been handed to Pyotr Kochetkov, who will look to grab the bull by the horns and seize the opportunity.

Seizing the Opportunity in Front of Him

The future of the Hurricanes’ goal crease has become the present. Certain plans that the team has for the future come at an unexpected time. Look at the New Jersey Devils for instance. Number one defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffered a torn pectoral and is out indefinitely. That is never an ideal scenario but the future of the Devils’ blue line has become the present. Lindy Ruff has been trotting out rookie defenseman Simon Nemec, who has excelled in his role. With Andersen hurt and Raanta waived, Kochetkov gets to seize the opportunity that’s in front of him.

Waddell believes in the goaltender, as he signed Kochetkov to a four-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $2 million per season. He has shown flashes of brilliance in the past and he can be a steady presence in the crease.

The 2021-22 season was a small sample size for Kochetkov, but his numbers were strong and he saw time in the playoffs. However, the 2022-23 season was where we saw him emerge onto the scene. Given the injuries sustained at the position, Kochetkov came in and thrived in the crease. December 2022 was his hottest month, as he went 7-0-1 and posted a 1.63 goals-against average (GAA) and a .939 save percentage (SV%). He finished the season strong overall, having a 2.44 GAA and a .909 SV%. Kochetkov arrived and showed he can be a starter in the NHL.

Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kochetkov was the odd man out for the playoffs, as Andersen was electric during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This season is an entirely different story and the opportunity is his for the taking. There is cause for concern though, as he struggled mightily to begin 2023-24.

Cause of Concern for Kochetkov

When the 2023-24 season started, the goalie position was not a cause of concern. You knew what you were going to get in the crease. Andersen was coming off a stellar playoff run, Raanta has always been great when called upon, and Kochetkov shined brightly when waiting for his turn. Instead, it has been disastrous, as the goaltending has ultimately held the team back. As it currently stands, the Hurricanes have the 32nd-ranked team save percentage (.872). No matter how you cut it, that’s not going to win you anything meaningful. The departure of Raanta serves as a wake-up call and opened the eyes of the guys around the room. Sebastian Aho said it perfectly regarding the matter, “This has to be a wake-up call to the locker room. Everyone has to take a deep look in the mirror.”



Some direct words from Sebastian Aho on Antti Raanta going on waivers –



"It's not all on him as to why we've been struggling. That's never how it works, it's never one guy.…



"It's not all on him as to why we've been struggling. That's never how it works, it's never one guy.… pic.twitter.com/wGMaAJKqpe — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 17, 2023

He is not wrong. This also should apply to Kochetkov, who has struggled to begin the season as well. He started the season poorly, going winless in the month of October and displaying a subpar 4.33 GAA and a .836 SV%. It has improved with each month, but overall has been inconsistent. One area he has struggled mightily is the high-danger area. During the 2022-23 season, he had a .825 high-danger save percentage and has seen it drop down to .779. Although there is optimism regarding Kochetkov and that he can overcome his struggles.

Kochetkov Showing He Is Ready for the Role

Kochetkov is coming off two of his strongest games of the season, especially them being back-to-back starts. He finished the game against the Ottawa Senators with 2.29 goals saved above expected and a .969 SV%. Kochetkov was strong, and capped things off with a poke check on Brady Tkachuk on a penalty shot. He also got the nod against the Detroit Red Wings, which was a much lower-event game overall. Defensively, the Hurricanes did not give up many shots but Kochetkov was strong in net allowing only one goal.

A biiiiiig time stop by Pyotr Kochetkov as Tom Wilson walked in all alone with under two minutes to go in the first.

Calm, cool, collected.



Calm, cool, collected. pic.twitter.com/kV7q1hZ3HY — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 17, 2023

The crease in Carolina officially belongs to him, as he made his third consecutive start against the Washington Capitals on Dec. 17. Unfortunately, the Hurricanes dropped the game 2-1 in a shootout but he performed extremely well. He was positionally aware and made numerous key saves, including a breakaway from Tom Wilson. He stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced and had 1.02 goals saved above expected.

Kochetkov is showing consistently right now that he is ready for the role. There is room for optimism and it is great that the organization can truly see what they have in him. The team has called up Yanev Perets from the ECHL to help weather the storm. He has the opportunity in front of him and so far it has looked great compared to how the season started.