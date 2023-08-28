Hurricanes Shouldn’t Wait to Extend Rod Brind’Amour

September is approaching, so preseason games are right around the corner. The main focus is on the players and their development to finalize roster spots. For the Carolina Hurricanes, that is the case, but there is a looming shadow lurking in the corner. As great as this roster is, head coach Rod Brind’Amour is a crucial factor to this team’s success. Entering the 2023-24 season, it is the final year of his current contract. Like cornerstone center Sebastian Aho, locking him up long-term is a wise decision.

Turning the Tides

Being an assistant is one thing, but spearheading the attack is another. Since being named the coach, Brind’Amour has turned the tide for the Hurricanes and has put them back on the hockey map. The days of being a mediocre hockey team are over, as the club has become a contender and Stanley Cup favorite.

The Hurricanes under Bill Peters were never good enough to win and consistently were a .500 hockey club. However, under Brind’Amour, the team has become a demanding customer, and his record speaks for itself. In five seasons behind the bench, he has a record of 226-107-37. In addition, the team owns a .661 winning percentage and has captured the division crown three years in a row. He has created an enjoyable environment for the players and a culture where they enjoy playing for him.

Joy in Raleighwood

Creating an enjoyable environment for the players goes a long way, and that is precisely what Brind’Amour has done. Throughout the years, the players have praised their head coach and enjoyed playing for him. Captain Jordan Staal said about his coach, “He wants to help you play better… When he screws up, he takes ownership of it. And when you screw up, he won’t be shy about telling you.” (from ‘Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour remains legendary fitness freak, even as 48-year-old coach: ‘Makes us all look bad,’ USA Today, May 14, 2019)

Brind’Amour is a coach who cares about his players and wants to help them be the best versions of themselves. He has a system in place that all the players buy into. The coach, to this day, works as hard as he did during his playing days, and the team follows suit. Number-one center Sebastian Aho recognizes this trait and praises his coach, saying, “He is a natural leader, and his work effort is unreal… He’s always the last guy off the ice.”

This leadership level has the team reaching new heights, and they grow closer to their goal of winning a championship. While the praise has come from inside the house, newcomers have found Carolina to be a destination to play.

From the Outside Looking In

It does not take a rocket scientist to see what the Hurricanes are building and their goal. As a player on the outside, it is appealing to want to join. This was not the case more than five years ago but is something Brind’Amour has helped create. Furthermore, this helped lure one of the biggest fish on the free agent market to join the Hurricanes. Newly signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov signed a two-year deal with the Hurricanes and had a big reason for that. He said, “When it popped up, me and my agent talked about what’s best for me and my family and, like I said, I wanted to be on a good team who have a big goal to get to the end.”

Orlov was no stranger to the Hurricanes, as he was a longtime member of the Washington Capitals. But one thing is crystal clear in his quote, and that is a good team with winning aspirations. This is why extending Brind’Amour is essential and should not wait any longer.

Sealing the Deal

Brind’Amour has stepped in from Day 1 and has built an environment the players love. Furthermore, he has created a team that’s desirable to play for and a place players want to win. Even though it has not happened yet, it is not far away. There is no reason to wait to extend him unless general manager Don Waddell is waiting to see what the result of this postseason is.

He is a person who has reshaped the franchise and is arguably the most essential piece the team has in place. Brind’Amour is irreplaceable, and locking him up to a new extension helps signal the open window to win.