Islanders Have Decisions Looming on 5 Key Players

Sometimes NHL franchises are forced to part ways with pieces they want to keep. That’s the reality of the hard salary cap in place since the 2005-06 season, which forces both small and large market teams to pay attention to short and long-term player contract obligations.

The Islanders find themselves in an uncomfortable position. The team needs to get better after three disappointing seasons in a row – but only has $5.34 million in cap space this offseason to work with, according to CapFriendly. Without question, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello deserves his share of the blame for failing to properly manage the cap.

To move forward, the Islanders will need to retool the roster – and that might mean losing multiple players that have become fan favorites. Below is a list of names the Islanders need to consider moving.

Ilya Sorokin

Most fans would be shocked if this move happened – especially a year after signing an eight-year mega deal worth $66 million. But there’s an argument to be had on why the organization may want to consider pulling the trigger. For one, Ilya Sorokin’s no-movement clause will kick in on July 1, meaning the Russian goaltender won’t be able to be traded anywhere or sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) without his consent.

Islanders must consider various trade options after another disappointing season (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Sorokin is due for a bounce-back after last season’s struggles, some argue that teams shouldn’t commit a large portion of the cap to goaltenders. Recent history tells us teams don’t need an elite goaltender to win – but somebody competent such as the prime versions of Jordan Binnington, Marc Andre Fleury, and Braden Holtby, who are good enough to get the job done.

Trading away Sorokin’s $8.25 million cap hit would give the organization major relief to go out and get themselves an elite scorer for Mathew Barzal. However, the team would have a huge hole to fill in the net, and getting a competent goaltender is easier said than done. Trading Sorokin is unlikely to happen since Lamoriello, who approved the massive extension, will be back for at least another season – but it’s an interesting debate before free agency begins.

Anders Lee

Anders Lee has had an up-and-down relationship with Islanders fans. The Minnesota native was beloved after getting named captain following the departure of John Tavares. However, fans have gotten frustrated with his lack of production on the ice that’s associated with his contract, which carries a $7 million average annual value (AAV).

Lee is still a capable NHL player – but 37 points in 81 games isn’t going to cut it. The 15th captain in Islanders history won’t be easy to move. The 33-year-old has a 15-team no-trade list and isn’t worth $7 million per season. But if they retain around 50 percent of his salary, they might be able to find a taker.

Casey Cizikas

Interestingly, Casey Cizikas was featured in the Islanders’ top six multiple times last season as the team struggled to find scoring wingers. However, it didn’t work out and he was asked to play outside of his skill level and comfort zone.

In his prime, the former fourth-round pick was a bottom-six shutdown center, who helped form the “Identity Line”. The 33-year-old isn’t the same player anymore and did not help the Islanders’ dead-last penalty kill unit. Cizikas’ cap hit is only $2.5 million and could be moved. But the front office might have to retain some salary to get it done.

JG Pageau

Jean-Gabriel Pageau made a name for himself on Long Island during the Islanders’ 2020 Playoff run when he posted 13 points in 19 games. However, since then, he hasn’t lived up to his six-year $30 million contract extension.

Keep in mind, that centers always hold value, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see teams show interest. But nobody is taking on his full $5 million cap hit to play on the third line. Expect the front office to retain close to $2.5 million of his $5 million cap hit if the organization finds an interested party. Plus, Pageau has a 16-team no-trade list.

Brock Nelson

Along with Cizikas, it feels like Brock Nelson has been with the Islanders forever. The only difference is he is far more valuable thanks to his legitimate ability to play inside the top six. In 2023-24, the 32-year-old tallied 69 points in 82 games after having a career year in the season prior.

Now, Nelson’s trade value is at its highest point and the Islanders should cash in. At the very least, the top-six center should fetch a first-round pick and a prospect. Plus, salary retention might not be required and there’s a good chance his entire $6 million AAV will come off the books once he’s traded. That will give the Islanders more options in free agency.

Nelson is the most logical player to move for the Islanders this offseason. But either way, fans should expect the organization to make at least one trade. The $5 million-plus in cap space is simply not enough for a team that needs to make changes.