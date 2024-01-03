4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-4 Overtime Loss vs Avalanche

Early on in this Jan. 2 game, it was clear that the goals would pile up. The Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders were flying up the ice, creating scoring chances, and trading goals. The first period had three goals combined and the second period had four goals combined and ultimately, the two teams put up nine goals in the barnburner.

Related: 4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-1 Loss vs Penguins

The Avalanche edged out the Islanders 5-4 in overtime with Nathan MacKinnon scoring on the power play on a one-timer. The loss hurt for the Islanders, who have lost three of their last four games but with the way the game unfolded, the overtime loss provided them with a much-needed point. They held on and proved even when things aren’t going their way, they can fight to remain a competitive team and that’s what happened against the Avalanche.

Injury Woes Almost Cost the Islanders

Semyon Varlamov was slated to start the game and give Ilya Sorokin a much-needed night off. With the Islanders starting a three-game road trip, it was pivotal to give their starter one night to recharge to keep him fresh. Early on, the plan looked like it was working out with Varlamov stopping 11 of the 12 shots he faced 14 minutes into the first period. Then he left with an injury.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sorokin typically would be able to have a strong performance in the net but this season has been different for the Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender. On top of that, he was thrown into the fire against an Avalanche offense that averages 3.59 goals per game. He allowed four goals on 27 shots, a mark that typically would signal he had a rough night in the net but factoring in the circumstances, he helped the Islanders earn a point by the end of the night.

Latest News & Highlights

The Varlamov injury was already tough enough to overcome. Then came the second-period hit delivered to defenseman Robert Bortuzzo that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Bortuzzo was acquired from the St. Louis Blues as a depth player to help fill in for the surplus of injuries that the Islanders have endured to the defense. Just when the unit was getting healthy, with Scott Mayfield back in the lineup and Adam Pelech skating with the team, he went down and the Islanders had to finish the game with only five defensemen.

Scott Mayfield, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders played the third period on the ropes and looked like a team destined to blow a lead, something they’ve done throughout this season. Yet, they managed to hang on to force overtime and earn a point in the standings. At the end of the season, these are the games that will be revisited when they finish one or two points ahead of another Eastern Conference team in the standings. This was a game they should have lost and they still moved up to third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Nelson’s Big Night

The Islanders were outshot 16-8 in the first period but managed to lead 2-1 largely from the play of their top-six. They were pressed into their zone and off a turnover Brock Nelson sent an outlet pass that sprung Pierre Engvall on a breakaway for the first goal of the game. It was a pass where Nelson not only threaded the needle but projected where the fast winger would be to provide him with an easy opportunity to find the back of the net.

A PPG for #29 pic.twitter.com/BTZBsLMoCU — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 3, 2024

To wrap up the first period, the Islanders were on the power play and Nelson wasted no time. He carried the puck into the offensive zone and swerved through the Avalanche defense to find a shooting lane and take advantage. He zipped the puck past Alexandar Georgiev for the Islanders’ only power-play goal of the game and helped them cap off a wild first period with a 2-1 lead.

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the goal, Nelson has 17 on the season through 37 games played. He leads the team in goals scored and more importantly, is on track to have a career year. The chase for 40 goals remains and every time he finds the back of the net, that milestone seems more realistic.

Holmstrom’s Even-Strength Goal

Simon Holmstrom leads the league with five shorthanded goals yet he only has six even-strength goals this season. It often makes a goal in a five-on-five situation surprising considering his strength when the Islanders are down a skater. Yet, in the second period, he found the back of the net the same way he typically does on the penalty kill.

Simon Holmstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Holmstrom skated up the ice with the puck and found some open ice to operate. He sniped the puck to the glove side and it ended up in the net to give the Islanders their third goal of the game. He has been a valuable skater for the Islanders on the penalty kill but his shot will make him a reliable depth scorer throughout the season, something the offense has desperately needed in previous seasons. With 11 goals, he has the third-most on the Islanders and it’s made him one of the best offensive players in a season where the team is led by its forward unit.

Other Takeaways From the Islanders’ Loss

Engvall was scratched from the lineup in the Sunday, Dec. 31, 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In his first game back, he found the back of the net. It’s safe to say that head coach Lane Lambert won’t healthy scratch him many more times, if at all, for the rest of the season.

The penalties ended up being costly. The Islanders gave the Avalanche five power play opportunities and it resulted in two goals, including the third-period goal that tied the game.

Noah Dobson had an assist in the game which was his 30th of the season. The Islanders’ fourth and final goal was scored off an Alexander Romanov shot from the point that deflected into the back of the net. The defensive unit had a rough night but it helped out the offense in the high-scoring game.

What’s Next for the Islanders?

The Islanders will head to Mullet Arena to face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The Coyotes have been one of the surprises this season with a 19-15-2 record as they are led by a young and talented group and remain in the hunt for a playoff spot as the season reaches the halfway point. The Islanders defeated them early on in the season with a 1-0 victory on Oct. 17 but that was at UBS Arena and this game will be a significantly tougher matchup.

The Islanders have stumbled in their recent games but remain near the top of the Metropolitan Division. During this road trip, it remains pivotal for this team to continue to earn points and avoid a dropoff. So far, they’ve managed to do that but the tough stretch is only beginning.