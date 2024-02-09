Jack & Luke Hughes Should Represent Devils at 2026 Olympics

After 12 years, NHL players will again be able to represent their countries at the Olympic Games. The league, along with the NHL Players Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation, have agreed positively for them to play in 2026.

The NHL’s withdrawal from the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, stemmed from a series of disputes with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the financial responsibilities for NHL athletes. The IOC had previously covered expenses such as travel, insurance, and accommodations for NHL players. But for the 2018 Olympics, they refused to continue this arrangement. In 2022, the NHL didn’t participate because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a pause in the season and the postponement of numerous games.

With NHLers returning to the Olympic Games to be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 2026, projections about players and lineups have already started. Even this early, Team USA, always a favorite to win gold, will likely have two players from the New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes.

Hughes Family Dinner Table

All three sons of Jim Hughes and Ellen Weinberg-Hughes have great chances of participating in the 2026 Olympics. The eldest brother, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, is also projected to represent the United States in Italy.

Jack and Luke Hughes should be at the 2026 Olympics. (The Hockey Writers)

The gifted brothers became the first American family to all be drafted in the first round. They also became the ninth family in NHL history to have at least three brothers play in the same game when they played each other for the first time on Dec. 5, 2023. On that occasion, the Devils edged out the Canucks 6-5. Jack totaled a goal and two assists, Luke scored a goal, and Quinn had two assists. Now, they might share the ice all on the same team.

Jack & Luke Deserve To Be on the Roster

Jack Hughes was the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Despite the hype that surrounded him, his NHL career started slowly with seven goals and 14 assists in 61 games in his rookie campaign in 2019-20.

As he took on a leadership role, his production took off. In 2020-21, he scored 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists in 56 games). In 2021-22, he nearly doubled his output with 56 points (26 goals and 30 assists) in 49 games, but his breakout season was in 2022-23 when he scored 99 points (43 goals and 56 assists) in 78 games.

Jack is above average; he would certainly be among the leaders in goals, assists and points this season if it weren’t for the injuries he’s had throughout 2023-24. When he scored 99 points in 2022-23, he was the top-scoring American center in the league. He is also a two-time NHL All-Star (2022, 2023) with a very good chance of representing the USA in the 2026 Olympic Games, when he will be just 25 years old.

Jack Hughes is a leader in New Jersey. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, his younger brother Luke is promising, has high-level numbers, and also deserves a chance on the roster. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut in the 2022-23 season, playing two games and recording a goal and an assist. In his career, he has played 50 games, scoring nine goals, providing 19 assists and totaling 28 points. That’s an average of 1.78 points per game.

Additionally, Luke ranks fifth in scoring among rookies this season, with 26 points, trailing only Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets), Marco Rossi (Minnesota Wild), Brock Faber (Wild), and Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks). He also ranks fourth in assists (18) and eighth in goals (eight). For comparison, John Carlson (Washington Capitals), who participated in the 2014 Olympics, recorded 37 points (seven goals, 30 assists) in 82 games during his first full season in 2010-11. Luke has excellent numbers for a rookie, and everything indicates that he will further develop his game by 2026.

The Olympic Games become much more interesting when NHL players participate. Not only the United States team, but all other countries also greatly elevate the level of their rosters. Jack and Luke are part of this select list of exceptional players who will bring a lot of competitiveness to the ice in 2026.