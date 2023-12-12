Jets Prospect Check-In: Lucius, Salomonsson & Milic

The Winnipeg Jets have a talented group of prospects who are the team’s future. The prospect pool of the Jets is either playing with the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, the team’s ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals, or with a team in the players’ home country.

In my last article about Jets prospects, I argued that the entire team’s prospect pool is worth looking at. Let’s look at three more Jets’ prospects and how they’re doing in the 2023-24 season.

Chaz Lucius – Manitoba Moose (AHL)

Chaz Lucius, drafted 18th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Jets, has lived up to his draft potential so far. He is a strong two-way center with a high hockey IQ, meaning he fits the bill for what the Jets were looking for at the time of the draft. He played for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2021-22 season before moving on to the Portland Winterhawks and the Manitoba Moose in the 2022-23 season. This season, he’s played all of his games with Manitoba Moose so far, a sign that his development is trending in the right direction.

Lucius signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on April 27, 2022, where he began his professional hockey career. This season, he has scored a near-point-per-game pace on the Moose’s second line. While his offensive talents stand out, they are complemented by his strong skating skills. He possesses good acceleration which allows him to quickly get up to top speed and create room for defenders. In the defensive zone, he demonstrates responsibility by actively backchecking, showcasing his commitment to playing a two-way game. Further to that, he will need to develop a little more consistency in his defensive abilities which will be crucial as he progresses to higher levels of play.

Chaz Lucius, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The 2023-24 season can be considered as redemption for him. Lucius was previously sidelined with a shoulder injury which required surgery which kept him out for the rest of the 2022-23 season. This cost him crucial development time, but the 20-year-old still has plenty of time ahead of him. If he can stay healthy, this season can prove to be valuable to his development and allow him to learn at the professional level.

Lucius possesses promising offensive traits that make him a valuable prospect. His strengths lie in scoring ability, speed, and a sharp hockey sense. With the potential to thrive as a two-way center in the NHL, his trajectory depends on strong and consistent development. If this development trend persists, he might find himself playing in the NHL in the not-so-distant future. With the impressive talent in the Jets’ prospect pool, Lucius can quickly climb the depth charts if he continues to develop. He could be positioned in a top-line role with the Moose or potentially find himself being called up to the Jets for a couple of games.

Elias Salomonsson – Skelleftea AIK (Champions HL)

Elias Salomonsson is a right-shot defenceman who has already entered discussions as one of the Jets’ top defensive prospects. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds which is a premium in today’s NHL. His best attribute is his shutdown defense capabilities where he excels in strategic decision-making and positioning. When he is outnumbered in his zone, he doesn’t panic or make any plays that could negatively affect the team’s performance. If this development path continues, Salomonsson might be considered a steal for a second-round, 55th overall draft selection.

Salomonsson is set to represent Team Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. Jets fans can see his potential and what he might have to offer once he makes his North American debut in the future.

Elias Salomonsson, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There is reasonable cause for concern regarding Salomonsson’s future arrival in North America. The question looms: will his play in Sweden translate into success in the NHL? Drawing parallels to Brad Lambert’s experience, who needed a season to adjust to North American hockey, Salomonsson might need a similar adjustment period when he plays in North America.

As Salomonsson considers this future jump to the NHL, the ongoing season in Sweden serves as a testament to his abilities. Until the moment he steps onto North American ice, his efforts and strong play with Skelleftea AIK underscore the promising trajectory of his career. If he maintains this momentum and continues developing his shutdown style of play, he could secure a spot with the Moose in the upcoming season, further solidifying his position in the competitive landscape of North American hockey.

Thomas Milic – Norfolk Admirals (ECHL)

Thomas Milic proved to be dominant with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. Everywhere he’s been, he’s shown great potential to become a star. This leads me to wonder: how did he go undrafted twice? It’s a simple answer, the scouting concerns and competition in the 2021 and 2022 NHL Entry Drafts led to teams passing on him twice. This was nearly the case in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, but he heard his name be called in the fifth round at 151st overall by the Jets.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to adversity. He was thrust into the spotlight at the 2023 World Junior Championship after Benjamin Gaudreau, originally touted as Team Canada’s starter, was pulled midway through the first game of the tournament (from ‘A bounce back for Ben Gaudreau at World Juniors,’ North Bay Nugget, Dec. 30, 2022). Milic found himself with an opportunity to showcase why he was a part of Team Canada’s 2023 WJC roster. He posted an undefeated record of 5-0 and helped Canada win their second straight gold medal.

Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds (Candice Ward/CHL)

Milic emerged as a captivating success story last season. Initially slated as the backup goaltender for the Thunderbirds, he dominated the WHL and quickly stole the starting netminder position. His achievements in 2022-23 are nothing short of impressive, a World Juniors gold medal with Team Canada, the prestigious WHL Del Wilson Trophy as the league’s best goaltender, being named the WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player, and ultimately, the WHL Championship.

In the 2023-24 season, he has kept his strong play intact. He did see a few games with the Moose, but he needed time to develop his skills before becoming an AHL regular. Finding his way back to the ECHL, Milic capitalized on the opportunity to better himself as a player. If he can continue to trend in a positive direction, he might work himself into a full-time AHL role next season.

The Jets’ prospect pool remains a source of optimism, with these three players showcasing the organization’s commitment to drafting and developing talent. As the 2023-24 season unfolds, Jets fans eagerly anticipate the continued development of these promising prospects and the potential impact they may have on the team’s future success.