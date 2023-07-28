Winnipeg Jets Top 10 Prospects for 2023-24

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has been replenishing the team’s prospect pool in recent years. It’s been a while now since a draft pick has become a core player — most of the current core is from their early drafts after relocation, but the slow smouldering of development is becoming a blaze.

As a new-look Jets 2.0 emerges as players of the past depart, a number of viable young players Cheveldayoff and the organization hope will be impactful NHLers are now on the cusp of turning pro or breaking out.

Here, we’ll take a look at the Top 10 Prospects in the Jets’ system for 2023-24.

The exact definition of a prospect varies from person to person and publication to publication, but here’s the criteria for this article:

The player must be 23 years old or younger

The player must have played fewer than 100 NHL games

The player must be either signed to an NHL contract or selected in an NHL Entry Draft. Players signed to AHL contracts don’t count.

10: Danny Zhilkin: 77th Overall (Third Round,) 2022

Possible ceiling: Middle-six scoring centre

Danny Zhilkin had another productive season in the OHL in 2022-23, which included a midseason trade.

The left-shot centre, known as a strong transition player and smooth skater, was chosen with the third-round 2022 selection that came as part of the return in the blockbuster Jan. 2021 trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets that saw Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic swapped for Pierre-Luc Dubois. The 19-year-old began the season with the Guelph Storm — his third season with the team and where he recorded 55 points in 66 games in 2021-22 — and put up 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 25 games.

On Jan. 2, the Russian product was dealt to the Kitchener Rangers as a part of a substantial trade that also involved seven draft picks from various teams in various years. “Danny is a player we targeted when we made the decision to add to our team,” Kitchener Rangers GM Mike McKenzie said. “His two-way play, speed and skill will be a huge addition to our team in the second half.”

Danny Zhilkin was traded to the Kitchener Rangers in early January. (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

He was as productive like McKenzie hoped with the Rangers, recording 30 points (17 goals goals, 13 assists) in 35 games and five points (one goal, four assists) in nine playoff games.

Zhilkin, who signed an entry-level contract (ELC) with the Jets last December and should turn pro this fall, also spearheads an off-ice initiative that speaks to his strong character.

Last September, Zhilkin and his girlfriend Lauren Schoss — who attends Boston University’s Sports Psychology and Counselling program — launched Zhilkin’s Vision. Similar to True North Sports & Entertainment’s Project 11 initiatives, Zhilkin’s Vision’s mission statement is “striving for the de-stigmatization and prioritization of mental health in sport” and helps raise mental health awareness for athletes and help local mental-health organizations.

9: Domenic DiVincentiis: 207th Overall (7th Round,) 2022

Possible Ceiling: NHL starting goaltender

Domenic DiVincentiis could be a big part of the Jets’ crease conversation a few years down the road.

The 2022 7th-rounder had an outstanding 2022-23 sophomore season for the OHL’s North Bay Battalion, posting a 36-9-2 record, 2.33 GAA, .919 SV%, and five shutouts before going 11-6-3 with a 2.44 GAA, .926 SV%, and one shutout in the playoffs. The regular season numbers rightfully captured the 19-year old OHL Goaltender of the Year honours. As a result of his ability to dominate his age level, he has become the most intriguing goaltending prospect in the Jets’ system.

Domenic DiVincentiis, North Bay Battalion (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

“It’s been so impressive to watch Dom develop into the goalie we are watching today,” Battalion GM Adam Dennis told Bay Today in February after DiVincetiis won OHL goalie of the month for January. “He is a kid that is addicted to the game and always looking for ways to make himself and his teammates better. We are happy that he can be recognized for all of his hard work.” (From ‘DiVincentiis named OHL goalie of the month,’ Bay Today, Feb. 2, 2023.)

There is still some uncertainly as to DiVincentiis’ ultimate ceiling and whether he will turn pro or return to the OHL (he is 19 and signed an ELC in July.) If his progression continues, however, he could become a viable NHL goaltender in just a few seasons and be a massive steal of a pick.

Connor Hellebuyck is on the last year of his contract and has no interest in re-signing in Winnipeg, and there’s no clear successor in place for the 2020 Vezina winner and three-time nominee. These factors make DiVincentiis’ strong performance to this point in his young career quite worthy of note.

8: Dmitry Kuzmin — 82nd Overall (Third Round,) 2021

Possible Ceiling: NHL regular defenseman

Kuzmin racked up the points in his second and final season with the OHL’s Flint Firebirds. The left-shooting Belarusian produced at a near point-per-game clip in a top-four role, putting up 59 points (14 goals and 45 assists) in 65 games to go along with a plus-13 rating, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in seven playoff games.

Dmitry Kuzmin, Flint Firebirds (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

That surpassed his point total from his rookie 2021-22, where he burst onto the scene and put his offensively-minded play-style on display by recording 44 points in 57 games and 13 more in 19 playoff games. The Firebirds advanced to the Conference Finals that season but lost in seven games to the Windsor Spitfires.

As a 20-year-old, Kuzmin will turn pro and cut his teeth with the Manitoba Moose, which had a strong blue line last season and looks to have a strong one this season (he signed an ELC back in 2021 which still has all three years on it as it slid twice while he played in the OHL.) If his professional play is anything like his play for the Firebirds — mobile and skilled with the puck — he will be a major threat at even strength and as a quarterback on special teams.

7: Nikita Chibrikov — 50th Overall (Second Round,) 2021

Possible Ceiling: Top-six winger

Nikita Chibrikov played for a trio of Russian teams at different levels last season and signed a ELC in May, meaning the Jets’ organization will finally get a lengthy up-close look at his passing skills and high-octane play.

The now-20-year-old playmaking winger played the majority of last season with KHL’s Spartak Moskva, recording one goal and one assist in 31 games. He also played nine games for MHK Sparktak Moskva (the junior affiliate,) recording five goals and nine assists. He returned there for the playoffs, putting up 10 points — five goals and five assists — in seven games.

Nikita Chibrikov (Photo Credit: RIHF / FHR.RU)

He began the season in the VHL — which is also known as the Supreme Hockey League and is the second-highest tier of Russian professional hockey — playing 16 games for Moscow-based Khimik Voskresensk and recording three goals and seven assists.

Due to the ban the IIHF imposed on Russia after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Chibrikov was not able to play at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax and Moncton as he did at the original 2022 tournament (which was canceled a few days in due to COVID-19 concerns.) He did participate in a Russian three-on-three tournament called the Channel One Cup in December, being named the “Most Extreme Player.”

6: Ville Heinola: 20th Overall (First Round,) 2019

Possible Ceiling: Top-four defenseman

Ville Heinola has not been given a chance to be a full-time NHLer yet, but is nonetheless a defender with incredible potential upside even four years after being drafted.

The Finnish 22-year old has played 35 NHL games in four seasons, recording 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) but has spent the majority of his professional career with the Moose. He is cerebral and intelligent defender whose anticipation, reads, passing ability, and skating are all outstanding and he has put all that on display in 111 AHL games: he has recorded 75 points (13 goals, 62 assists) and a plus-29 rating while playing big minutes in all situations and quarterbacking the Moose power play.

Ville Heinola, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s clear Heinola is too good for the AHL and needs meaningful NHL minutes to develop further. He hasn’t gotten them so far, first due to a bias held by former head coach Paul Maurice for journeymen and heavy/rugged defenders, and now due to a defensive logjam caused by veterans on big contracts. Nonetheless, a permanent spot is long overdue.

Last November, The Hockey News reported Heinola was growing frustrated and jaded with his lack of opportunities. After playing just 10 NHL games in 2022-23, he expressed in his year-end presser that his mental strength was tested.

“This year I feel was kind of tough for me mentally. Kinda hoped to get more games up there, I played some games but really wanted to play more,” he told reporters, relating this to improving his mental strength as he needed to keep pushing himself throughout the season in the AHL.

He then stated, “I’m going to give everything I have this summer. When I come out here I’ve got to perform, I’ve got to play my best. I just want to show those guys they can’t take me out of the lineup anymore.”

The Jets cannot afford to further alienate a player with such a high ceiling, because if he doesn’t become a top-four defender for them, he will for someone else.

5: Colby Barlow: 18th Overall (First Round,) 2023

Possible ceiling: Top six left winger, potential future captain

The Jets’ most recent first-round pick is someone with a lot of skill and a strong character that screams “future leader.”

The 18-year-old power forward was considered one of the most mature and NHL-ready players in the 2023 Draft. Last season, at age 17, he captained the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack and put up 79 points (46 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games.

Barlow is already a well-rounded player who can fill the net with a quick-release snap shot. The Athletic’s Cory Pronman wrote this of Barlow in the immediate wake of the selection: “He is a strong skater who can transport pucks through the neutral zone. He’s a hard-working forward who has some physicality, can kill penalties, and is quite physically advanced for his age. Offensively he has excellent stick skills and a great shot. He’s a threat to score off the rush and from a standstill with his one-timer.” (from “Winnipeg Jets’ NHL Draft 2023 picks, analysis and fits,” The Athletic, 6/28/23).

Colby Barlow, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Barlow has garnered a lot of press for his humility and work ethic, two things the Jets need more of — most of their problems over the past number of seasons have been due to their core’s lack of willingness to consistently work hard.

The organization just parted ways with Dubois, who was vocal about wanting out of Winnipeg and would not re-sign even a bridge deal to take him to unrestricted free agent status. With Blake Wheeler also gone via buyout and Mark Scheifele likely to be traded as well, there’s a leadership vacuum to be filled in the coming years. Could Barlow fill it and be part of a leadership core that also convinces others to stay in Winnipeg? The organization is hoping so.

“When you sit down and talk to him you do get that feeling that he’s a pretty serious person,” Cheveldayoff said about Barlow after Jets Development Camp in early July. “He’s serious about a lot of things in his life, he’s (CHL) Scholastic Player of the Year. He took great pride in that. Just a hard-nosed, greasy type of player, too, can score goals and goes to the hard areas to score them, too. Our guys are really excited.”

4: Brad Lambert: 30th Overall (First Round,) 2022

Possible ceiling: Top-six centre/winger

Brad Lambert did well in the WHL to end a whirlwind season which included his first stint as a professional. In half a season with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds between January and June that included a run to the Memorial Cup, the Finnish forward dominated, recording 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 26 regular season games and 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 17 playoff games.

Lambert was chosen much later in the 2022 draft than expected due to a poor 2021-22 season in Finland’s Liiga and entered last season with a chip on his shoulder. Once considered a top-10 or even top-five pick, it was quite a shock to see him available to be chosen with the 30th-overall selection the Jets received in the March, 2022 trade that sent Andrew Copp to the New York Rangers.

The then-18-year-old turned some heads with electrifying play during the Jets’ preseason, leading to some speculation he would crack the opening-night roster. He was ultimately assigned to the Moose (allowed due to his status as an international prospect.)

Brad Lambert, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Those hoping Lambert would immediately dominate the AHL with his game-breaking ability were disappointed, however, as he struggled at times to adjust to the stiffer competition and North-American-sized ice. In 14 games, he had two goals and one assist, but was minus-9 and not often an impact player. A sickness he battled in late October and early November also caused him to miss two weeks.

In mid-December, Lambert left the Moose to represent Finland at the World Juniors. At the time, he was riding a 10-game pointless streak and while he wasn’t offensively prolific at the World Juniors — recording one goal in five games — he turned in an engaged and well-rounded performance. Finland’s showing was ultimately a disappointment as they lost to Sweden in the quarterfinals.

After the World Juniors, the Jets reassigned Lambert to the Thunderbirds rather than have him return to the Moose. That was the right move to help him adapt to the North American game, rebuild his confidence, and find some consistency, which he’s struggled with over the past two seasons and will be the biggest hurdle to him becoming a full-time NHLer.

Brad Lambert, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

One reason Lambert was able to recapture success is due to Thunderbirds head coach Matt O’Dette placing him back at centre, his natural position. Playing centre comes with added responsibilities, and Lambert excelled at defending below his own goal line and carrying the puck out of the zone. Added experience playing centre is a positive for the Jets’ organization as centre depth is paramount across the league.

Lambert’s goals in 2023-24 should be to stay with the Moose all season, be productive, and stay ready for a potential NHL debut.

3: Chaz Lucius: 18th Overall (First Round,) 2021

Possible ceiling: Top-six centre

Chaz Lucius also played his first games as a professional last season and starred at the World Juniors, but his season was cut short — he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery injury in late January while playing in the WHL for the Portland Winterhawks. It was unfortunate timing as it came during a tremendous stretch.

The right-shooting centre began the season with the Moose, playing 12 games early in the season and recording five points (two goals, three assists) in a bottom-six role. He also missed about three weeks due to injury.

The Kansan was much more prolific at the World Juniors, recording five goals and two assists in seven games for the bronze-medal winning United States squad. In the bronze-medal game — an 8-7 barnburner against Sweden — he scored a hat trick, with his third goal being the overtime game-winner.

CHAZ LUCIUS, THE OVERTIME HERO!



TEAM USA WINS BRONZE 🥉#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/FBebrRrLYF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2023

At the World Juniors, Lucius also got some Twitter recognition for having one of many interesting and either intimidating-sounding — or frankly made-up-sounding — names on the United States roster, along with Cutter Gauthier, Rutger McGroarty, Red Savage, and Jimmy Snuggerud.

In January, the Jets assigned Lucius to Winterhawks instead of having him return to the Moose. He went from being one of the youngest players in the AHL to one of the oldest and most experienced in the WHL, and it showed. In just six games with the Winterhawks, he recorded an eye popping 15 points (five goals, 10 assists.)

He credited his AHL stint as showing him the expectations on professional hockey players. “I think I matured a lot there being around all the guys, families, and kids and different things like that as a young 19-year-old,” he said. (From ‘Newest Portland Winterhawk Chaz Lucius off to strong start,’ Portland Tribune, Jan. 30, 2023.)

Chaz Lucius, Portland Winterhawks (Photo: Keith Dwiggins)

Unfortunately, a shoulder injury Lucius suffered on Jan. 29 against the Spokane Chiefs required surgery and cost him considerable and crucial development time. As a 20-year-old, he has aged out of the WHL and will seek to establish himself as a top member of the Moose this season, simultaneously putting himself in a position for his NHL debut and continuing to learn at the pro level.

2: Rutger McGroarty: 14th Overall (First Round,) 2022

Possible Ceiling: Top-six winger

Rutger McGroarty had a strong first season with the University of Michigan Wolverines and starred on the international stage last season.

In his rookie campaign with the University of Michigan — coming on the heels of two seasons with the U.S. National Development Team and one as their captain — the left-shot right winger was a point per game player, putting up 39 (18 goals, 21 assists) in 39 games.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound power forward from Lincoln, Nebraska also suited up for the United States at the 2023 World Juniors. It was there he put his creativity, hockey IQ, and strong work ethic on display, recording one goal and six assists in seven games and winning a bronze medal. In the bronze-medal game, he had three assists, including two in the third period.

The 19-year-old will return to the University of Michigan for 2023-24, saying at Jets’ Development Camp in July that when he comes to the NHL, he wants to come ready.

“I want to come in and make an impact. I don’t want to come in and just be another guy,” he said at the event where he hobnobbed with fans and quickly became close pals with Barlow. “I want to come in and be 100 per cent ready and be more mature, get another year under my belt, get stronger, get faster, work on my skating, work on my goal scoring. I really want to make an impact when I get here.”

Rutger McGroarty over the blocker! Assists to Gavin Brindley and TJ Hughes pic.twitter.com/K5obMZEA8U — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 3, 2022

The Jets seem willing to be patient with McGroarty, as their prospects who play at the University of Michigan have a good track record of becoming impactful NHLers — Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, and Jacob Trouba also spent time there.

1: Cole Perfetti 10th Overall (First Round,) 2020

Possible ceiling: Top-line centre and franchise player

Cole Perfetti is still the player the Jets have the highest hopes for, and one who continues to develop into an elite playmaker despite some injury problems.

The 21-year-old, chosen 10th overall in 2020, has played 69-career NHL games and put up 30 points (eight goals and 22 assists) in a top six role last season. While he looked comfortable with his increased responsibilities over his rookie 2021-22 season (where he had seven points in 18 games in a mostly bottom-six role), he missed 31 games due to two separate injuries.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It was the second-straight campaign Perfetti spent significant time on shelf. In his rookie campaign, he was knocked out for the remainder of the season in mid-February by a Jamie Oleksiak hit and suffered a separate injury while rehabbing that one. With the two suffered last season, that’s four injuries in less than two seasons for a player who is undersized by NHL standards and needs to learn how to protect himself better when hit or to avoid hits entirely.

Perfetti has an electric skill set and the potential to be a game-breaker, whether by setting up a goal or scoring one. The Jets are still banking on him being a cornerstone centre who plays a multi-faceted game, but nonetheless, he has much to prove this season. One, he needs to prove he stay healthy for more than a few months at a time and two, he needs to prove he can fill some of the offensive void now that Dubois and Wheeler are gone and Scheifele is likely to be.

If Perfetti can handle the physical grind of being a full-time NHLer, he will be a big part of the Jets for a long time and provide a boatload of value.