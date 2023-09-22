Jets’ Scheifele Situation Could Play Out Many Ways

In a highly anticipated media availability featuring Mark Scheifele, he spoke about his focus heading into the 2023-24 season. Both he and Connor Hellebuyck are pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and have had their names involved in plenty of rumours this offseason.

While there wasn’t too much to take away from these media availabilities, Scheifele clarified where his head is at regarding this season.

Mark Scheifele Leaves the Door Open to Re-signing with the Jets

When asked if he has considered a future with the Jets organization beyond this year, Scheifele responded,

“Yeah, for sure. I’ve told them I’m open to staying, and I’m definitely open to staying here. I’ve been a Winnipeg Jet for, this is my 13th camp. It’s been a long time, and I’ve enjoyed every day of it, and I’m definitely open to staying.” Mark Scheifele

While there were plenty of storylines to follow at training camp, this might be the most important for the Jets and the upcoming season. Scheifele is now 30 years old and about to embark on the back half of his career. Despite that, his value remains high.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There weren’t any direct reports signalling that Scheifele wanted out of Winnipeg this offseason, and this quote is likely the most clarity we will get on the situation. He is coming off a career year of 42 goals and 68 points, and he is slated to be the team’s top-line centre on opening night, with Kyle Connor and the newly-signed Gabriel Vilardi skating on his wings.

When asked what instructions he has given his agent in regard to talks with the team, he said, “there haven’t really been any talks at all, (I’m) just being a hockey player.” This means Scheifele has not been involved in any discussions and he is letting his agent handle negotiations behind closed doors with general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff.

Scheifele was asked about what he considers important with regard to re-signing with the Jets, and he said, “well, obviously, I want to win. I’m a competitor, and I want to win a Stanley Cup. That’s everyone goal is to win the Stanley Cup and that never changes.”

How Scheifele’s Situation Could Play Out in 2023-24

There was plenty of speculation this summer about how Scheifele’s situation will play out. A trade was always possible given his UFA status, and it very well is still on the table if the Jets struggle out of the gate. The organization has their own question marks at centre, which makes moving off of their top guy all the more difficult.

Scheifele explained that “there are plenty of guys in the same situation as me,” with Hellebuyck, Brenden Dillon, Dylan DeMelo, and Nino Niederreiter needing new contracts ahead of 2024-25.

Brenden Dillon, Mark Scheifele, and Neal Pionk celebrate a goal for the Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Jets find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture later in the season, it will be easier to stomach moving their top-line centre and potentially others. At the same time, the market for Scheifele should be better near the trade deadline, given that he is the perfect addition to a contending team in need of some offence.

But, as we heard today, a contract extension is very much in play for both sides. If the Jets get off to a hot start and find themselves atop the Western Conference after 25 games, who is to say both sides can’t work out a deal for him to stay for another three or four seasons? There is a portion of the fanbase that has soured on Scheifele’s game, but somebody has to fill the role of centre after the departure of Pierre-Luc Dubois.

40 GOALS FOR SCHEIFELE. 🎉



Mark scores his 40th of the season to put the Jets up in a must-win game.

He left a big hole that the Jets are trying to fill, and having the veteran Scheifele take one of the top-two centre positions is a huge asset for the team. He is coming off a career-high in goals and could inch near 40 goals again this season with elite usage and top power-play time.

The first day of training camp was full of storylines, and they are sure to continue. Cole Perfetti took his first practice as a centre, Nikolaj Ehlers won’t practice on Friday due to neck spasms, and young players such as Chaz Lucius and Daniel Torgersson impressed. With a few more weeks to go, more storylines are bound to emerge as the Jets get set for the 2023-24 season.