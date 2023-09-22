Oil Kings Gameday Preview: Red Deer Rebels – 9/22/23

The Edmonton Oil Kings open their 2023-24 campaign with their season opener against the Red Deer Rebels on Friday, Sept. 22 in Red Deer. They enter the season coming off a last-place finish that saw them only winning 10 games, losing 54 in regulation, and losing four in overtime. With a few new additions to their roster, including Ty Nash, Marc Lajoie, and Aidan Litke, the Oil Kings hope they can squeeze their way into a playoff spot with a much more promising roster on paper heading into opening night. They will play their home opener the following night against the Rebels on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Rogers Place.

The team also claimed overage forward Kian Bell out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) off of waivers. He had a huge season in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) as he was named league MVP with the Battlefords North Stars, where he scored 54 goals and added 48 assists for 102 points. With five overage players listed on their active roster, but two of them remaining at NHL camps to start out the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, the team will be keeping a close eye on him to see if he’s able to win a spot for the entire season with the club, as they are only allowed to keep three on their roster at any given time.

The Matchup

The Rebels were one of the best teams in the WHL last season, having led the Central Division in points and finishing first with 43 wins, 19 regulation losses, and six losses in either overtime or a shootout. The Rebels were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last season, so they’ll be fired up and looking to prove a point against a team that many fans expect to struggle yet again. As of Friday morning, the Rebels have not released any lineups.

Aidan Litke, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo credit: Andy Devlin)

The Oil Kings will come in with a “nothing to lose” mentality. They are looking to build on what was a really strong preseason for them, and taking down one of the best teams in the WHL heading into this new season would be a huge momentum boost for them. This is the first game of a back-to-back series, and they’re hoping to head into the second game with a win. They have not yet given any hints as to how their lineup will look, but what we do know is that Nathan Pilling, Vojtech Port, and Marc Lajoie will not be in the lineup as they all are still at NHL training camps for the foreseeable future.

Two Teams, Same Goal In Mind

Just like every new season with every team, the Oil Kings and Rebels enter the 2023-24 season with championship hopes on their mind. For one team, that goal seems a bit more realistic, but the Oil Kings won’t be the slouch they were last season. They are still a few pieces away from getting back to that championship contender that fans in Edmonton have gotten used to watching, but that shouldn’t hold them back from having an extremely strong start. If the Oil Kings can come out strong, catch the Rebels off guard, and get a few quick goals off the jump, it’ll be a shock to their system but one that will send a message to the rest of the league.

A promising preseason and a strengthened roster for the Oil Kings gives fans some real hope. The additions of Lajoie, Litke, Bell, and Ty Nash make this team so much scarier on paper. With a few big pieces still out to start the season, everyone will have some extra jump in their step as they look to keep their spot all season, and it all starts with a win in Red Deer.

