Oilers Only Have 2 Teams to Worry About in 2023-24

Many teams have a lot to worry about when it comes to opponents. This might include potential playoff matchups or even teams also fighting to get into the postseason altogether. There is always good competition around the league and nothing is for certain. In the Edmonton Oilers’ case, they only have two teams to worry about this season.

I don’t think it’s a question of whether the Oilers are going to make the playoffs anymore, but more about where they are going to find themselves in terms of the top three in the division and conference. The team is going to be a very good this season. They are coming off a season where the team led the league in goals and power-play percentage and have some nice additions starting the season on the roster. Everything is looking up, so let’s take a better look at who the two teams are that the Oilers have to actually worry about this season.

Keep It In the Pacific Division

The most important games of the season in all sports are the ones within the division. In hockey, since the top three teams in each of the four divisions make the playoffs no matter what, you can’t be losing ground to teams that will benefit the most. The Oilers have finished second in the division in consecutive seasons now and are gunning for the division title this season. Although it’s not a big deal for them as long as the Oilers are in the playoffs after 82 games, it would be beneficial to have home ice advantage for at least the first two rounds, something they haven’t been able to have.

The Oilers are very familiar with the two teams they have to worry about this season, the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers matched up against both of them in the 2023 Playoffs and knocked the Kings out in the first round two seasons in a row. Unfortunately, Vegas got the better of Edmonton last season in the playoffs.

The Oilers were very impressive within their own division last season, including the matchups against the Golden Knights and Kings. The Oilers knocked off the Kings in more convincing fashion in the playoffs the second time around, but couldn’t get through the strong defensive team in Vegas who went on to win the Stanley Cup. That is the goal for the Oilers, and these two stand in their way.

The Golden Knights kept two of their very impactful playoff performers around this summer by re-signing Ivan Barbashev and Adin Hill. This cost them, and the team lost Reilly Smith. The center depth of this team is a big strength, but the wing looks the weakest it has in years, especially if Mark Stone lands on the injured reserve once again. The defense is big and a problem in Vegas for the Oilers. The goalies, though a tad inexperienced, can perform well. Vegas is always a team to be wary of and they will continue to make moves to win again and again. In my opinion, they are the biggest problem for the Oilers during the regular season and the playoffs. This time around, the Oilers might be able to get home-ice advantage.

The Kings made some big moves, managing to keep Vladislav Gavrikov around and bringing in Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Oilers already dealt with Gavrikov and the defense of the Kings last season and it arguably got worse after losing Sean Durzi and Sean Walker. Dubois has never been a huge problem for the Oilers when he was with the Winnipeg Jets, but the center depth of the Kings got a whole lot better. If the Kings can get above-average goaltending, they will really be a problem. That is the area where they lacked for the first half of last season and they still managed to stay very competitive.

The Oilers, along with the Golden Knights and Kings, are the likely top three in the division again this season. This means the Oilers will likely have to get by both this time around if they want to lift the Cup. The series are never easy, especially with the size and hate the teams have towards each other.

The Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks won’t be easy teams to get by, but the Oilers have the upper hand on each of them by a fair amount. The Kraken and Flames lack superstars like the Oilers, and the Canucks have just been a middle-of-the-pack team for too long. They keep on this same path of refusing to rebuild, but making bad signings and not contending either. It wouldn’t surprise me if two of them take the wildcard playoff spots, but they also wouldn’t be able to compete with the top three in the division at the same time.

Eastern Conference is No Concern to Oilers

The Oilers weren’t amazing against the Eastern Conference last season, but the losses also hold less weight. There’s 32 games against the other conference rather than 50 within the conference. The Oilers will only see each of the 16 Eastern Conference teams twice and will only play one in the Stanley Cup Final if they make it that far. However good or however bad, a loss to one of those teams doesn’t result in a four-point game in the standings. It has little impact in the playoffs or seeding within the Western Conference.

The east will once again be a chicken shoot like last season. The top dogs arguably got a bit weaker after losing the deadline pickups. Regardless, the Oilers should be one of the top teams in the league and be able to handle/split season series with all of the teams in the other conference. The games that will continue to matter the most are the ones against their own division and against the top contenders within it. As long as the Oilers can start hot with their favourable schedule and avoid any long slumps, they will breeze through the year and turn it up by the time the playoffs roll around.