Kings Sign Alexander Edler to 1-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Kings have signed Alexander Edler to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. Edler decided to test the market in free agency after spending his whole career with the Vancouver Canucks.

Drafted in the third round with the 91st selection by the Canucks, Edler spent 15 seasons in Vancouver where he posted 99 goals and 310 assists in 925 games played. His 409 points is a franchise record for Canucks defensemen.

The opportunity to explore a change of scenery through free agency was enough to convince Edler to opt not to re-sign with the Canucks. Edler’s leadership and special teams play was one of the few bright spots for Vancouver this past season.

Fit With the Kings

The 35-year-old blueliner will add a strong, veteran presence and also provide a skilled two-way defenseman to compliment Drew Doughty. While Edler does not possess the speed he once had — and has experienced health issues while in Vancouver – he still has the skillset to slot in as a top-four defenseman for the Kings.

Alexander Edler battles for a puck as a member of the Vancouver Canucks (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)

Edler will also likely kill penalties while in Los Angeles. With the Canucks he saw more than 51 percent of Vancouver’s shorthanded time on ice over the past five seasons — including 3:28 shorthanded time on ice per game in 2020-21.