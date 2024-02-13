Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Rielly, Liljegren, Lajoie & Kampf

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to get back into the win column tonight when they face the St. Louis Blues. However, the Blues are on a hot streak, winning seven of their last eight games, including a dominant 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Torey Krug had a record-setting performance with five assists against the Canadiens, the most by a defenseman in Blues history. Forward Robert Thomas also had a standout game with a goal and three assists.

The Blues have been particularly successful on the road, winning five straight games away from home. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three, including a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (Feb. 10). There are some lingering issues from that game.

Latest News & Highlight

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly faces a hearing with the NHL today after his controversial cross-check on Ottawa’s Ridly Greig. Fans should know more about Rielly’s punishment after today’s meeting in New York City. However, given that the meeting is face-to-face, it could be a long suspension.

Despite the recent losses, captain John Tavares emphasized the team’s solidarity and determination to stand together in challenging moments, and the next week or so could be a challenge. The prolific Auston Matthews continues to lead the league in goals – he added his 42nd of the season against the Senators.

One thing that has held the team back is their lack of secondary scoring – outside the star quartet of Matthews, Tavares, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner. Matthews Knies and Max Domi scored against the Senators, and more of that kind of production would help.

Item One: Timothy Liljegren Moving to Top Defensive Pairing

With Rielly facing a likely suspension, the Maple Leafs will be forced to compensate for his absence. Head coach Sheldon Keefe has decided to elevate Timothy Liljegren to the top defensive pairing alongside TJ Brodie. Despite Liljegren’s recent struggles, Keefe sees this as an opportunity for the young defenseman to prove himself in a more prominent role.

Leafs defence pairs at practice:



Brodie-Liljegren

Benoit-McCabe

Giordano-Lagesson

Rielly-Lajoie — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) February 12, 2024

Liljegren will aim to simplify his game while focusing on making smart plays. The hope is that pairing him with the composed Brodie will help him settle into the role and minimize defensive errors. However, for the Maple Leafs to succeed during Rielly’s absence, Liljegren must rise to the occasion and demonstrate his ability to handle increased ice time and defensive responsibilities.

Item Two: Max Lajoie Yo-Yos Up and Down Between NHL and AHL

Max Lajoie‘s recent journey between the American Hockey League (AHL) and NHL has been a whirlwind. Just 22 hours ago, Lajoie was sent to the Toronto Marlies, only to be called up from the Maple Leafs’ minor-league affiliate the very next day. With his quick return from the AHL, he made an appearance as an extra defender during Monday’s practice with the Maple Leafs.

His rapid movement reflects the dynamic nature of roster management – especially with the portending news of Rielly. Lajoie has registered five blocked shots and three hits in four NHL outings this season. If he does play, he brings almost 75 games of NHL experience with him. His best season was with the Senators in 2018-19, when he played 56 games, putting up seven goals and adding eight assists (for 15 points).

Item Three: Conor Timmins Will Not Play Tonight

The latest report about Conor Timmins is not good news. He’s still not feeling well, and it has been reported that he won’t be available for the game against the Blues due to illness. Timmins also missed Saturday’s game against the Senators. The Maple Leafs are awaiting further updates on his condition following an appointment with the medical staff.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

In 16 NHL appearances this season, Timmins has a goal, six points, and 14 shots on goal. In his absence, it looks as if Jake McCabe might get some added power-play minutes. The team’s defense is going to be called on to play solid minutes with Rielly gone. It will be a test; however, the optimist in me suggests that the team’s defense did that over the past couple of seasons when they needed to. We’ll see who steps up as they figure out how to weather the storm over the next couple of weeks.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

There might be some good news for the team. David Kampf seems ready to return to action against the Blues tonight. Despite being on injured reserve, Kampf is expected to be activated before the game, pending a successful morning skate.

Kampf’s last game was on Jan. 27 against the Winnipeg Jets. The 29-year-old forward, who is best known for his contributions in a bottom-six shutdown role, has put up eight points in 46 games this season.