Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Marner, McMann & Ho-Sang

Tonight, when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Philadelphia Flyers meet, fans should expect a competitive matchup. Both teams have been experiencing alternating wins and losses in recent games and while the Maple Leafs are on home ice, it’s tough to predict the outcome.

Flyers’ associate coach Brad Shaw will be behind the bench for the visitors in the absence of head coach John Tortorella, who was suspended. They’ve just come off a recent 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on March 12. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs hope to continue their winning momentum after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on March 9. They come into the game rested.

Item One: Ilya Samsonov Will Get the Start Tonight

Ilya Samsonov is slated to start in goal for Toronto. He’s won his past three starts while posting a .934 save percentage. He’s now put up a 17-5-6 record on the season and will aim to continue his strong recent set of performances. The Flyers rank 23rd offensively in the league.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This game will be another opportunity for Samsonov to build his confidence and he’ll be aiming to replicate his recent success and lead the team to another win. It’s interesting — and not a bad problem for the team — that Samsonov has reverted to his old, solid form. Joseph Woll has had a couple of iffy outings recently, yet they’ve been against the dreaded Boston Bruins – a team that seems to have the Maple Leafs’ number.

Item Two: Mitch Marner Will Not Play Tonight

The latest word is that, while Mitch Marner has resumed skating, he remains unavailable for Thursday’s game due to a lower-body injury. He was absent from Wednesday’s practice again, which suggests he isn’t expected to draw into the game.

Marner has scored 25 goals and added 51 assists (for 76 points) in 62 games this season. After yesterday’s practice, it would look as if Calle Jarnkrok will fill in on the top line alongside Auston Matthews with Marner out. As noted, Marner did skate on his own Wednesday, so there’s hope he might be ready for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Sign Extension with Bobby McMann

After Bobby McMann’s breakout in February, the team jumped to sign him to a new two-year contract extension worth $2.7 million. The 27-year-old forward was set to become an unrestricted free agent. He has been a valuable contributor to the team’s secondary scoring and a speedy, gritty, physical presence.

In 40 games, McMann has put up 10 goals, 18 points, 36 penalty minutes, and 84 hits. He’s doing all this while averaging just over 10 minutes and 34 seconds of ice time per game.

Item Four: Josh Ho-Sang Emerges After Injury in KHL

The last I had heard of Josh Ho-Sang, he had played a single Kontinental Hockey League game for Ufa Salavat Yulayev and had suffered a shoulder injury. The team wanted him back, but there was a condition he had to become a Russian citizen. As I read, he was unsettled in that decision. He last played in North America with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies during the 2021-22 season, posting 16 goals and 35 points in 47 games.

It seems the 28-year-old made his decision and has returned to North America. The former Marlies forward has “dropped” an 18-track rap album titled ‘SAME.’ Interestingly, one track paid tribute to ‘Papi for MVP.’ By Papi, Ho-Sang is referring to Auston Matthews, whose nicknames include ‘Papi.’ Ho-Sang shared that the song was inspired by Matthews’ resilience after hand surgery, which paralleled his own experience recovering from his shoulder injury.

Aside from his music endeavors, Ho-Sang has engaged in what’s called “app development” and has co-founded Pick-Up Pro Sports (PUP). PUP is a platform connecting people with pick-up games and events in their local areas. It seems to have stemmed from Ho-Sang’s struggles to find practice partners and aims to provide a hub for sports enthusiasts who are seeking activity throughout the day.

✍️ Josh Ho-Sang has signed the dotted line pic.twitter.com/opwjtv3B7x — Florida Everblades (@FL_Everblades) March 13, 2024

Despite facing setbacks like injury and limited playing time in recent seasons, Ho-Sang is determined to continue his hockey career. This morning, it was reported he signed a contract with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL on Wednesday.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After they face off against the Flyers tonight, the Maple Leafs play another home game against the Hurricanes on Saturday, March 16. Then, they hit the road for back-to-back away games: a rematch in Philadelphia on March 19 and a matchup against the nearby Washington Capitals on March 20.

Finally, they return home to face the tough Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, March 23. These next five games will give the team a chance to get their defensive lineup and their goalie situation settled a bit. Also, the team will hope to pick up some much-needed points to rise in the standings and ensure their playoff berrth. The Oilers game should be a really good match-up.