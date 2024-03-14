NHL Rumors: Bruins, Oilers, Penguins, Canadiens, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins did consider trading Linus Ullmark, but what was their motivation behind doing so now? Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers already thinking about extending two of their trade deadline acquisitions? Where is Sidney Crosby’s head after the Jake Guentzel trade? Finally, how busy will the Montreal Canadiens be this summer?

Bruins Wanted to Beat the Summer Goalie Rush

Elliotte Friedman notes in his 32 Thoughts column that the Bruins did try to shop Linus Ullmark at this season’s deadline. Besides the obvious reason that they wanted to upgrade in other areas and Ullmark would have fetched the returns they needed, there was another reason to shop the goaltender now.

Calle Jarnkrok of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for position in front of Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Friedman notes that teams are aware this offseason could see more goalies available than there is demand for them. He wrote it’s one of the reasons Jake Allen agreed to waive for the New Jersey Devils. He didn’t want to be stuck in a situation where the Canadiens didn’t keep him, but no team was looking to acquire him either. Friedman explains:

“By agreeing to move now, he won’t have to worry about finding a dance partner when there’s more supply. That’s one of the reasons Boston considered breaking up its excellent duo, because the summer market will be more crowded. A glut is great for shoppers, not sellers.”

The NHL insider thinks that an Ullmark trade could happen in the summer. He believes the Bruins looked at more than one option beyond the rumored Los Angeles Kings, including somewhere Ullmark cannot block.

Oilers Already Open to Extensions For Henrique and Carrick

Friedman also notes, “We will see how things unfold in the postseason, but Edmonton did show interest in extending both Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.” He didn’t get into details about how far along the two sides were or if conversations have already taken place but GM Ken Holland did hint at the idea when he traded for them.

Signing them to new deals if they prove to be good fits would certainly lessen the sting of giving up a first-round pick for them. Holland said it would be ideal to use that pick on a player with term, as he did with Mattias Ekholm last season. If one of Henrique or Carrick signs, that’s essentially how it will work out. Henrique, 34, could come in at a much lower rate than the current $5.825 million he’s making now.

Crosby Not Happy with the Penguins

There have been reports that Sidney Crosby is fairly upset about the fact Jake Guentzel was traded. Not only did he lose a good friend from the roster, but this is also the first real sign that the Penguins’ organization is packing it in and going in another direction. The belief is that Crosby has no intention to leave, but doubt about finishing his NHL career has to be creeping in if the team is headed toward a rebuild.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman notes:

Crosby’s earned the right to do what he wants, but, after Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin signed for term, I don’t see him walking away without giving the front office a chance to turn things around. I’ve said this on the pod, but my guess is they offer him two or three years at $10.5M-ish and we go from there.

In other words, the thought process seems to be to sign, but not for so long that if things get progressively worse, Crosby can’t take an out and go to a contender for one more run.

Canadiens to Have a Busy Offseason

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now reveals the Canadiens’ acquisition of additional draft picks ahead of the recent NHL trade deadline. Some of these picks may serve as bargaining chips to buy again at this summer’s NHL Entry Draft. Canadiens GM Kent Hughes admitted to adopting a similar stance at the draft as in previous years. “Should another opportunity arise at the draft, we’ll pursue it,” he affirmed.

Hughes has used this strategy to secure Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook and armed with 2024 and 2025 first-rounders and a wealth of promising young defensemen, the Canadiens are poised for further transactions. It is believed they took take a big swing on a player. D’Amico hints at potential Canadiens interest in Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras, something that was tossed around at the deadline but the Ducks are not yet ready to pull the trigger on.