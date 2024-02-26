Los Angeles Kings 2024 Trade Deadline Preview

The 2023-24 season for the Los Angeles Kings has been a tale of two halves. Until December, the team looked destined to contend for the Presidents’ Trophy as well as the Stanley Cup. They were getting elite goaltending from Cam Talbot and their forward core was shining. Since then, they have fired their head coach and no longer have a definitive starter. Heading into the trade deadline, there is a lot of uncertainty about what moves general manager Rob Blake will make.

Salary Concerns

Heading into the season the Kings were tight to the cap, and now is no different. Starting the season with Viktor Arvidsson on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR), there was an expectation that he would return mid-season to bolster the top six. Unfortunately just four games into his return, he sustained a lower-body injury. Now with his long-term health uncertain, the team will have to find another forward to fill his role.

Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Making a move is not as easy as it seems, however. Even with Arvidsson on the LTIR, the Kings will have around $3 million in cap space at the deadline, pending other transactions. Finding players who can make significant impacts on the team while fitting under the cap will be difficult, but not impossible. With many of the more expensive salaries being core players or signed long-term, it will be even more difficult to make a move happen.

Being Realistic

The most realistic course of action for the Kings will be to make minor moves or stand pat. Not only is this most likely because of their salary concerns but also the fact that this current group has, at times, performed very well this season. Banking on the team to get hot at the right time is not out of the question, and making a major move would likely cost them more assets than it is worth.

Additionally, many young players are due to step up. Top prospect Brandt Clarke is a name that all hockey fans know, and he is ready to take the defense to the next level. An American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star this season, he has proven he is an elite offensive defenseman who is no slouch in the defensive zone. As he gets acclimated to the NHL, he will gain more ice time and respect within the locker room and coaching staff.

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Also, young forwards Quinton Byfield, Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere, and Arthur Kaliyev have struggled throughout their young careers, but all have taken strides in their development this season. With the final stretch of the season approaching, expect these former prospects to use what has gotten them to the NHL to take the next step in their hockey journeys.

Going All-In

The less likely, and frankly more fun, approach to the deadline is to make a massive move. While help would be appreciated anywhere in the lineup, a change in goal will likely have the biggest impact. With some big goaltending names surfacing in the market, it may be the perfect time for Blake to make a move.

The biggest name that has appeared in rumors is that of the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner, Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins. With the emergence of Jeremy Swayman as one of the league’s best goaltenders, Ullmark’s name has gained traction, according to Elliotte Friedman in a recent podcast. A haul for Ullmark would be hefty but in reach for the Kings.

With recent reports of the Bruins looking for a defenseman this deadline, Matt Roy could be a name to follow. The pending free agent is one of four right-handed defensemen on the Kings’ roster (Clarke, Drew Doughty, Jordan Spence) and is making $3.15 million. With Ullmark making $5 million, the salaries would work for both sides. While the value is hard to predict, the Kings would most definitely need to add to the package.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the Bruins seeking a center as well, Los Angeles would likely not be able to provide one. However, the addition of a first-round pick, amongst other assets, would be of value to the Bruins in pursuit of a center. In a potential three-team deal or an immediate flipping of the assets, the Bruins and Kings would both get what they want.

Alongside Ullmark are Juuse Saros and Jacob Markstrom in the goaltending market. While Ullmark may be most feasible since he is in the Eastern Conference, trades for Saros and Markstrom are not out of the question. Also, their prices are likely cheaper than Ullmark’s since neither of them has the resume and recent success he does. A fourth option is Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals. In a career year, he has emerged as a strong starting goaltender and would be significantly cheaper in a trade than Saros, Ullmark, and Markstrom. As well, he makes just $1.1 million through the 2024-25 season. If the Capitals fall out of the playoff race, he will be a name that garners heavy trade interest league-wide.

While goaltending is the main concern for the Kings, all areas on the roster have room for improvement. Play under interim head coach Jim Hiller has improved since his tenure began, but there will likely need to be more changes to get this team to where they hope to be. If they do not make a move, the youth will need to take the next step to get this group to the next level.