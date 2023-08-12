Lucic Shunning Maple Leafs May Have Led to Big Summer Blunder

In a recent episode of the ‘Spittin Chiclets’ podcast, Milan Lucic shared details on his off-season, specifically as it pertained to deciding which team he would sign with as an unrestricted free agent. Ultimately, he chose the Boston Bruins, but that wasn’t before speaking with and considering a few other NHL teams first.

Of particular interest to Maple Leafs’ fans, Lucic revealed that newly-hired GM Brad Treliving expressed interest in signing him, given their connection from their time in Calgary. However, Lucic confessed that the idea of donning a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey posed a challenge due to his strong emotional ties to Boston. He candidly stated, “I talked to ‘Tre’ a little bit…it would be tough for me to be a Leafer just because of the Boston connection.”

This was the second player to shun the Leafs this off-season (the first being Ryan O’Reilly). And, while the O’Reilly diss hurts a bit in the feels, could Lucic shunning the team have led to one of the biggest blunders of the off-season?

Which Came First, Lucic or Reaves?

It’s not entirely clear in what order Treliving ranked Lucic and Ryan Reaves. It was Reaves who the team signed, but it may have only been after the idea of Lucic coming in to act as the team’s official muscle fell apart. Treliving seemed to want Reaves so badly, he gave the forward a three-year contract, the longest contract signed by the new GM over the summer.

Ryan Reaves, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Most insiders have noted that Reaves offers little more than feistiness and locker room leadership. He brings with him next to no offense. He wasn’t expensive, but locking into a three-year term with the player has been viewed by most as a mistake. That the Leafs were thinking about signing Lucic on a one-year deal for much less only shines a light on how much the team might have realized signing Reaves became a priority but also meant making a sacrifice.

Lucic Wanted Any Original Six Team… Just Not the Maple Leafs

Lucic went on to unveil other considerations in his decision-making process. He disclosed that he had discussions with the Chicago Blackhawks and disclosed his preferences for Original 6 teams. Notably, he expressed his desire to play for the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers, both iconic franchises with rich histories. His wish to return to an Original 6 team highlights his reverence for hockey’s heritage and storied traditions.

Unfortunately, his desire to stay loyal to the Bruins outweighed his desire to be part of the Leafs, who also have a storied history and a very strong chance of being a competitive playoff team. He couldn’t see himself wearing a Maple Leafs’ sweater, and he likely gave up a little extra money, even potentially an extra season to go back to where his career started.

How Much Will This Hurt The Maple Leafs?

The reality is, no matter what Reaves does, he’s not a player that will cripple the organization and what it is they want to do. His contract can be buried or even bought out if that is deemed necessary down the line. If the Reaves signing turns out to be a huge blunder, there are ways to move on.

At the same time, every penny counts, and signing Reaves when the team essentially swung and missed on Lucic seems to suggest that Treliving has a panic button. If true, that’s not good news when it comes to other decisions that will need to be made in the coming months.

These revelations provide a unique glimpse into Lucic’s thought process, but it potentially tells us a bit about how Treliving operates. He’s in on everything, but if he misses on the things he’s looking at, there might be signs that he’ll pivot and make hasty decisions that aren’t in the best interest of the team.