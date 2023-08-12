5 Blue Jackets’ Prospects That Could Make NHL in 2023-24

The Columbus Blue Jackets boast one of the best prospect pools in the NHL heading into the 2023-24 season. The question now becomes how many of them can make the jump to the NHL this upcoming season?

While the Blue Jackets have as many as 10-12 prospects in the organization that will eventually see NHL games, there’s still a good handful that have anywhere from an outside chance to a great chance to making the roster out of training camp.

Not only could these prospects make the NHL this season, they are primed to be important players for the franchise in the coming years. Not only is the Blue Jackets’ prospect pool deep, it has high-end talent in key positions.

Here are the five prospects that we think will make the NHL this season at some point. We have to start with the third-overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Adam Fantilli

The Blue Jackets went to Nashville with one thing on their mind. They were looking for a franchise center. In Adam Fantilli, they got just that.

Although there was some question about where Fantilli would play in 2023-24, that was quickly answered after the NHL Draft when the Blue Jackets signed him to his entry-level deal. While he will have to earn his spot in training camp, he will enter camp as the prospect with the best chance of making the NHL this season in the organization.

Fantilli’s performance at the World Championships showed that he was ready for the next step. He fit in with other NHL players and then took it a step further by scoring one of the biggest and best goals of the tournament. His resume speaks for itself.

The only questions that seem to be out there on Fantilli are where in the lineup will he start? And then what are his Calder Trophy chances as rookie of the year? If he plays with Johnny Gaudreau right from the start, that story will be worth watching.

Chances of making NHL this season: 99%

David Jiricek

The clear-cut number-one defenseman in the organization appears ready for a full-time role. But unlike in past years, the Blue Jackets can afford patience. They don’t have to rush David Jiricek if he’s not ready.

Just based on contract status, the Blue Jackets seven defensemen appears to be set barring a move prior to the season. This means Jiricek will have to be clearly better than any of those seven to earn a spot on the roster. They could elect to keep him as an eighth defenseman but given where he is at development wise, he needs games somewhere.

Still, Jiricek had one of the best AHL seasons in recent memory for a rookie defenseman. It didn’t take him long to adjust to the league while making an immediate impact at both ends of the ice.

In the end, Jiricek has several paths to making the NHL this season. He could make it out of camp. He’d be on the short list of callup candidates in the event of injury. He’s close. We’ll see how close in September.

Chances of making NHL this season: 95%

Dmitri Voronkov

After years of waiting, the Blue Jackets have Dmitri Voronkov in the fold and ready to make an impact. He’s the kind of player that fans will easily attract to.

Voronkov’s combination of size, physical play and ability to finish make him someone who could easily make the Blue Jackets out of camp. The fact that he’s played in the KHL against men will certainly help him.

Where things get dicey is how the forward ranks will shake out. There’s simply not enough spots for everyone. While most believe Voronkov will play center, there’s a chance he could start on the wing in the bottom-six. But like everyone else, he has to outright win a job. Sending him to Cleveland is an option. Keep in mind he has an out clause that can allow him to go back to Russia if he’s not on the NHL roster by the end of the calendar year.

Still, the chances of Voronkov in the NHL this season are better than not given what he does bring to the table.

Chances of making NHL this season: 90%

Stanislav Svozil

We recently did our summer check-in with Stanislav Svozil which showed that he’s ready for the next step. While the numbers don’t favor him making the roster out of camp, he’s not far behind and could certainly see games during 2023-24.

Svozil will most likely play with the Cleveland Monsters to start the season. This should help him get more acclimated with the pro game. His three games in three nights at the end of last season was a testament to what he could become. He recorded his first NHL point against the Pittsburgh Penguins and didn’t look out of place. He then capped his season with two points in his Monsters debut.

If Jiricek is in the NHL at the start of the season, Svozil has a path to be the Monsters number-one defenseman. That puts him on a short list to see a callup when the need arises.

Chances of making NHL this season: 51%

Jordan Dumais

Jordan Dumais did everything asked of him in the QMJHL in 2022-23 by winning league MVP. What more is there to prove? Given the rules, he can only play for the Blue Jackets or go back to Halifax. Should the latter happen, he is on course for a spot on Team Canada at the World Juniors while being a popular trade deadline target.

As we previously mentioned, the forward ranks are crowded. Dumais would have to by far and away be among the best and win a job outright. While those chances aren’t that good, it’s possible he could join the team later in the season similar to how Svozil, Samuel Knazko and other young players got a chance when the games had no playoff implications. That creates a path to the NHL this season albeit much later on.

Chances of making NHL this season: 20%

The Blue Jackets have a lot to look forward to in 2023-24 under a new head coach, with veterans looking to erase the bad taste of last season and with a deep pool of prospects ready to make an impact. While others could jump up and surprise, these five appear to have the best chance of making it to the NHL this season.