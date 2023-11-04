Maple Leafs’ 2023-24 Trade Targets: Calgary Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be buyers this season, as their ultimate goal for the season is to win the Stanley Cup. As a result, we should not be surprised if they are active on the trade market this season, and this is especially so when noting that they have areas that they need to improve. Due to this, we here at The Hockey Writers are starting a Maple Leafs Trade Targets series for the 2023-24 season, where we separate them by team.

In this first edition of the series, we will focus on the Calgary Flames. The Flames have struggled mightily out of the gate, currently sporting a 2-7-1 record. If they do not heat up immediately, there is a grand chance that they will sell off their expiring contracts, and the Maple Leafs would need to take advantage of it. Let’s discuss three players who they could target now.

Chris Tanev

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they could be on the hunt for a right-shot defenseman this season. When fully healthy, their right side consists of T.J. Brodie, John Klingberg, and Timothy Liljegren. With that, they also have Conor Timmins, who swaps in. This is not necessarily a bad group, but it is fair to argue that they could use a more reliable defensive defenseman on the right side. Enter Chris Tanev.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tanev has gained a strong reputation as being a sound defensive defenseman over the years, and it ultimately makes sense. He does all of the small things right, and that is the kind of player that the Maple Leafs could look for during this season. With that, Tanev also comes with plenty of overall experience, so that also heightens his overall appeal.

The clear obstacle in a potential Tanev trade is that he carries a $4.5 million cap hit. The Maple Leafs would, naturally, need to send salary the other way, while the Flames would also likely need to retain half of his salary. Yet, if the Flames end up being out of the playoff race and do not view Tanev as a part of their long-term future, it’s likely that they would be open to retaining.

Nikita Zadorov

Nikita Zadorov is another interesting Flames defenseman who can become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer. There is no question that he would be a hot commodity if made available this season, and it is quite likely that the Maple Leafs would express interest in him. This is because he is a big-bodied defenseman who can play both sides, is defensively responsible, and can chip in a bit offensively. Keep in mind, he scored 14 goals and had 21 points in 82 games last season. With that, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving knows him quite well.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, Zadorov would also give the Maple Leafs a very imposing defenceman who plays a heavy game. In nine games so far this season, Zadorov already has 19 hits. During the 2022-23 season, he also recorded 174 hits in 82 games. Even after their offseason additions, the Maple Leafs could use more bite, especially on their blue line. They would get just that with Zadorov.

Zadorov has a $3.75 million cap hit, so he is more affordable than Tanev, but the Maple Leafs would still need to move a player out. Fellow THW writer Spencer Lazary brought up the prospect of the Maple Leafs moving out Calle Jarnkrok and a fourth-round pick for Zadorov (50% salary retained), and that’s a move that could certainly make sense. I also could see the Leafs potentially swapping Max Domi for Zadorov if the former proves not to be a good fit for their system.

Noah Hanifin

If the Maple Leafs want to make a big splash for a defenceman, Noah Hanifin would be their best bet from the Flames. The Massachusetts native is a legitimate top-four defenseman who offers strong versatility, as he can play on both sides and both special team units. Due to this and his strong two-way game, he would be quite the get for the Maple Leafs if they landed him before the deadline.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames and Hanifin were having deep contract extension talks during the season, but Sportsnet’ Eric Francis reported earlier this week that they have since stopped. This naturally should raise some eyebrows, as Hanifin would be a big-time rental candidate if he still does not have an extension by the deadline. This is especially so if the Flames do not turn things around quickly. Thus, the Maple Leafs should keep a very close eye on this situation.

Acquiring Hanifin with likely force the Maple Leafs to part ways with a first-round pick or notable prospect, while the Flames would need to retain half of his $4.95 million cap hit. Moving out salary or getting a third team to retain an additional 25% of his salary would also be a way to help make a potential Hanifin move come to fruition.

Nevertheless, it is quite clear that the Maple Leafs have some solid trade options from the Flames to consider. Adding one of Tanev, Zadorov, or Hanifin would improve the Maple Leafs’ defence before the playoffs, and we will need to wait and see if these two teams strike a deal during the season from here.