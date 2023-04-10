Maple Leafs 4th Line Could be X-Factor Against Lightning

While the attention is always on the star players to produce and lead the way in the playoffs, a team’s depth is just as important to provide the energy and influence. They set the tone for the game and could be the difference maker in a big win.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to find a steady, competitive and impactful fourth line in the postseason. Too many times, they’ve been hemmed within their own zone, have lacked the speed and ability to keep up with other teams. A prime example is the difference between how the Tampa Bay Lightning’s fourth line impacted the game in the playoffs last season compared to the Maple Leafs. No matter who was on for the Maple Leafs, the fourth line just didn’t have it.

Round 1 Tampa Bay Lightning Toronto Maple Leafs (The Hockey Writers)

Fast forward a season later, the Maple Leafs could be in a better spot in regards to the players they have on the fourth line. With a key signing before training camp and the moves made at the trade deadline, Kyle Dubas did what he could to fill out the depth with physical and quick players. This time around, the Maple Leafs have a fourth line that can prove to be a difference maker in the postseason.

Chemistry Forming Quickly

Over the last few weeks, head coach Sheldon Keefe has been mixing and matching with his lineup to try and find the best combination. Both on the backend and up front. One combination that he has tried that’s starting to generate some consistent chemistry is the line of Zach Aston-Reese, David Kampf and Sam Lafferty.

Lafferty came in before the deadline and has played on a different line most of the time. While he tried to find his footing with the shuffling, he’s starting to find his game and beginning to thrive in a fourth line role. Especially with Aston-Reese and Kampf. All three players have started to find that chemistry needed to succeed, as Keefe may have found his ideal fourth line for the playoffs as he wanted to carve out a role for Lafferty.

Sam Lafferty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

All three players bring something to the table, but it’s their work ethic and intensity that has been standing out as of late. Kampf provides the strong two-way defensive play, Aston-Reese plays with a little more pace and speed with an added physical presence and Lafferty rounds it out with the same kind of play style. The line alone has started to show some results especially in the games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins.

CF% GF% SCF% HDCF% vs CBJ 60 % 66.67 % 56.25 % 66.67 % vs BOS 42.86 % 100% 42.86 % 50 %

The fourth line dominated against the Blue Jackets with Aston-Reese scoring twice. While the game against the Bruins showed them to be below 50% in most categories, they still managed to be impactful in other areas of the game despite just slightly getting outplayed by a very tough team. They scored the lone goal, were physical and did the little things to be successful and maintain a presence on the ice. The fourth line has caught Keefe’s attention and if they’ve earned his trust, they’re going to be relied on going forward.

“They earn the confidence of the coach that when they are out there, they’re either going to do good things or not allow anything bad to happen,” Keefe said according to The Hockey News’ David Alter. “They’ve really come together over the last few games and you can see that momentum continuing.”

The Maple Leafs fourth line have failed to provide some sort of spark in past playoffs. Having a dependable fourth line that has the blend of speed, smarts and physicality that they possess, they’re going to do what they can to be noticeable on the ice every shift.

Aston-Reese More Impactful

When Aston-Reese signed a PTO heading into training camp, the hope was that he would eventually become a fixture on the fourth line. Fast forward to today, it took some time but it looks like that he is becoming an underrated player for this team.

Zach Aston-Reese, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He didn’t get off to the best start as he had four points in his first 23 games, the points– especially the goals– have started to come as of late. He has five goals and seven points in his last 17 games. While fourth line production isn’t going to be as strong as a top-six forward, he’s showing a little more consistency and that could carry over into the playoffs. His most recent game against the Blue Jackets shows that he can take advantage of his scoring opportunities.

Aston-Reese has always been consistent in generating chances, especially in the high danger area. That ability, willingness and drive to get to the dirty and high traffic areas on the ice is what’s going to be the difference maker in the postseason. When he’s on the ice at 5-on-5, he has a 50.39 SCF% and a 51.09 HDCF%, showing that he can be successful in that area. While he can be productive, he isn’t afraid to make a hit as well, as his 157 hits leads the team.

With the mix of speed to his game, the ability to be a factor in front of the net and an edge to his game, Aston-Reese is showing why he could be an important part of this line come playoff time. With your role players needing to provide more of an impact during that time, he is definitely going to match that intensity that the Lightning players have with their fourth line.

Even if the points don’t come, he can still get pucks on net and establish a forecheck that is going to stand out.

Options Galore

While this fourth line is starting to gain some traction, there are plenty of other options at Keefe’s disposal where he can insert or utilize another player on the roster that can still make this fourth line competitive.

Noel Acciari, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since being acquired from the St. Lous Blues, Noel Acciari has come as advertised, as he’s someone who can be a catalyst and make a difference in the playoffs. Even though he’s played in 20 games, he has a 56.98 SCF% and a 58.11 HDCF%. He’s tenacious with or without the puck and his play style and willingness to do what it takes to win is evident every shift. Whether it’s a blocked shot in the defensive end or a hard hit in the offensive zone, Acciari is the kind of depth player that thrives in games like the post season and his presence is a big reason why he was brought in at the deadline.

While Wayne Simmonds has only appeared in 18 games this season, his time with the Maple Leafs may be coming to an end. When he’s been in the lineup, he has provided a spark of energy and brought the physicality. Simmonds has been a team player throughout the season and when he’s inserted into the lineup, he makes the most of his opportunity. While the fourth line wasn’t as quick in the postseason last time around, Simmonds can still be a factor on the forecheck and battles along the boards. Plus, he makes this lineup tougher to go up against. Although he’s currently not on the roster, if the team can add players for the playoffs, he could be a name they look to.

After all the shuffling with his lineup, it seems that Keefe definitely has a fourth line that can be capable of being difficult to play against. The line of Aston-Reese, Kampf and Lafferty are showing that they will be a thorn in the sides of the opposition, but still manage to provide some offensive upside.

In the postseason the depth players play an even more pivotal role. This line is slowly starting to rise to the occasion.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.

