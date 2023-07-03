Maple Leafs and Bertuzzi May Have Talked Optics of Long-Term Deal

Maple Leafs’ fans were pleasantly surprised by the news that the Toronto Maple Leafs had signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year contract worth $5.5 million on the second day of NHL free agency. While rumors of the Leafs’ interest in Bertuzzi had circulated, the decision to sign him to a short-term deal caught many off guard, given the assumption that he was seeking a long-term agreement.

Upon closer examination, the logic behind Bertuzzi’s decision becomes clear. Joining a team with some of the league’s top forwards, he has the opportunity to excel on the ice and potentially command a higher salary next summer when the salary cap increases. With the potential for a 30-plus goal season, Bertuzzi is betting on himself and the Maple Leafs’ strong forward corps to elevate his performance and solidify his status as a star player. It’s a smart bet, considering last season he recorded 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in just 50 games split between the Red Wings and Bruins.

Savvy Short-Term Deal Between Bertuzzi and The Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have made a savvy move by securing Bertuzzi, a bona fide top-six winger who can seamlessly fill the void left by Michael Bunting. It’s a low-risk commitment for the Maple Leafs, and Bertuzzi gets the opportunity to prove his worth and potentially earn a more lucrative contract next summer as the salary cap rises.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Interestingly, Bertuzzi’s contract includes a no-movement clause, indicating either his desire to write his own story all year or that he’s committed to Toronto and the possibility of exploring an extension down the road. While it remains unclear if preliminary discussions have taken place regarding a long-term deal, it wouldn’t be surprising if both parties have contemplated the potential for an extended partnership. This one-year contract could be the two sides opening the door to something much, much bigger.

This Could Be a Long-Term Play

Although the one-year contract doesn’t guarantee Bertuzzi a future with the Maple Leafs beyond this season, there is speculation that a strong performance in Toronto could lead to a substantial offer of six, seven, or eight years. Such an outcome would be a significant victory for Bertuzzi, who reportedly sought a longer-term contract with a higher value in the current free agency market.

Looking ahead to next summer, the Maple Leafs will have a better understanding of their roster dynamics, including the status of key players such as Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Additionally, the expiring contracts of Matt Murray, T.J. Brodie, and John Klingberg will provide the Leafs with more flexibility to accommodate Bertuzzi’s long-term commitment, especially if one of their core players does not return.

While the Leafs currently have limited cap space, their use of LTIR for players like Jake Muzzin and potentially Matt Murray, along with potential trades to free up additional space, could allow for further moves to strengthen the roster. If they make a long run in the post-season, the team will look all that more attractive to Bertuzzi. So too, should the team have success this year, Matthews and Nylander may be more prone to stay.

Did Brad Treliving Nail The Bertuzzi Contract?

In signing Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year deal, the Toronto Maple Leafs have made a calculated move that benefits both the team and the player. If they’ve had conversations about what a successful campaign looks like in terms of a future deal, it’s incredibly smart long-term thinking by GM Brad Treliving.

Bertuzzi’s decision to bet on himself for a breakout season aligns with the Leafs’ ambitions for success, and it sets the stage for potential discussions about a long-term commitment in the future. As the upcoming season unfolds, all eyes will be on Bertuzzi’s performance and the Maple Leafs’ plans for the seasons to come. If this deal works out for everyone, it could lead to a long, happy marriage.

At the very least, the Maple Leafs get a good year at a fair rate out of Bertuzzi, while he gets the chance to up his value. The two sides also get a chance to talk all season long about keeping him in Toronto.