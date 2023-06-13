Maple Leafs & Capitals Could Connect on a Draft Day Deal

Now that Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has been working away for the last two weeks, he and his staff’s attention turns to the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28-29. However, for this article, we will look at a trade that Treliving could make on the draft floor to truly shake up the culture of this team.

The Maple Leafs need players to support the core and while most people would say it is just the “four” consisting of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares, it should be extended to Matthew Knies and Morgan Reilly as well. The team has seemed to lack a true power forward-type player in their top six, and it just so happens that the Washington Capitals have one that is entering the final year of his contract. So, let’s explore a potential trade between the Maple Leafs and the Capitals that could see Toronto bring Tom Wilson home.

Trade Breakdown

Maple Leafs receive: Tom Wilson (25 percent salary retained) & Capitals’ 2023 fifth-round pick

Capitals receive: Timothy Liljegren, Nick Robertson, Ryan Tverberg & Maple Leafs’ 2024 fourth-round pick

Trade Addresses Toronto’s Need

Since the Matthews era started in 2016, the team has lacked a player like Wilson in their top six. This trade with the Capitals solves that very easily. Could you imagine him playing alongside Matthews and Nylander/Marner? For so many members of Leafs Nation that would be a dream come true. Well, it could happen. Wilson has only one year left on his deal and with the Capitals looking to be headed in the direction of a “retool”, it could be time for them to sell him for assets. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, need to look at their asset pool and realize that the cupboards aren’t as stocked as they use to be, so they will need to try and get creative.

In the past, we have seen former Leafs’ GM Kyle Dubas get creative in trades, but now with Treliving at the helm, it’s up to him to make this work. The good thing is that he has no emotional ties to the players on the team, which means that he could look to trade younger NHL-ready players such as Timothy Liljegren and Nick Robertson.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Wilson is a Toronto native, which could entice him to want to come home and give them a better chance at winning the Stanley Cup. He currently makes $5.1 million and has a modified no-trade clause, which allows him to submit a seven-team no-trade list. If the Maple Leafs are left off that list, then the Capitals are free to trade him to whatever team offers the best package. However, with a player as loyal as Wilson, they may allow him to have more of a say in where he ends up. If the Maple Leafs can get the Capitals to retain 25 percent of his salary, that would bring his cap hit down to $3.8 million for the 2023-24 season. That is excellent for a player who could score 40-50 points, and change the dynamic of a game with a big hit or a fight.

The Maple Leafs would also be able to offer him an extension. If there were one offered to Wilson, it would most likely be around $25 million over five years, with an average annual value (AAV) of $5 million per season. He is currently 29 years old and would be 30 when the extension kicks in, and 35 when his deal expires, which essentially could be the rest of this core’s competitive window. The 2023 fifth-round draft pick included in this deal gives the Maple Leafs an extra pick this year to search for the Ty Voits of the draft.

Trade Breeds New Life to Capitals’ Lineup

The Capitals are in a funny situation. They have Alex Ovechkin who is going for the goal record and also wants Washington to stay competitive as long as they can. Therefore, the organization will want to retool rather than rebuild. The best way to retool is to bring in younger players who can help keep your team as competitive as possible. Adding players like Liljegren on the backend and Robertson up front can help them in the long run. It also allows them to have some cap relief, to go out and look for more talented players in free agency or via trade. Liljegren would join a solid blue line in Washington that also has fellow countryman Rasmus Sandin, who is also his former teammate in Toronto as well as a good friend.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Liljegren made great progress last season with the Maple Leafs, but after the deadline was pushed out of the lineup for more experienced players. However, when given the chance to prove himself, he showed up and played well on a pairing with Reilly and Mark Giordano. He could easily slide into a second pairing role alongside Sandin and prove that he is worth every dollar he makes. As for Robertson, besides the injury history, he needs a change of scenery. He has had a very hard time in Toronto. Whether it was making the team out of camp or being used in a situation that would bring out his strengths, it seems the Maple Leafs struggled to give him a chance to grow at the NHL level. He can do that in Washington. If he can stay healthy and is given the chance to play consistently, he could be a 20-30 goal scorer.

Ryan Tverberg is a 21-year-old prospect in the Maple Leafs’ system that has a lot of potential as a future NHL player. He unfortunately fits into the category of a player that may not make the NHL as a member of this organization. However, if he was to be traded, he could be an everyday NHL player at a faster rate, which is why Washington could be a good home for him. Again, they are a team that is going into a retooling phase, and to have prospects that can develop in your system and push some of the older players out while staying competitive is ideal. Tverberg finished his college hockey career at the University of Connecticut. In 85 games, he scored 69 points and made both the All-Hockey East First and Second Teams during his time in the NCAA. The fourth-round pick going to Washington is an additional asset for retaining 25 percent of Wilson’s AAV.

Overall, this trade makes sense for both sides. The Capitals get to bring in some younger players and a draft pick to get them set for life after Ovechkin. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, change the culture of their team, while still keeping the core intact. It truly would be a dream come true for both Leafs Nation and Wilson. Fans have been clamouring for him to come home and be part of the reason why they finally find playoff success. As for Wilson, to be a hometown boy and get the chance to wear the Blue and White would be something special.