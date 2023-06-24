Maple Leafs Could Target Free Agent Jonathan Toews (Video)

In a recent episode of The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge, Toronto Maple Leafs’ writers Peter Baracchini and Jim Parsons discuss potential free-agent targets for the team. Among the big-name players mentioned are Dmitri Orlov and Jonathan Toews. Both these players could have a significant impact on the Maple Leafs’ roster.

In this post, I’ll focus on the possibility that the Maple Leafs could pursue Jonathan Toews. If they did, what would the potential benefits be? As well, the video also talks about Orlov and is worth watching on both counts.

Toews Is One of the Most Respected Players in the NHL

Toews is the long-time captain of the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s a highly respected veteran who’s been through the wars. Toews is well-known for his leadership qualities and he plays a 200-foot game. Over the seasons, he’s been the backbone of the Blackhawks’ success. However, his playing days are winding down. Recent health issues have kept Toews off the ice and have raised questions about his future in the league.

Currently, Toews is coming off his final contract with the Blackhawks. No one knows for sure if he will continue his playing career; and, he might be leaning toward retirement. However, is it possible that he could hit the free-agent market for one more go-around?

If he does want to continue to play, might the Maple Leafs be able to lure him out of retirement with a team-friendly contract? He might not have big minutes in his body, but he sure could pay a nice return on a team-friendly contract that sees him play spot duty wherever he’s needed on the ice.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The question is whether Toews has aspirations of contending for another championship. If he did, Toronto could be an interesting landing spot for him should he decides to return to the game.

What Would Make Toews Attractive to the Maple Leafs?

As Parsons notes, one of the primary factors that make Toews an attractive addition to the Maple Leafs would be his leadership ability. The team has a talented roster. However, as all Maple Leafs fans know, the team has not had much playoff success. Adding a battled-scarred winner like Toews could give the organization a much-needed addition to the team’s leadership. It would also give them more help navigating the pressures of the postseason.

In the video, Parsons speculates that Toews might be an interesting option if he is able to be drawn to the organization on a team-friendly contract for about $1 million. Given his recent health concerns and the uncertainty about how his future might unfold, would Toews be open to signing a team-friendly deal? If he’s willing to take a significant pay cut because he wants one more run at a Stanley Cup championship, he might sign on for such a quest. If so, the Maple Leafs could benefit from adding a player of his ability. He sure wouldn’t break the bank.

Toews Is a Great Defensive Addition, But There Are Cautions

There’s no doubt that Toews’ offensive production has declined in recent years. However, his defensive prowess and ability to elevate his game in crucial moments remain viable assets. He was one of the NHL’s most skilled two-way centers. If he can pull up the magic regularly even in a smaller way, his stability and reliability could add much to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. He still has the ability to contribute in crucial defensive situations and his faceoff skills remain intact.

All this said, there are potential risks involved in going after Toews. His health issues are concerning. Can the team rely on his on-ice durability and effectiveness over the long term? In addition, the Maple Leafs need to carefully weigh the pros and cons given their salary cap situation. Would Toews take the place of a prospect who needs to play more?

The question for the Maple Leafs is how to determine if they should allocate their resources to a player with uncertain future performance, even if it were Toews.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, the decision to pursue Toews depends on several factors. His health status is an issue. He’d have to come on a team-friendly contract. And, he’d have to address the Maple Leafs’ team needs.

That said, I find the idea of adding a respected player like Toews to the roster intriguing. He would likely make a huge splash in Toronto. But could he be a tipping point in helping the team move onward through the postseason? Parsons seems to think so.