Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ho-Sang, Steeves, McMann & Lafferty

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at former Toronto Marlie, Josh Ho-Sang, who is considering retiring rather than becoming a Russian citizen. That’s a requirement for him to continue his career in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). His club, Ufa Salavat Yulaev, has prepared the paperwork for his citizenship, which seems to be the cost of admission these days. Is it a wise decision?

Second, I’ll look at two Maple Leafs’ prospects – Alex Steeves and Bobby McMann – and consider who (perhaps both?) has the better shot of making the roster out of training camp or during the season.

Latest News & Highlight

Third, there’s concern that the Maple Leafs’ recent roster changes have cost the team speed. Will that be a problem this season? If so, could Sam Lafferty earn more responsibility?

Item One: Josh Ho-Sang Is Considering Retiring

Former Toronto Marlies forward Josh Ho-Sang is reportedly contemplating retirement. He’s currently playing in the KHL for Ufa Salavat Yulaev. However, one condition of his employment is that he become a Russian citizen, and he informed the team that he would discuss that decision with his family.

Related: Maple Leafs Hope Ho-Sang Can Overcome His History

Ho-Sang was a first-round pick by the New York Islanders in 2014; however, he struggled to establish himself as a regular NHLer. His reputation for having an “attitude” problem kept him back, despite his offensive talent. When his one season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Marlies didn’t turn into another, he joined the KHL last season.

While he showed promise in his debut game with an assist, he also suffered a debilitating injury in that game, which kept him out for most of the regular season. He returned for four playoff games but did not register any points.

Is Josh Ho-Sang thinking about hanging up the skates? ⤵️https://t.co/8i2ZLzJ1Gw — David Alter (@dalter) July 31, 2023

The injury isn’t Ho-Sang’s biggest problem, it’s the need to become a Russian citizen. On one hand, his team has made it easy by preparing the necessary paperwork for him if he chooses to return, and it sounds like he hasn’t ruled it out. But, at the same time, it also seems as if he’s hesitating, and with good reason.

Related: 5 Most Underrated & Overrated NHL Stats

Because of the turmoil and the invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian government has issued this warning: “Russia – AVOID ALL TRAVEL. If you are in Russia, you should leave while commercial means are still available. If you remain in Russia, maintain a low profile. Canadians holding Russian citizenship may be subject to call-up for mandatory military service.”

Item Two: If You Had One Forward Spot – Steeves or McMann?

Given the Maple Leafs’ ongoing salary-cap issues and the development of their prospects, this seems like a good season to audition some young players from the Marlies for a prime-time spot. In a recent post, I wrote about Nick Abruzzese and his progress. However, two others should get a chance at a roster spot.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Alex Steeves and Bobby McMann are different players who offer different skills. Which one has the better chance? Here’s a comparison of the two.

Area One: Their Performance and Potential

Steeves has shown promise in the AHL, scoring 42 goals and 97 points in 123 games over the past two seasons. He’s only 23 years old, which likely means he has the potential for growth and improvement. He is a low-risk, high-reward player who could become a valuable addition to the team’s middle-six forward group if he’s given a chance.

Related: Bobby McMann: Maple Leafs Rising Star & Fan Favorite

McMann, on the other hand, has also had a surprisingly successful AHL stint. In 91 games with the Marlies, he’s shown himself to be a goal-scorer (with 45 goals and 64 points) over the last two seasons. He’s older, at 27, and might have less potential for significant growth.

However, McMann is a warrior. He’s had to battle to get this far, and he’ll continue to do so. There’s always a place for a hardworking player who provides speed, energy, and the potential to pop a goal from the bottom six now and then.

Area Two: Their Previous NHL Experience

Steeves had a brief call-up with the Maple Leafs last season, playing in three games without earning a point. McMann played in his first 10 NHL games during the past season and managed one assist – he also had a goal called back on review.

Area Three: Their Contract Situations

Steeves is signed to a slightly higher contract with a cap hit of $834,167. McMann’s contract carries a cap hit of $762,500. Both youngsters are in the final year of their deals.

Area Four: Their Role and Expectations

Steeves has been pushed down the depth chart after the team signed other wingers recently. However, unless I’m reading it wrong, he’s a favourite within the organization, which makes him a candidate for promotion. He could carve out a roster spot with a strong performance at training camp.

Related: A Brief History of Rinkside Advertising

McMann is a blue-collar worker who probably will never be in line for a top-six role with the team. However, he has the speed and energy to burn. He could become a valuable depth player who is worth keeping around. No one will need to motivate him.

Both Steeves and McMann have shown promise and could be called up this season. Steeves is younger with more potential for development. McMann has less room for growth, but his work ethic and energy make him a keeper in a depth role.

Who to call up? The answer lies in assessing two things: first, what does the team need and, second, how are they performing when the need arises?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The recent post by Jon Steitzer at LeafsNation made a good point about general manager Brad Treliving’s roster additions. The team is now slower. Is that going to be a problem? If so, it would likely show up on defence rather than upfront.

Sam Lafferty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Steitzer noted that one player who could potentially help address this issue is Sam Lafferty. While he’s still on the team and is on a value contract at $1.15 million, many thought he didn’t perform up to expectations when he was brought in from the Chicago Blackhawks. However, Lafferty’s speed is a valuable asset and might give him a leg up in a fight for a roster spot out of training camp.