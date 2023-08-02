Maple Leafs Nick Abruzzese: Almost Ready for Prime Time

This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed forward Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, two-way contract extension. The deal calls for the 24-year-old to earn an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 at the NHL level.

This season, he’ll earn $175,000 if he plays in the minors, and in 2024-25, he’ll earn $250,000 in the minors with a $350,000 guaranteed salary. That is if he stays there that long, because he might be ready for a prime-time spot with the big club.

Abruzzese’s Career Thus Far

Since the Maple Leafs chose him in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Abruzzese has shown steady progress and development. This is his second NHL contract after inking a two-year entry-level deal with the club in March 2022; this signing wraps up the Maple Leafs’ offseason restricted free agent (RFA) work.

Nick Abruzzese, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Abruzzese’s journey began with two successful collegiate seasons at Harvard University. During that time, he showed impressive scoring abilities and leadership qualities. In the 2019-20 season, he was one of the NCAA’s top rookies, with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 31 games. His strong play earned him the title of ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year, along with First-Team All-ECAC Hockey and All-Rookie Team selections.

In 2021-22, he scored nine goals and 24 assists (for 33 points) in 28 games while serving as the team’s captain. His play helped lead the Crimson to the NCAA Regional Semifinal, and he was named to the 2021-22 NCAA ECAC First All-Star Team.

During his collegiate career, Abruzzese put up an impressive 77 points (23 goals, 54 assists) in 59 games. He left college with the reputation of being both a talented and impactful player. He had the honour of representing the United States at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, where he registered four points (with one goal and three assists) in four games.

Abruzzese’s 2022-23 AHL Season with the Marlies

Last season was Abruzzese’s first full pro season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies, and he showed significant growth and development as a 24-year-old.

Abruzzese was both productive and dynamic, improving his scoring ability throughout the season. With the Marlies, he recorded an impressive 48 points (16 goals and 32 assists) in 69 games while creating scoring opportunities, making him a valuable member of the team.

He finished tied for fifth in the AHL rookie scoring race, and the Maple Leafs extended him a qualifying offer.

Reasons Abruzzese Could Be a Difference Maker

Abruzzese has played 11 games for the Maple Leafs. Coming out of college, he jumped into the NHL during the 2021-2022 season and suited up for nine games with the team. Last season, he played two games late in the season, scoring two assists.

Nick Abruzzese, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

While it isn’t likely Abruzzese will make the big club out of training camp, he could. But whenever he does, there are several reasons why Maple Leafs fans should be excited about seeing him in action.

Reason One: Abruzzese Is Versatile

One of Abruzzese’s key strengths is his versatility. He can play both wing and center positions effectively, which gives the Maple Leafs options for different lineup configurations and roster depth.

Reason Two: Abruzzese Has Improved Defensively

Abruzzese has worked hard on the defensive side of his game. He’s improved his ability to get pucks back and has become more effective in the defensive zone. Maple Leafs fans should expect to see a growing and well-rounded player who contributes at both ends of the ice.

Reason Three: Abruzzese Is Growing in Confidence

Abruzzese’s recent performance in the AHL has shown his growing confidence, which has led to improved playmaking and increased productivity. Fans should anticipate even stronger performances from him this season as his confidence continues to grow.

Expectations for Abruzzese’s Season

Although he might not begin the season on the NHL roster, he should have many opportunities to show his skills with the Maple Leafs. He is waivers-exempt, so the team to call him up or drop him down to the Marlies without another club poaching him.

Abruzzese is a promising young talent who will one day make a significant impact on the Maple Leafs roster. He’s improved both his offensive and his defensive skills, and his versatility will make him a valuable asset to the team’s depth.

He’s progressed nicely in his time in the organization and seems ready to take the next step. As the season unfolds, expect to see Abruzzese develop further toward becoming a regular in the Maple Leafs lineup. He’s one of a number of young talents in the organization who could make the lineup, along with Matthew Knies, Pontus Holmberg, and Bobby McMann.

He’s close, but fans won’t know how close until training camp gets underway.