Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Jones, Bertuzzi, Nylander & Jarnkrok

On Tuesday night, in the first of two back-to-back California games, the Toronto Maple Leafs started better than most fans could have hoped. They took on a strong Los Angeles Kings team and came out with a 3-0 victory. The game ended the Maple Leafs’ three-game losing streak.

Latest News & Highlights

Several factors contributed to the win. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share my thoughts about which players had standout performances as well as some of the team’s solid play that led to the victory.

Reason One: The Maple Leafs Played Great Defense

The Maple Leafs played an exceptional defensive game last night, which is likely the key factor in their victory. Throughout the game, the players stayed committed to their defensive structure. Although, in the end, the Kings threw a lot of pucks at Martin Jones, their strong defense effectively limited the Kings’ scoring opportunities.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Jan. 3

Head coach Sheldon Keefe’s week-long emphasis on defensive responsibility was evident. The Maple Leafs consistently blocked shots, won crucial puck battles, and maintained a defensive wall in front of their goalie. The disciplined effort played a key role in protecting Jones and allowing him to get comfortable in the net. A shutout win is a full-team effort, and that was the case last night. The team executed their defensive strategies (if the score is an indication) perfectly.

Consistency and adherence to the defensive structure were two key themes in the Maple Leafs’ success. The Maple Leafs executed the fundamentals of the game and did the little things right. The victory served as a testament to what the team can accomplish if they commit themselves to hard-working defense.

Reason Two: Martin Jones Threw a Shutout Against the Kings

The decision to start Martin Jones in goal proved to be strategic, considering the busy night he had against the Kings. Jones delivered an impressive 31-save performance. It was his second shutout of the season and the 30th of his career. While the 33-year-old goalie has faced scrutiny for occasional aggressiveness and positioning issues, his recent performance showed his effective puck tracking and athleticism. He kept pucks out with ease last night.

Martin Jones, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite winning only two of his last four games, Jones has given up only six goals in that span. He now has a 5-3-0 record for the season, with a 2.37 goals-against average (GAA) and a .926 save percentage in nine games.

Reason Three: The Maple Leafs Had Great Offensive Contributions

The Maple Leafs got offensive contributions from a variety of sources. First, William Nylander played a key role in the team’s scoring. His two-goal game started what might be another long point-producing streak. The fact is that he stood out for his play at both ends of the ice.

Related: Maple Leafs Closing in on Deal with William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi’s two assists and Calle Jarnkrok‘s well-played goal highlighted the team’s ability to capitalize on their scoring chances. Jarnkrok flies under the radar, yet he’s a solid player in almost every game. Also, the team’s bottom six forwards showed consistency and grit – perhaps spurred on by Keefe’s recent wake-up call. Fourth-liner Bobby McMahon also had a strong game.

Reason Four: Tyler Bertuzzi Was the Offensive Player of the Game

Bertuzzi, who was signed by the Maple Leafs in the offseason, finally lived up to expectations as a point-producer. He showed strong playmaking skills, and his offensive contribution in the game was a difference-maker. His two assists included a beautiful backhand feed to set up Nylander’s goal and a key pass to Jarnkrok alone in front of the net to set up another.

Sheldon Keefe on Tyler Bertuzzi stepping up offensively in the Leafs' 3-0 win over LA: "If there was ever a guy who was going to make a play looking odd with one glove on, he would be my pick."



More from the coach on a great effort from his team 👇 https://t.co/qbJxzoriOx — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 3, 2024

Perhaps even more obvious was Bertuzzi’s strength along the boards. All night long, he won puck battles by demonstrating relentless effort. He was, after Jones, the team’s standout player.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Jake Gardiner: Where Is He Now?

Interestingly, yesterday, I wrote a critical post suggesting that he hadn’t shown up much this season. So much for my ability to read tea leaves. Bertuzzi was great last night. Here’s one where I hope I was completely off base. If he could leverage this multiple-point game into an offensive resurgence, it would bode well for the team. Last night, he pushed his season totals to six goals and 16 points, with a plus-6 rating, in 35 games.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The late-night win against the Kings was a full team effort, with players contributing up and down the lineup, led by key performances from Jones, Nylander, and Bertuzzi. It should be a positive tone for the Maple Leafs as they look ahead to play the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A strategic goaltending decision looms ahead of Wednesday’s game. With Jones playing last night, will his new backup, Dennis Hildeby, get the call to make his NHL debut against Anaheim? I’d love to see it happen. Hildeby adds a layer to the Maple Leafs’ decision-making process.

The 22-year-old, 6-foot-7 Swede has had notable success in the American Hockey League (AHL), but will it translate well to the NHL? We might see tonight.