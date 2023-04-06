Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, ROR, ZAR, Woll & Defense

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins on the road. Both teams have a lot on the line, including a history of animosity that’s developed from being competitors over the many seasons these two Original Six teams have played.

With five games left in the season, the Bruins have a chance to break the NHL record for most wins in a season and surpass the league record for points in an 80-game season. That’s quite an amazing accomplishment. That said, you don’t have to ask many Maple Leafs fans about how regular-season success might not always translate into the postseason. Last season was record-setting for Toronto, but it mattered naught for the postseason.

You can bet the Bruins know that and are focused on the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Still, it was interesting to see left-winger Brad Marchand speak about the significance of his team reaching its 60th victory of the season. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, have a different agenda. They are looking to solidify their position in second place in their division and ensure they get home-ice advantage for their first series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Item One: Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe Tips His Hat to the Bruins’ Season

Clearly, Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe has a ton of respect for the Bruins and what they’ve accomplished this season. He joked that they should host the NHL awards ceremony in their own building this year, as they have been so dominant throughout the season and should clean up.

Keefe is aware of how impressive the Bruins’ performance has been this season. They have separated themselves from the rest of the league and established themselves as a true powerhouse. But, as noted above, will this translate to postseason success? We will soon see.

Item Two: Ryan O’Reilly Will Play Tonight

After more than a month, Ryan O’Reilly (ROR) will return to the lineup against the Bruins tonight. He’s been out of action since March 4 when he suffered a broken finger and had surgery. He’s finally ready and has been cleared to play.

Ryan O’Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When O’Reilly first came to the Maple Leafs, he started with a bang. In late February, he scored a hat trick and added an assist in the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on the road. However, just prior to his injury, he had struggled with a five-game pointless streak.

If the line combinations at the Maple Leafs’ most recent practice are to be trusted, it looks as though O’Reilly will center the team’s third line. He’ll probably also get some time on the team’s second power-play unit.

Item Three: Zach Aston-Reese Upped His Game Recently

Zach Aston-Reese (ZAR) has been adding scoring to his resume recently. His two goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets helped lead his team to a win and pushed his scoring to a career-best 10 goals. His blue-collar work ethic is on display in that his goal-scoring often comes from hard work around the opponent’s net.

Zach Aston-Reese, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When O’Reilly was out injured, ZAR benefited from Keefe’s decision to utilize a lineup that features seven defensemen and 11 forwards. It means that depth players like himself and David Kampf get more ice time. They’ve certainly impressed the coaching staff.

Overall, the emergence of the Maple Leafs’ forward depth could be a tipping point in the team’s postseason success. Getting secondary scoring from players other than the Core Four should help the Maple Leafs make a deep postseason run. It could be players like Aston-Reese, Kampf, and Noel Acciari who step up to make the kind of contributions that make a difference in the playoffs.

Item Four: Joseph Woll Exhuding Confidence in His Play

Joseph Woll started in goal for the Maple Leafs’ recent win over Columbus. He was solid once again, making 24 saves. Keefe praised Woll’s strong second period, suggesting that he should be feeling confident.

On the season, Woll has put up a record of 4-1. His only loss came to this same Blue Jackets team. So it was a nice bounceback game for the young goalie. Keefe noted that goalie coach Curtis Sanford has been impressed with Woll’s talent and athleticism.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The truth is that many Maple Leafs fans already have Woll penciled into the backup role for next season. He surely looks as if he’s developing into a reliable future option for this team. Ilya Samsonov will get the start in goal for the Maple Leafs tonight in Boston, with Woll serving as his backup.

Item Five: The Maple Leafs Defense Will Be Different Tonight

The Maple Leafs will be shuffling their defense pairings again as they prepare for the playoffs. For tonight’s game, Jake McCabe will be paired with TJ Brodie. Those two have built a strong shutdown pairing. Mark Giordano and Justin Holl, who were a strong pairing in last year’s playoffs against the Lightning, will also be used tonight against the Bruins.

Leafs lines at practice



Bunting – Matthews – Jarnkrok

Nylander – Tavares – Marner

Kerfoot – O’Reilly – Acciari

Aston-Reese – Kampf – Lafferty

Abruzzese, Simmonds



McCabe – Brodie

Giordano – Holl

Rielly – Schenn

Gustafsson – Liljegren



Samsonov

Woll @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/mBniuKF55Z — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 5, 2023

Finally, Morgan Rielly and Luke Schenn will make up the team’s third pairing. Timothy Liljegren, who’s made some recent mistakes, will be on the outside looking in again. He was skating with Erik Gustafsson as the extra pairing.

Right now, the Maple Leafs’ defensive pairings are about as strong as I can recall over the past few seasons. The team has both solid options and depth that ought to be able to hold up against the stiff competition that comes during the playoffs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tonight’s game should be fun to watch. It could just be a playoff preview between the two top teams in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are looking to set an NHL record, while the Maple Leafs are focused on gaining home-ice advantage and fine-tuning their lineup for the playoffs.

My guess is that this is a game where both teams show up.