Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Domi, Jones & McMann

In a commanding performance, the Toronto Maple Leafs delivered a decisive 7-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Was the overwhelming win a surprise? Or, should fans have expected as much after the team’s strange last game against the Columbus Blue Jackets where they came back from a 5-0 deficit to push the game to overtime only to lose?

It’s hard to figure this game and this team out.

Two more Maple Leafs players were unable to play last night because of the flu – Auston Matthews and TJ Brodie. The team covered for them nicely, and the new line combinations worked well. Max Domi rose to the first line to play with Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies. He turned out to have his best game in the blue and white by scoring a goal and adding two assists in Matthews’ absence.

But the real star of the show was Knies. He gave Maple Leafs fans a sneak peek of what he could become as an NHL power forward, perhaps sooner than anyone imagined. Knies’ game hints that his potential could be off the charts. He scored the game’s opening goal within two minutes of the faceoff. He then jumped into his first NHL fight to defend linemate Domi after he took a hard hit and a cross-check or two. Envisioning his future with this team is interesting.

Given that it’s only eight days to Christmas, the classic Christmas poem “The Night Before Christmas” came to mind. In the poem, the children are lying in their beds awaiting Santa with “visions of sugar plums” dancing in their heads. [As a quick aside, the poem was written by Clement Clarke Moore and first published in 1823. That makes it 200 years old this Christmas. For those who don’t know the exact line and might care, it’s “The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of sugar plums danced in their heads.”]

Sugar plums or not, goalie Martin Jones also played a key role by stopping all 38 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the key players in the game. For those readers who would like a takeaway piece, see my THW colleague Michael DeRosa’s link above.

Item One: With 7 Goals Scored, Lots of Maple Leafs Players Hit the Scoresheet

The Maple Leafs wasted no time showing they were the dominant team in last night’s game. As noted, Knies and Domi scored. They were joined by Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Noah Gregor, William Nylander, and Bobby McMann (who scored his first NHL goal).

William Nylander continued his hot streak for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs’ offensive diversity was apparent throughout the game. All the scoring helped the Maple Leafs push their point streak to nine games (with a record of 6-0-3 in those games). Even with the absence of key players like Matthews and Brodie, the team solidified its position in the Atlantic Division.

Item Two: Give Credit to Bobby McMann’s Never Quit Attitude

McMann scored his inaugural NHL goal at the end of the first period. For him, it’s the next step in a remarkable hockey journey. Most rookies don’t start their careers at 27 years of age; but, then, most didn’t take the kind of long road trip McMann traveled to make to get to the NHL.

McMann’s path to this point has been characterized by his determination. Before turning pro, the undrafted youngster from eastern Alberta completed four collegiate seasons at the prestigious Colgate University (in upstate New York between Syracuse and Albany). Then, he started his professional hockey career in the ECHL. He then moved to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies and put up two 20-goal seasons.

However, even that didn’t come easily. At the end of the 2020-21 season, McMann faced the prospect of moving back to the ECHL after putting up just four points in 21 AHL games the season before. However, an injury created another opportunity with the AHL Marlies, and McMann grabbed it and ran. He set the Marlies rookie scoring record with 24 goals in the 2021-22 season, and that sped up his progression.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

In total, McMann kicked around for 11 seasons before he played his first NHL game. His first NHL goal, which came in his 17th career NHL game, was a wrist shot from the slot at 18:25 of the first period. Thanks to Bertuzzi for a nice pass.

Item Three: Martin Jones Looks Like He’s Been There Before

Jones has made Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving look like a genius. He continued his impressive start with the Maple Leafs, making 38 saves in the 7-0 win over the Penguins. His shutout was the 29th of his NHL career.

Jones has put up great statistics in three games this season. He boasts a 3-0-0 record with a 1.85 goals-against average (GAA) and a remarkable .949 save percentage. His strong play gives the team another option in the net with goalie Ilya Samsonov facing challenges.

During the Hockey Night in Canada telecast, an image tracking Jones’ starts with the different teams he’s played for was shown. He has historically started strong with his new teams before experiencing a slowdown. Fortunately, for the Maple Leafs, he’s on one of those hot streaks right now.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are entering a stretch of three games in five days, starting with a rematch against the New York Rangers at home on Tuesday night. After a commanding 7-3 victory over the Rangers in their last meeting, expect the New York team to come out hard. Jones, who not only has the hot hand but also got the win in the last game against the Rangers, seems a logical choice to start this game.

Following the Rangers game, the Maple Leafs head to Buffalo for a Thursday night game against the Sabres. That game seems like a good chance to give Samsonov a start in goal. The week ends with a rematch against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Look for Jones to start that game.