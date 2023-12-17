NHL News & Rumors: Oilers, Hurricanes, Blues

In an NHL news and rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers offered a timeline update on Dylan Holloway’s injury. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers. Is this a sign the team is working on a trade? Finally, all seems right again between Jordan Kyrou and St. Louis Blues fans.

Dylan Holloway Expected Back After Christmas

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has disclosed that forward Dylan Holloway will continue to be sidelined until after the Christmas break. Having sustained a knee injury in mid-November, Holloway remains a couple of weeks away from making a return to the ice. The team is keenly anticipating his comeback, especially given the recent lack of chemistry and production from the team’s second and third lines.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Holloway has already resumed on-ice activities for the past week and is set to rejoin the team for their upcoming road trip. Unfortunately, injuries have become a recurrent theme in Holloway’s early career, beginning with a wrist injury that delayed his debut in the professional arena. A consistent run of playing time, coupled with maintaining good health, is now essential for his development.

During a recent appearance on the “Bob McCown” Podcast, Ken Holland revealed that a trade isn’t expected anytime soon for the Oilers. They have been scouting numerous teams, but Holland explained that deal is more likely in February. He noted:

“Number one, would you like to do things to make your team better? Absolutely. Now, you have to factor in that you have to find a trading partner. Trading partners you usually find in February, you know, the two to four weeks prior to the trade deadline.”

Antti Raanta Placed on Waivers

Goaltender Antti Raanta being placed on waivers isn’t sitting very well with members of the Carolina Hurricanes roster. While reports are that Raanta himself is quite upset, Sebastian Aho commented on the goaltender being placed on waivers after a bad game: “This has to be a wake-up call to the locker room.”

Latest News & Highlight

Aho added, “Everyone has to take a deep look in the mirror. It’s not all on him as to why we’ve been struggling. That’s never how it works, it’s never one guy. Goalie is a tough job, you’re either the hero or the antihero.” As of this writing, there isn’t news on any team having put in a waiver claim, but there is some thought that his past goaltending numbers and a cap hit of $1.5 million will have teams taking a long look.

If Raanta clears waivers, it allows the Hurricanes to move him to the AHL and free up cap space to make an upgrade in goal. They would have 30 days to make changes and some insiders believe this move might be a precursor to a trade.

Blues Fans and Kyrou Back on the Same Page

Harmony has been restored in St. Louis, marked by a remarkable turn of events involving Jordan Kyrou. Following a game where he faced boos from Blues fans — for what the fans deemed was disrespect to former coach Craig Berube — Kyrou rebounded with a stellar performance, earning the coveted No. 1 star and expressing his delight in a postgame interview. “I love playing here… It was a great win by us tonight,” he shared.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kyrou got emotional when he learned fans went from booing him to cheering for him. He scored a goal and two assists and the fans, perhaps recognizing they were either too severe or had successfully conveyed their message, exhibited a noticeable shift in sentiment. Blues supporters wholeheartedly rallied behind Kyrou after witnessing his outstanding performance. It appears the turbulent times are over and a lesson was learned by everyone.

