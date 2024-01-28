Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Samsonov & Benoit

The Toronto Maple Leafs won a home-and-away two-game series against a strong Winnipeg Jets team. The Blue & White took the first game on Wednesday by a score of 1-0 in overtime and the second on Saturday night by a score of 4-2. One thing different about last night’s games was that the Maple Leafs played much better; the same thing about the game was that Ilya Samsonov had another stellar game in the crease for the team from Ontario.

It had to be frustrating for the Jets, who started the game with a ton of time in the Maple Leafs’ zone but couldn’t score a second goal. They carried the play for the first period but gave up the game-tying goal late in the period. The Maple Leafs then cleaned up their game and responded by carrying the play for much of the game thereafter. That, combined with the fact that the Jets could not take advantage of their power-play chances, made the difference.

Late in the game, the Jets finally scored a second goal on a scramble, but with 12 seconds left, it was too little and too late.

Item One: 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Won the Game

From my perspective, there were three reasons the Maple Leafs beat the Jets last night:

First, Auston Matthews had another remarkable game. He was a key factor in the Maple Leafs’ win by scoring his NHL-leading 40th goal. He also – at the age of only 26 years – reached the impressive 600-career points milestone only a short time after Mitch Marner did the same earlier in January. Matthews capitalized on his chance to score on the power play. He was an offensive boost Toronto needed.

Second, goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots in the game. He’s been so much more settled in the crease that it looks completely different watching him. Last night, he just seemed to ooze confidence. He never looked shaken, nor was there a hint that he was going to lose the game. It was his second really solid performance in a row, and his stability allowed his team to play freely on the night.

Third, the Maple Leafs got key contributions from several other players. For the first time this season, Ryan Reaves looked strong on the ice. John Tavares finally got the monkey off his back, and, best of all (from my perspective), Simon Benoit had a workmanlike game. Again, Benoit made a huge turnover yet busted his rear to correct it, and he also scored his first goal of the season into an empty net. He’s proving to be a keeper. You gotta love the guy.

Reaves’ return to the lineup resulted in a game-changing goal. Tavares ended his scoring drought exactly as he should have on a tip-in goal. And the Maple Leafs showed balanced offensive depth. In total, it was a well-rounded team effort and they deserved this win. For those counting, it was the team’s third in a row.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Gets Tested and Passes Again

Samsonov’s strong goaltending has been a factor in the Maple Leafs’ recent success. He’s played well now, three games in a row, and it’s proven to be three wins in a row. His impressive game comes on the heels of his even more outstanding 32-save shutout against the Jets Wednesday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe had to be relieved that he could once again praise his goalie’s resilience and poise as Samsonov faced down his demons again.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After the game, Keefe noted that Samsonov was tested extensively in last night’s game; however, he also emphasized the goalie’s crucial role in the team’s win. Despite facing more offensive pressure than in recent games, Samsonov continued his effective play. You also have to believe Keefe is happy that Samsonov will now have some time off to continue his confidence reset and, ultimately, his positive trajectory.

Imagine how different the story might have been heading into the All-Star break had Samsonov absorbed a loss. As it stands now, the beak will be a good time for him to rest and regroup. Keefe expressed his belief that Samsonov would return to action after the break both refreshed and confident.

As far as the game played out for Samsonov, it might have been perfect. It didn’t start well, with the Jets scoring on their first shot of the game. However, he never blinked. He quickly regrouped and began to make key saves that shut down any chance of a Jets’ comeback. That’s three games in a row for Samsonov carrying the Maple Leafs. The question remains whether he can continue to provide that solid foundation for his team after the break.

Item Three: Auston Matthews Scores His 40th Goal of the Season

In the 4-2 win over the Jets, Matthews added a third-period power-play goal to capitalize on the team’s two-man advantage. Marner set Matthews’ powerful slapshot up perfectly, and Jets’ world-class goalie Connor Hellebuyck never had a chance.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matthews is now on a bit of a heater, having scored seven goals in his last five games. It was his third straight game with a goal. His exceptional scoring run has put him back on track to reach 70 goals by the end of the season, or, at least, he should pass his previous career-best of the 60 goals he scored during the 2021-22 season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Fans had to believe the game was the Maple Leafs when the team scored its second goal immediately after their first. Although the goal was called off for goalie interference (which probably was an incorrect call), the Maple Leafs shut down the Jets’ ensuing power play that had resulted in Keefe’s failed challenge.

After that, the Maple Leafs played determined hockey and seemed to play angry hockey. I thought Nick Robertson and Max Domi also looked strong on the ice. Robertson has turned a corner, it seems. Is there a chance he might score 15-20 goals this season? His one-timer looked like a mini-Matthew: no goal, but a determined shot.