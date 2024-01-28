NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Rangers, Canadiens, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers sent Dylan Holloway down to Bakersfield after their 16th win on Saturday afternoon. Why? Meanwhile, are the Vancouver Canucks open to making a trade they aren’t necessarily comfortable with? Is Sean Monahan a target for the New York Rangers? Finally, if the Ottawa Senators are interested in Chris Tanev, would the defenseman be interested in going to Ottawa?

Oilers Demote Send Down Dylan Holloway

Following Saturday’s 4-1 Oilers win over Nashville, Dylan Holloway was reassigned to Bakersfield, a strategic move by the Oilers during their nine-day break. With Holloway not requiring waivers and the team’s need to optimize cap space, this decision ensures he continues to gain valuable ice time and allows the Oilers to accrue cap space.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The cost-saving aspect is noteworthy, saving nearly $9,000 per day. While this may appear modest in the context of high-value contracts in professional sports, for a team like the Oilers operating close to the salary cap, every dollar matters, particularly with the looming trade deadline. For fans concerned this was a demotion, it was not. The Oilers have liked Holloway’s game since his return from injury. He should be back up with the team before their game against Vegas.

Canucks Willing to Trade Solid Prospect If That’s What It Takes

Jim Rutherford told Canucks Central that they aren’t looking to make changes to their current roster or move top prospects in any deadline trade, but they understand the market is going to command what it will command. He said the team is willing to make a big move to add an impact player. That could include their first-round pick or a high-end prospect.

He said:

“I don’t believe that we’re going to want to move any of our prospects that have not turned pro yet because it’s too early to project where they may go. But, you know, we may have to move a good prospect in, in certain deals to make them happen. It’s not something we want to do, but it’s certainly something that we discuss.”

Rangers Have Their Eyes on Sean Monahan

According to Elliotte Friedman’s report on Sportsnet, there is speculation surrounding the New York Rangers’ potential interest in acquiring center Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens. Despite a rather significant injury history, Monahan, at 29, has earned widespread interest ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. He has amassed 35 points in 49 games this season. Friedman suggests that the Canadiens might seek a first-round pick in exchange for Monahan.

The Rangers, currently in the market for a center, face an additional need due to Filip Chytil’s setback in recovering from a concussion. However, executing a deal between the two teams may not be straightforward, given the reported tension between their front offices.

Senators Looking at Chris Tanev

Friedman is also reporting that there’s speculation that the Ottawa Senators are eyeing Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev as they seek to enhance their lineup with well-rounded players and experienced professionals. Tanev could be a logical fit for the Senators, but Ottawa may not be Tanev’s preferred destination, especially since they aren’t likely to be a playoff contender.

Adding a note of caution, Spector suggests that pursuing Tanev would only be sensible for the Senators if the veteran defenseman is open to signing a contract extension with them. Tanev is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, making him the subject of frequent rental trade rumors. If Tanev is not interested in committing to the Senators long-term, the team risks investing assets in a player who could depart for a more competitive team in the upcoming summer free agency.